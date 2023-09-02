The Singing Kettle: New boss of Alyth cafe reveals reopening plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Singing Kettle: New boss of Alyth cafe reveals reopening plans

Ryan Mollison is set to bring the venue back to life in February 2024.

By Kieran Webster
The Singing Kettle in Alyth at night
The Singing Kettle in Alyth. Image: The Singing Kettle

The Singing Kettle Cafe in Alyth is set to reopen – with themed nights and evening menus planned.

Ryan Mollison, who runs the Anglers Inn in Guildtown – north of Perth – is set to bring the cafe, on Airlie Street, back to life in February 2024, eight months after it closed.

The 25-year-old says he is excited to take over the running of the cafe – but admits he nearly quit hospitality altogether.

Ryan told The Courier: “I’m excited for the new challenge.

Ryan Mollison in his chef's uniform
Ryan Mollison. Image: Supplied

“Originally, with the lease ending at Anglers Inn in December, I kind of said I wasn’t going to stay in hospitality, due to the current climate.

“But I did also say if something smaller came up, which it did, I’d maybe take the chance.

“I knew there would be quite a lot of interest in the cafe and it was a case of meeting with the owner and putting the pitch across.

“It’ll be a big change – I’m used to working evenings and weekends all the time so to get a bit of life balance back was something I was hoping for.

Outside The Singing Kettle Café in Alyth
Ryan is hoping to introduce evening menus at the cafe. Image: The Singing Kettle

“It’s been closed for nearly eight months now so it will be really good to get it up and running again in the new year.

“I take over in November, so it will give me a couple of months to get things organised and have a wee break in January.”

Ryan, who is from Alyth, is hoping to add more offerings to The Singing Kettle, including outdoor catering and themed nights.

He added: “Obviously I want to keep the cafe aspect of it going, it’s been in the town for a number of years and it’s never changed its name.

Good response from community as Alyth cafe to reopen

“We’ll continue the tradition that’s there but bring in our own twists too.

“Outdoor catering is quite a big thing I do already, so I’ll be bringing that and some new food as well.

“Hopefully, depending on licensing, maybe we’d be able to run an evening menu.

“We’re getting all our thoughts on paper to make a bigger plan nearer the time.

The interior of The Singin Kettle
The interior of The Singing Kettle. Image: The Singing Kettle

“There has been a good response, with lots of likes and comments on Facebook – it’s a good thing for the town.

“Once we start releasing more information nearer the time, more people will see what we want to do and it will keep building up.”

It comes after candle shop Burnout recently opened its doors in Alyth.

