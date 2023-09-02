Tony Watt set ‘fighting weight’ target as Dundee United ace reveals floral shorts faux pas at Airdrie United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tony Watt set ‘fighting weight’ target as Dundee United ace reveals floral shorts faux pas at Airdrie United

Watt will hope to haunt his first club.

By Alan Temple
Tony Watt is pictured at Dundee United's training base at St Andrew's
Tony Watt is content and determined at United under Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Tony Watt has revealed that he has been putting in extra hours at the gym as he embraces Jim Goodwin’s challenge to become faster and more agile by reaching “fighting weight”.

Watt, 29, has been rejuvenated under Goodwin, starting every Championship fixture for Dundee United — mere months after it seemed like his Tannadice career could be over.

However, the former Hearts, Celtic and Motherwell attacker is adamant there is more to come.

I don’t want to be cradled up in the manager’s arms and babied through the season.

Tony Watt

And that includes being a more mobile front-man, rather than the bustling, physical forward of recent years.

“The manager has told me he wants even more from me,” Watt said. “He wants me at a certain weight; a certain body fat. I have been comfortable at a weight where I feel fit and strong, but he thinks I can be faster and more agile.

“He has been very in depth about it. The aim is to get right down to my fighting weight, and I want to do that because I believe in what he says to me. I have been training hard and doing extra in the gym.

Tony Watt captaining Dundee United against Dunfermline
Tony Watt captaining United against Dunfermline. Image: SNS

“I am happy that he is putting demands on me. I don’t want to be cradled up in the manager’s arms and babied through the season.”

Watt wants to hit the goal trail

As well as meeting the physical demands of Goodwin’s heavy-pressing, front-football style, Watt knows he must hit the goal trail.

While a key part of a United side currently on a five-match unbeaten run, he is yet to ripple the net this term.

PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dee-fence on top and Holt hitting heights for United

“I know I need to hit the box a bit more and get a few shots off but that will come,” he added. “The boys are scoring and we are doing well. And I am staying in the team every week, so I must be doing something right!

“But there will be a time where, if I don’t start pulling my weight in front of goal, then the gaffer would have a chance to take me out and I don’t want that.”

Reflecting on Airdrie United apprenticeship

Meanwhile, there will be a hint of nostalgia in the air when Airdrieonians visit Tannadice this afternoon, with Watt having made his senior debut for Airdrie United — as the Diamonds were known at the time — back in 2009.

He notched three goals and an assist in 20 outings before landing a switch to Celtic in 2011.

I was soaking behind the ears,” laughed Watt. “Jimmy Boyle (ex-Airdrie United manager) always tells the story of when I turned up wearing a pair of floral cargo shorts the day we were meeting for my first game for the first-team.

“He took me into a shop to get me a tracksuit!

“But I went from strength to strength and ended up getting my move (to Celtic).”

Nevertheless, he doesn’t expect a fond reunion with the travelling fans.

“I am disliked by them, too, and I don’t know why — I brought them in six figures, the cheeky sods,” he smiles. “I think it is because I went to Celtic and not Rangers.

“But Airdrie were great to me.

“I had never played football before in a professional capacity. It feels like a lifetime ago but that’s where I did a chunk of my growing up as a footballer.”

