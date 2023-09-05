Dundee United’s transfer window rated: Are Terrors ready for title tilt?

It was all quiet at Tannadice as the transfer window closed last Friday night.

Dundee United did not add to their ranks, with Jim Goodwin proving as good as his word regarding an unwillingness to make signings for the sake of it.

Attempts to sell Mark Birighitti — another late priority — proved futile.

Nevertheless, there is also the ongoing option of loans and free agents, should that be required.

Here, Courier Sport casts its eye over the table-topping Tangerines’ summer business.

Ross Docherty: 8/10

Docherty has been a revelation since arriving from Partick Thistle, bringing a much-needed combative streak to the United engine room — and replacing Ryan Edwards as club captain.

Allied with his positional intelligence and tough tackling, Docherty’s progressive passing has been key to United’s most impressive performances this season, against Arbroath and Ayr United.

The only negative to his short time at Tannadice — and not one that reflects poorly on him — is the fact he has missed Championship fixtures against Dunfermline and Airdrieonians through injury.

Liam Grimshaw: 7/10

Solid, reliable and tough-tackling.

Grimshaw has been exactly as billed — the no-nonsense professional who was named Morton’s player of the year in this division last season.

Although poor on his debut in central midfield against Spartans, he subsequently impressed at full-back.

Moved back into midfield against Airdrie, he turned in a diligent, combative performance, albeit his use of the ball could have been better. His versatility will be valuable.

Kevin Holt 8/10

Dundee United’s unlikely goal machine.

↪️ Kevin Holt – Set Play Finisher A brace for the defender on a good day for the Tangerines 🍊@cinchuk | @dundeeunitedfc | #cinchChamp pic.twitter.com/aIXCZAULdZ — SPFL (@spfl) August 28, 2023

Following a brace of spot-kicks against Peterhead and another double against Ayr United, the former Dee defender is the club’s top-scorer.

More pertinently, however, he has former an outstanding partnership with Declan Gallagher in the heart of United’s back-line; crucial to the current run of five clean sheets in six and the lowest xG conceded in the league.

Jack Walton: 7/10

After the trials and travails of last season, what a blessed relief it is for all Arabs to see a safe pair of hands between the sticks.

Walton’s rating could be even higher, but for him being so underworked in several fixtures since arriving on loan from Luton Town; testament to the solid unit in front of him.

Nevertheless, he has produced several fine saves when called upon and exudes composure.

Ollie Denham: 5/10

It would be unwise to write off any signing at the start of September and Denham’s career to date — eight outings for Cardiff City; a member of Wales’ provisional World Cup squad — suggests he is a defender of promise.

Nevertheless, he has endured a baptism of fire with the Tangerines.

He was tested by Blair Henderson as United lost 1-0 to Spartans, before being taught a lesson by Brian Graham as Partick Thistle beat the Terrors 2-1. Denham, likely one foul away from a red card, was replaced by Ross Graham in the latter.

Denham has not played a competitive minute since, albeit he saw a little action in friendlies against Burnley and Carlisle United.

Louis Moult: 8/10

A proven goal-getter who already boasts six goal contributions, scoring three and teeing up another three.

What a first half for Dundee United as they head into the break 4-0 up! Louis Moult in that opening 45 minutes: Goals – ⚽️

Assists – 🅰️🅰️🅰️ Not bad for your league debut…#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/s851apCiHz — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) August 4, 2023

The only question hanging over Moult was regarding his fitness; a valid concern, given with persistent knee and ankle injuries restricted him to 24 appearances in the prior four seasons.

However, the former Motherwell marksman underwent surgery in January and is looking fit and sharp.

As well as illustrating his ability in the final third, Moult is also providing a superb focal point, stretching the play and allowing the attacking midfielders and wingers to exploit the space behind him.

Declan Gallagher: 9/10

Gallagher, signed after United had already been eliminated from the Viaplay Cup, has slotted seamlessly into the Tangerines’ rearguard.

Imperious in the air, a tough-tackler and tidy on the deck, it is tough to argue against Gallagher being the best centre-half in the Championship.

A modest fee will only be payable to St Mirren if United win promotion to the Premiership, making this a smart piece of business for a player who was in the Scotland squad as recently as September 2022.

Outgoings: 7/10

An exodus was inevitable.

Ryan Edwards, Liam Smith, Peter Pawlett, Ian Harkes, Steven Fletcher, Arnaud Djoum all left swiftly, slashing the wage bill.

The club banked fees for Dylan Levitt, Aziz Behich, Carljohan Eriksson and Ilmari Niskanen; albeit lower than would be expected if United were still in the top-flight and in a stronger bargaining position.

United took longer than they would have liked to negotiate Charlie Mulgrew’s departure.

Their failure to move on goalkeeper Mark Birighitti, completely frozen out and on a Premiership salary, will disappoint club chiefs.

Transfer Window verdict: 7.5/10

The transfer window wasn’t perfect.

An additional striker was targeted but the club couldn’t get it over the line.

Logan Chalmers’ loan switch to Ayr United means the Tangerines are light on wingers; Glenn Middleton, Kai Fotheringham and Mathew Cudjoe are the options before one must consider Watt out wide or the untested-but-rated Bryan Mwangi.

In an ideal world — with more wiggle room in the budget — a full-back and a midfielder may have been captured.

But this isn’t an ideal world.

United are dealing with a loss in revenue of around £4 million after relegation and, in that context, have assembled a relatively strong group; certainly the best in the Championship.

Ultimately, they are still paying the price for the disastrous January window that contributed hugely towards the drop — the lack of deadline day business sparking a sense of mutiny — but this summer was a far more passable, coherent effort.