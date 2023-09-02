Steven Osborne will not boycott Russian composers at BBC Proms concert in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Osborne will not boycott Russian composers at BBC Proms concert in Perth

The classical pianist will play one of his favourite works - Shotakovich's Piano Quintet - at the concert.

Pianist Steven Osborne is bound for Perth.
By Rebecca Baird

If Steven Osborne hadn’t been a classical pianist, he would’ve been an engineer.

The acclaimed ivory tickler – who was appointed an OBE in the 2022 New Year Honours list for his services to music – has delighted audiences around the world for quarter of a century with his renditions of classical concertos and symphonies.

But as the son of an Edinburgh engineer, and a formerly “quite religious” man himself, Osborne has always been fascinated by why things are, and how things work.

So naturally, he has spent the last year or so trying to answer the question: What does music mean?

“For a long time I had this feeling in my body, as I played, that something had a sense of meaning. And when I played with that feeling, I noticed there was this really complete silence from the audience, or so it seemed,” explains Edinburgh native Osborne.

Steven Osborne received an OBE for services to music in 2022. Image: Publicity.

“Somehow, the meaning was communicated. Not in linguistic terms, but something passes from performer to audience when it’s working really well. And I was really curious: ‘What is that? What is the mechanism by which, in those really great concerts, you feel yourself being drawn into the music? ’”

Musical meaning communicate in ‘tiny facial cues’?

In a series of talks, Osborne has considered the question. The answer remains elusive, or at least, too hard to explain in a phone call, but he does tell me: “One element is a very basic, biological look at the way we communicate and understand each other.

“Our biologically primed instinct is to read very tiny cues from other people – facial cues, body language, tone of voice – these are all innate. That’s probably the most fundamental aspect of it.”

In any case, Osborne is hoping for one of those ephemeral moments of meaning between performer and audience when he takes the stage with the Heath Quartet at Perth Concert Hall this Sunday as part of BBC Proms at Perth – the only Scottish date on the classical music festival tour.

The Heath Quartet will play alongside Osborne. Image: Supplied by Gary Fraser.

The 52-year-old has returned annually to the Proms, and he credits his high attendance record to the “great sense of occasion” at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Proms venue ‘actually not great for music’

“It’s like walking into the Colosseum,” he gushes. “When you walk in to rehearse, it looks big; but when you walk in and it’s full of people, it looks twice the size! It’s really weird.

“And it’s funny, because it’s not actually a great venue for music. It’s a bit too big. You can’t hear all that well, particularly if you’re away up at the gods! But that’s compensated by the great sense of occasion!”

Osborne’s careful dedication to his craft led to him being awarded an OBE last year, which he admits is “lovely”, but reveals he was ever so slightly concerned when he first received the notice.

“My manager was sent a letter, which she didn’t open – she saw it was from the Cabinet Office and gave it to me. And I thought: This is either going to be really good or really bad,” he laughs.

“I think no matter how old you get, it’s really nice to feel like people are ‘getting’ what you’re trying to do. It’s encouraging.”

Russian composer boycott ‘doesn’t feel right’

Osborne’s Perth concert will see him performing Russian composer Shostakovich’s Piano Quintet – a favourite piece of his, which seems suited to his sensitive, cerebral nature.

“Shostakovich suffered very much under Stalin and his style of composing was altered by the authorities,” he explains.

“There was a lot of opposition to music that was too modernist, they basically wanted it to be music for the people. So he had to tread this very fine line between his instincts of what he wanted to express, but not doing it in a language which was too alienating for the authorities.

“This quintet is really interesting, it harks back to Bach’s time but again, has that very deep feeling because of the suffering Shostakovich went through,” he continues.

“It’s one of my very favourite pieces of chamber music to play. It’s really engrossing.”

For Osborne, like many classical musicians, the current Russian conflict has thrown up some previous unexamined dilemmas, since so many of the great classical composers resided in Russia and remain prized by its government.

Steven Osborne will play one of his favourite pieces, Shotakovich’s Piano Quintet. Image: Publicity.

“I have been somewhat conscious of it,” he admits. “It’s not a way that most musicians are used to thinking, and you’re trying to weigh these things up.

“The only thing that’s really altered in practical terms is I won’t play Pictures at an Exhibition, which ends with the Great Gates of Kiev. That was a proposed design for a gate which was honouring a Russian Tsar, so that feels a bit too close to the bone.”

However, when it comes to Russian composers in general, Osborne says he disagrees with those talking about a boycott.

“It doesn’t feel right to me,” he says firmly.

“Especially in the case of someone like Shostakovich, who was very obviously against the regime. I can only go instinctively, and for me, it doesn’t feel like the right thing.”

Steven Osborne will join the award-winning Heath Quartet for a chamber concert of works by Haydn, Shostakovich and Tippett at Perth Concert Hall on September 3 at 2pm. Visit the Perth Concert Hall website for tickets and more details.

