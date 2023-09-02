Dundee United 2-0 Airdrieonians: Kai Fotheringham strikes from 45 YARDS as Tangerines go top of the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United 2-0 Airdrieonians: Kai Fotheringham strikes from 45 YARDS as Tangerines go top of the Championship

Mathew Cudjoe also curled home his third goal in four league games.

By Alan Temple
Kai Fotheringham celebrates his cool strike into an empty net for Dundee United
Fotheringham celebrates his cool strike into an empty net. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Kai Fotheringham scored from close to the half-way line as Dundee United claimed a 2-0 victory over Airdrieonians at Tannadice.

Mathew Cudjoe curled home the opener with just four minutes on the clock, while the hosts would go on to rattle the woodwork three times over the course of the contest.

However, United’s resolve was tested in the second period against a capable Diamonds outfit, with Declan Gallagher’s clearance off the line to thwart Calum Gallagher proving pivotal.

But nerves were settled four minutes into injury time when Kai Fotheringham took advantage of an error by Airdrie keeper Joshua Rae — giving away possession while well out of his box — to fire home from around 45 yards.

Skipper blow

United were dealt a pre-match blow when captain Ross Docherty — understood to have sat out training on Friday — was ruled out with a recurrence of a slight hamstring strain. Liam Grimshaw came into midfield, with Kieran Freeman deployed at right-back.

Ross Docherty, Dundee United captain, leaves the field after defeat against Spartans
Docherty missed out against the Diamonds. Image: SNS

Promising winger Bryan Mwangi and Scotland U17 international Scott Constable were on the Tangerines’ bench for the first time.

Cudjoe class

The hosts took just four minutes to break the deadlock. A Declan Glass cross was nicely cushioned back to Cudjoe and his curling finish from the edge of the box found the top-corner. Three goals in four Championship outings for the Ghanaian.

Mathew Cudjoe curls home a goal for Dundee United against Airdrie
Cudjoe shapes home another super strike. Image: SNS

Moult came agonisingly close to doubling United’s advantage when a Tony Watt effort drifted across the face of goal, only for the striker’s diving header to hit the post.

There was a 10-minute delay due to a health-related incident in the Eddie Thompson Stand, with paramedics and United’s club doctor attending to a young supporter, who appeared to be awake and alert upon being wheeled away.

As the action resumed, Moult struck the post for a second time, with his glancing header from a Grimshaw delivery kissing the woodwork.

Still posing a danger on the break, Airdrie winger Lewis McGregor flashed a drive wide of Walton’s left-hand post.

Declan Glass attempts to burst forward for Dundee United against Airdrieonians
Declan Glass was heavily involved. Image: SNS

Joshua Rae made a fine save from a Glass shot from distance, while Grimshaw’s scuffed half-volley was headed off the line by Cameron Ballantyne.

Woodwork deja vu

United were thwarted by the woodwork for a third time when Kevin Holt — seeking to add to his four goals for the club — met a Middleton corner-kick and powered a header against the outside of the post.

Scott McMann of Dundee United involved in a tussle
Scott McMann involved in a tussle. Image: SNS

Walton, underworked for the majority of the contest, produced a fine save to preserve United’s lead, tipping a Liam McStravick effort over the bar following an excellent surge forward and pass by Murray Aiken.

Airdrie succeeded in taking the sting out of the game with some slick passing — prompting some discontent among the home fans — before attempting to strike at the right time.

And only a wonderful goal-line clearance from Declan Gallagher denied Calum Gallagher a leveller.

However, United would grab their second deep into injury time through Fotheringham’s cool, clinical strike from distance.

Star man: Louis Moult (Dundee United)

There were few bona fide stand-outs for the Tangerines as they claimed a fairly low-key victory.

However, Moult led the line well, brought others into the game and was mightily unfortunate to hit the post with two separate headed efforts.

Louis Moult hits the post for Dundee United
Moult, No.9, sees a diving header hit the post. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

 

Another former Motherwell man, Liam Grimshaw, impressed in the engine room.

Player ratings

Dundee United (4-2-3-1): Walton 7; Freeman 6, D Gallagher 7, Holt 6, McMann 6; Grimshaw 7, Glass 6 (Constable 90+2); Cudjoe 6 (Fotheringham 60), Watt 6 (Meekison 60), Middleton 6; Moult 7.

Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Graham, Duffy, MacLeod, Mwangi.

Tony Watt in action for Dundee United against Airdrie
Tony Watt gets stuck in against the club with whom he started his career. Image: SNS

Airdrieonians (4-1-4-1): Rae 6; Ballantyne 7, Fordyce 6, Taylor-Sinclair 6, Hancock 6; Aiken 7; McGregor 7, McMaster (G Gallagher 4, 6), McStravick 6 (Todorov 85), McGill 6 (O’Connor 67); C Gallagher 7.

Subs not used: Hutton, McCabe, Fellows, Dunlop, Cassidy, Spalding

Referee: Chris Graham
Att: 8,008

Conversation