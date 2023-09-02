Fife delivery driver sentenced for Alton Towers domestic abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife delivery driver sentenced for Alton Towers domestic abuse

Yasir Butt, who was jailed last year for a sextortion plot, has been ordered to stay away from his wife for two years.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Yasir Butt.
Yasir Butt.

A Fife delivery driver who tormented his wife for months, including at Alton Towers theme park, has been ordered to keep away for her for two years.

Yasir Butt, 37, admitted a string of offences lasting 18 months between 2017 and 2019, including assaulting her by seizing and nipping her.

He also admitted breaching the Domestic Abuse Scotland Act 2018 at both his Glenrothes home and at Alton Towers in Staffordshire.

He shouted and swore, made offensive remarks, threatened to make false allegations to police about her and threatened to take their children abroad and never return.

The Smiler ride at Alton Towers
Charges against the Fife delivery driver stated he abused his wife at Alton Towers.

Butt, formerly of Cowdenbeath and Glenrothes, also admitted breaching bail conditions ordering that he avoid his wife of 11 years and their home less than two weeks after they were imposed.

He repeatedly went there in March this year, demanding to speak and sent her a voicemail.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last week, Butt was made the subject of a two-year supervision order with a requirement he attend the Caledonian project for domestic abusers.

Yasir Butt
Yasir Butt arrives at court last week.

A two-year non-harassment order was also imposed.

Jailed for sextortion attempt

Butt pled guilty to the domestic abuse charges on the same day he was jailed for 16 months for trying to extort £25,000 by threatening to expose his mistress’s sex tape to her family.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court previously heard at a hotel rendezvous in April 2020 two months into their relationship, the pair agreed to film themselves having sex, as long as married Butt deleted the film afterwards.

A month later, the woman spoke with Butt’s wife so he demanded £10,000, threatening to show the tape to her family if she did not pay.

Fife delivery driver Yasir Butt
Yasir Butt.

Days later, he increased the sum to £25,000 and the woman contacted police and no payment was made.

Butt’s solicitor explained the video had been deleted so it was an empty threat with no expectation of money being paid.

However, on Butt’s phone, officers found consensually-sent intimate photographs of the woman.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Power pole crasher banned again
£1.2 million Dundee drug dealers David Pringle and Richard Spalding. Image: Police Scotland.
Pair admit £1.2 million Dundee cocaine deal
Dare was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston.
Rapist jailed for attack in Dunfermline after woman 'explicitly' said no
Jason Ward drove while unfit.
Airborne cocaine driver left 'path of destruction' in Fife street
Robert Campbell.
Armed robbery lookout gets 'fresh start' chance after shoplifting spree in Angus
Dylan Scott.
Dundee boyfriend-from-hell poured bleach on partner and threatened to set fire to her
Ross Armour was responsible for the dog when it attacked.
Woman bitten by Alsatian which jumped Fife garden fence 
Ryan Byrne eventually confessed to police.
'I attacked a young girl': Ex-soldier was let go twice by police probing Dundee…
The Bill would create a new offence which could see dog thieves jailed (Steve Parsons/PA)
New dog theft law backed in consultation
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Dundee rapist jailed