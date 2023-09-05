Trains through Dundee and Fife disrupted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Trains through Dundee and Fife disrupted

A signalling fault at Arbroath and overrunning engineering works at Markinch are affecting services on Tuesday.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Train services from Dundee station are being disrupted. Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Train services from Dundee station are being disrupted. Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Trains through Dundee and Fife are being disrupted on Tuesday due to separate incidents.

A fault with the signalling system near Arbroath is causing cancellations or delays to services between Dundee and Aberdeen.

National Rail says disruption is expected to continue until 10am.

ScotRail says customers can use their tickets on Stagecoach East Buses services on the 73/73A between Dundee and Arbroath.

Meanwhile passengers travelling through Fife are being warned of disruption due to overrunning engineering works.

A post on National Rail said:”Overrunning engineering works between Kirkcaldy and Markinch means some lines are disrupted.

“As a result, trains between Kirkcaldy and Ladybank may be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

“This is expected until 10am.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

The scene of the crash on Lovehall Road, near Wellbank.
Motorcyclist, 22, dies after crash near Dundee
Train services from Dundee station are being disrupted. Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Carnoustie links hotel flats rejected - even after developer raised floor level FIVE metres…
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Eljamel victims' legal hurdle revealed as NHS Tayside brace for claims
The road is closed north of Wellbank
Road near Dundee shut for several hours after crash involving car and motorbike
3
Baluniefield police station in Dundee.
Which Tayside and Fife public buildings contain Raac concrete and what are the risks?
Train services from Dundee station are being disrupted. Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Is Arbroath's £12m flood scheme fit for purpose? Questions raised after climate change concerns…
Train services from Dundee station are being disrupted. Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
See inside Arbroath's revamped Saltire sports centre gym as Angus Alive complete latest local…
Train services from Dundee station are being disrupted. Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Firefighters spend hours taming large straw fire that spread to trees in Birkhill
Rossmere Lodge with views across the Montrose Basin
First chance to own stunning £425k home on the edge of Montrose Basin
Train services from Dundee station are being disrupted. Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Montrose FC Fairy liquid raider cleans up for sentencing

Conversation