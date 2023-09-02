The Singing Kettle: New boss of Alyth cafe reveals reopening plans

The Singing Kettle Cafe in Alyth is set to reopen – with themed nights and evening menus planned.

Ryan Mollison, who runs the Anglers Inn in Guildtown – north of Perth – is set to bring the cafe, on Airlie Street, back to life in February 2024, eight months after it closed.

The 25-year-old says he is excited to take over the running of the cafe – but admits he nearly quit hospitality altogether.

Ryan told The Courier: “I’m excited for the new challenge.

“Originally, with the lease ending at Anglers Inn in December, I kind of said I wasn’t going to stay in hospitality, due to the current climate.

“But I did also say if something smaller came up, which it did, I’d maybe take the chance.

“I knew there would be quite a lot of interest in the cafe and it was a case of meeting with the owner and putting the pitch across.

“It’ll be a big change – I’m used to working evenings and weekends all the time so to get a bit of life balance back was something I was hoping for.

“It’s been closed for nearly eight months now so it will be really good to get it up and running again in the new year.

“I take over in November, so it will give me a couple of months to get things organised and have a wee break in January.”

Ryan, who is from Alyth, is hoping to add more offerings to The Singing Kettle, including outdoor catering and themed nights.

He added: “Obviously I want to keep the cafe aspect of it going, it’s been in the town for a number of years and it’s never changed its name.

Good response from community as Alyth cafe to reopen

“We’ll continue the tradition that’s there but bring in our own twists too.

“Outdoor catering is quite a big thing I do already, so I’ll be bringing that and some new food as well.

“Hopefully, depending on licensing, maybe we’d be able to run an evening menu.

“We’re getting all our thoughts on paper to make a bigger plan nearer the time.

“There has been a good response, with lots of likes and comments on Facebook – it’s a good thing for the town.

“Once we start releasing more information nearer the time, more people will see what we want to do and it will keep building up.”

It comes after candle shop Burnout recently opened its doors in Alyth.