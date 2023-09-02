LESLEY HART: Nap attacks can happen anywhere – even on the set of Taggart!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LESLEY HART: Nap attacks can happen anywhere – even on the set of Taggart!

For Lesley Hart, sleep deprivation is the road to embarrassment.

For some, sleepless nights are the norm; but Lesley needs her bed and her zeds.
For some, sleepless nights are the norm; but Lesley needs her bed and her zeds.
By Lesley Hart

I need my sleep.

I mean, we all do but it’s a sliding scale, isn’t it?

Some of us lose our faculties and have embarrassing nap attacks through the day if we don’t get seven good hours of log-like sleep a night.

Others can survive and thrive on three to five hours – or claim to, at least. Whether that’s effectively true is highly debatable.

I don’t want to get into opinions on Margaret Thatcher, who famously kept the sleeping habits of a shark. But I wonder what the world would be like now if Thatcher had got a solid six to eight hours a night while serving as Prime Minister, instead of averaging four.

Would she still have cancelled free milk in primary schools, introduced section 28 and collapsed Britain’s post-war consensus? Who knows.

I’ve just had four hours’ sleep myself after rounding off this year’s Edinburgh festival with a late-night play, a long commute home, and now an early rise to write this column.

And although I could never imagine fan-girling General Pinochet, supporting South Africa’s Apartheid regime, or bombing the Belgrano, I do feel a bit unhinged.

These last few weeks of festival time have been FULL ON. Between the Glasgow/Edinburgh daily commute and the mad juggle of life and work, I have not been sleeping enough. Not at night, anyway.

Lesley has been performing in Thrown at the Edinburgh Festival. Image: Julie Howden.

I did fall asleep several times watching a Fringe show the other day. It was no slight on the show – what I saw of it was absolutely brilliant. I’d have fallen asleep on a bed of hot knives that day.

At one point I woke up trying to join in with the dialogue, which had become part of my dream. Fortunately, I came to before saying anything.

However, when I woke up again about ten minutes later, I audibly half-gasped, half screamed, thinking I’d peed myself. I hadn’t, but it wouldn’t have been much more embarrassing if I had.

Nap attack killed Taggart scene

I get terrible sleep deprivation nap attacks. One time, when I was filming Taggart years ago, I fell asleep on camera during a take. I’d been working late the night before – writing a column, in fact. And I could feel it coming on too.

I was digging my nails into my legs and slapping my cheeks to try and stay awake. But it was no use. Someone called, “Action”. A nap attacked mid scene. I got sucked into the sleepy vortex. Someone called, “Cut. Sorry, Lesley. Are we keeping you up?”

I never did do another Taggart.

I wonder if these nap attacks are hereditary. My parents (sorry, Mum and Dad) are terrible for nodding off all over the place, often inappropriately.

More than once, at their own dinner parties, they’ve been woken by their guests to let them know, “That’s us away now”.

My Dad got thrown out of a night school class for snoring. My sister conked out at a panto surrounded by a million boisterous Brownies.

And my mum, a massage therapist, once fell asleep in the middle of massaging someone, and only narrowly avoided nutting them in the back.

We Harts can sleep anywhere. Just as well, because I’m needing to catch some zeds, pronto – for everyone’s sake. And rest assured, I won’t be making any life or world changing decisions until I do.

