Kayak adventure at Aberdour reveals marine wildlife surprises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

Kayak adventure at Aberdour reveals marine wildlife surprises

The water was surprisingly clear, and in rocky crevices, scarlet beadlet anemones shone like smouldering embers.

By Keith Broomfield
A beadlet anemone.
A beadlet anemone.

Under the steady rhythm of our paddles, the kayak glided across the wind-ruffled water of the Firth of Forth near Aberdour in search of seabirds and other marine creatures.

Accompanied by Pete, a long-time friend from school, we soon spotted a guillemot and slowed the pace as we drifted towards it. The bird was surprisingly confiding, allowing us to approach close.

It was heartening to see this healthy guillemot, for this species and many other types of seabird have suffered a torrid time from the impact of Avian Flu.

The outbreak is now in its third year, and seabirds are being pushed to brink as the virus devastates colonies of species already recognised as needing urgent help, including kittiwakes – which are on the red list of conservation concern – and amber listed guillemots and tern species.

A shanny.

Paddling on, we rounded a small headland known as Bell Rock and beached the kayak on a rocky shore. With the plaintive calls of a nearby flock of curlews ringing in our ears, we donned our snorkel gear and plunged into the water.

Despite being quite far up the Firth of Forth, the water was surprisingly clear, and in rocky crevices, scarlet beadlet anemones shone like smouldering embers.

The tentacles of sea anemones contain stinging cells that are used to immobilise prey and for defence. When rock pooling, I can never resist the temptation to draw my finger over these tentacles, which are sticky to the touch, a sensation partially caused by the anemone firing stinging cells in response to the probing intrusion of a finger, although the stingers are not strong enough to penetrate the skin and be felt.

Guillemot.

As we explored rock crannies, other creatures spotted included butterfish, shannies (a type of blenny) and feisty green shore crabs.

There were also numerous barnacles – which are often overlooked, even by those with more than a passing interest in nature. This is a pity, for barnacles are one of our most fascinating creatures.

They are resilient animals, which can withstand the rigours of storms and crashing waves without becoming dislodged from their holdfasts.

Barnacles could easily be mistaken for molluscs, but curiously, they are crustaceans and relatives of crabs, lobsters and prawns. The free-swimming larvae moult several times before sinking to a rock or other structure.

Barnacles.

Once settled, they cement themselves to the substrate, and the newly rested barnacles moult once more, creating a final body structure of chalky fused plates, with a hatch-door opening at the top, from which its modified legs or ‘cirri’ repeatedly claw at the water like a grasping hand reaching out for tiny floating organisms.

Millions of barnacles can occur along a kilometre of typical rocky shore and they are one of our most ubiquitous seashore animals.

The kayak beached on a rocky shore.

On the return journey, a head wind slowed the progress of the kayak, but buoyed by our marine wildlife encounters, we dug our paddles deep into the water, which hastened the way to our starting point at the busy beach at Silver Sands.

Snorkelling in search of sea creatures.

 

 

More from Outdoors

Some of the Scotties by the Sea artists together with project manager Jane Kennedy (far right top row) and artist coordinator Rio Moore (far right bottom row).
Scotties by the Sea: What inspired the artists on the St Andrews coastal trail?
Artist Catriona MacKenzie with her Scottie, 'The Flea Circus.'
Scotties by the Sea trail launches in St Andrews and along north-east Fife coast
Ginger Gairdner: The season for digging up vegetables
A sundew.
A grisly tale of life and death on the Perthshire moors 
Dunalastair Water.
Exploring MacGregor's Cave near Kinloch Rannoch
Exciting cross country action from the first day of Blair Castle Horse Trials. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Blair Castle Horse Trials: Pictures as riders and spectators enjoy the action
Ginger Gairdner: Making plans for next year's garden
The view from the top of Carn Dearg Mor.
The glorious wild calling of the Cairngorms 
Star acts: Zara Tindall on her horse Class Affair and Ian Stark on Chatsworth Diamond.
Blair Castle Horse Trials: Zara Tindall and Ian Stark to perform at world-famous equestrian…
Ginger Gairdner: Why some plants are best left in warmer climes!

Conversation