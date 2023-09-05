Dundee United’s transfer window rated: Are Terrors ready for title tilt?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United’s transfer window rated: Are Terrors ready for title tilt?

Courier Sport wraps up United's window

(Left to right) Louis Moult, Declan Gallagher, Jack Walton, Kevin Holt and Ross Docherty of Dundee United.
Five of Dundee United's seven summer signings. Images: SNS
By Alan Temple

It was all quiet at Tannadice as the transfer window closed last Friday night.

Dundee United did not add to their ranks, with Jim Goodwin proving as good as his word regarding an unwillingness to make signings for the sake of it.

Attempts to sell Mark Birighitti — another late priority — proved futile.

Nevertheless, there is also the ongoing option of loans and free agents, should that be required.

Here, Courier Sport casts its eye over the table-topping Tangerines’ summer business.

Ross Docherty: 8/10

Docherty has been a revelation since arriving from Partick Thistle, bringing a much-needed combative streak to the United engine room — and replacing Ryan Edwards as club captain.

Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United in Ayrshire
Ross Docherty was installed as United captain. Image: SNS

Allied with his positional intelligence and tough tackling, Docherty’s progressive passing has been key to United’s most impressive performances this season, against Arbroath and Ayr United.

The only negative to his short time at Tannadice — and not one that reflects poorly on him — is the fact he has missed Championship fixtures against Dunfermline and Airdrieonians through injury.

Liam Grimshaw: 7/10

Solid, reliable and tough-tackling.

Grimshaw has been exactly as billed — the no-nonsense professional who was named Morton’s player of the year in this division last season.

Liam Grimshaw facing Airdrieonians for Dundee United
Grimshaw, right, made his presence felt in midfield. Image: Richard Wiseman / Shutterstock

Although poor on his debut in central midfield against Spartans, he subsequently impressed at full-back.

Moved back into midfield against Airdrie, he turned in a diligent, combative performance, albeit his use of the ball could have been better. His versatility will be valuable.

Kevin Holt 8/10

Dundee United’s unlikely goal machine.

Following a brace of spot-kicks against Peterhead and another double against Ayr United, the former Dee defender is the club’s top-scorer.

More pertinently, however, he has former an outstanding partnership with Declan Gallagher in the heart of United’s back-line; crucial to the current run of five clean sheets in six and the lowest xG conceded in the league.

Jack Walton: 7/10

After the trials and travails of last season, what a blessed relief it is for all Arabs to see a safe pair of hands between the sticks.

Walton’s rating could be even higher, but for him being so underworked in several fixtures since arriving on loan from Luton Town; testament to the solid unit in front of him.

Nevertheless, he has produced several fine saves when called upon and exudes composure.

Ollie Denham: 5/10

It would be unwise to write off any signing at the start of September and Denham’s career to date — eight outings for Cardiff City; a member of Wales’ provisional World Cup squad — suggests he is a defender of promise.

Nevertheless, he has endured a baptism of fire with the Tangerines.

Dundee United's Ollie Denham strides forward at Ainslie Park, Edinburgh
Denham endured a baptism of fire at Ainslie Park. Image: SNS

He was tested by Blair Henderson as United lost 1-0 to Spartans, before being taught a lesson by Brian Graham as Partick Thistle beat the Terrors 2-1. Denham, likely one foul away from a red card, was replaced by Ross Graham in the latter.

Denham has not played a competitive minute since, albeit he saw a little action in friendlies against Burnley and Carlisle United.

Louis Moult: 8/10

A proven goal-getter who already boasts six goal contributions, scoring three and teeing up another three.

The only question hanging over Moult was regarding his fitness; a valid concern, given with persistent knee and ankle injuries restricted him to 24 appearances in the prior four seasons.

However, the former Motherwell marksman underwent surgery in January and is looking fit and sharp. 

As well as illustrating his ability in the final third, Moult is also providing a superb focal point, stretching the play and allowing the attacking midfielders and wingers to exploit the space behind him.

Declan Gallagher: 9/10

Gallagher, signed after United had already been eliminated from the Viaplay Cup, has slotted seamlessly into the Tangerines’ rearguard.

Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher is pictured at Tannadice.
Gallagher was United’s seventh summer signing. Image: SNS

Imperious in the air, a tough-tackler and tidy on the deck, it is tough to argue against Gallagher being the best centre-half in the Championship.

A modest fee will only be payable to St Mirren if United win promotion to the Premiership, making this a smart piece of business for a player who was in the Scotland squad as recently as September 2022.

Outgoings: 7/10

An exodus was inevitable.

Ryan Edwards, Liam Smith, Peter Pawlett, Ian Harkes, Steven Fletcher, Arnaud Djoum all left swiftly, slashing the wage bill.

The club banked fees for Dylan Levitt, Aziz Behich, Carljohan Eriksson and Ilmari Niskanen; albeit lower than would be expected if United were still in the top-flight and in a stronger bargaining position.

Charlie Mulgrew throws a water bottle while on Dundee United duty at Livingston
Mulgrew was among a host of senior exits. Image: SNS

United took longer than they would have liked to negotiate Charlie Mulgrew’s departure.

Their failure to move on goalkeeper Mark Birighitti, completely frozen out and on a Premiership salary, will disappoint club chiefs.

Transfer Window verdict: 7.5/10

The transfer window wasn’t perfect.

An additional striker was targeted but the club couldn’t get it over the line.

Logan Chalmers’ loan switch to Ayr United means the Tangerines are light on wingers; Glenn Middleton, Kai Fotheringham and Mathew Cudjoe are the options before one must consider Watt out wide or the untested-but-rated Bryan Mwangi.

Jim Goodwin hails the travelling Dundee United fans
Goodwin sought a striker in the final week of the window but is comfortable with his squad. Image: SNS

In an ideal world — with more wiggle room in the budget — a full-back and a midfielder may have been captured.

But this isn’t an ideal world.

United are dealing with a loss in revenue of around £4 million after relegation and, in that context, have assembled a relatively strong group; certainly the best in the Championship.

Ultimately, they are still paying the price for the disastrous January window that contributed hugely towards the drop — the lack of deadline day business sparking a sense of mutiny — but this summer was a far more passable, coherent effort.

