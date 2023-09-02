Fife delivery driver sentenced for Alton Towers domestic abuse

A Fife delivery driver who tormented his wife for months, including at Alton Towers theme park, has been ordered to keep away for her for two years.

Yasir Butt, 37, admitted a string of offences lasting 18 months between 2017 and 2019, including assaulting her by seizing and nipping her.

He also admitted breaching the Domestic Abuse Scotland Act 2018 at both his Glenrothes home and at Alton Towers in Staffordshire.

He shouted and swore, made offensive remarks, threatened to make false allegations to police about her and threatened to take their children abroad and never return.

Butt, formerly of Cowdenbeath and Glenrothes, also admitted breaching bail conditions ordering that he avoid his wife of 11 years and their home less than two weeks after they were imposed.

He repeatedly went there in March this year, demanding to speak and sent her a voicemail.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last week, Butt was made the subject of a two-year supervision order with a requirement he attend the Caledonian project for domestic abusers.

A two-year non-harassment order was also imposed.

Jailed for sextortion attempt

Butt pled guilty to the domestic abuse charges on the same day he was jailed for 16 months for trying to extort £25,000 by threatening to expose his mistress’s sex tape to her family.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court previously heard at a hotel rendezvous in April 2020 two months into their relationship, the pair agreed to film themselves having sex, as long as married Butt deleted the film afterwards.

A month later, the woman spoke with Butt’s wife so he demanded £10,000, threatening to show the tape to her family if she did not pay.

Days later, he increased the sum to £25,000 and the woman contacted police and no payment was made.

Butt’s solicitor explained the video had been deleted so it was an empty threat with no expectation of money being paid.

However, on Butt’s phone, officers found consensually-sent intimate photographs of the woman.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.