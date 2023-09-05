Trains through Dundee and Fife disrupted

Trains through Dundee and Fife are being disrupted on Tuesday due to separate incidents.

A fault with the signalling system near Arbroath is causing cancellations or delays to services between Dundee and Aberdeen.

National Rail says disruption is expected to continue until 10am.

ScotRail says customers can use their tickets on Stagecoach East Buses services on the 73/73A between Dundee and Arbroath.

Meanwhile passengers travelling through Fife are being warned of disruption due to overrunning engineering works.

A post on National Rail said:”Overrunning engineering works between Kirkcaldy and Markinch means some lines are disrupted.

“As a result, trains between Kirkcaldy and Ladybank may be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

“This is expected until 10am.”