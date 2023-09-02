PICTURES: Glamis Classics and Coffee is winning formula for car nuts in late summer sun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PICTURES: Glamis Classics and Coffee is winning formula for car nuts in late summer sun

Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club hosts the monthly Classics and Coffee gatherings at their Bridge View House base near Glamis Castle.

Classics and Coffee winner Dave Edwards with his D-Type Jaguar, no. 26 of 26 made. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Classics and Coffee winner Dave Edwards with his D-Type Jaguar, no. 26 of 26 made. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Classic car enthusiasts made the most of summer’s late sunshine in their latest Angus meet.

The monthly Classics and Coffee gathering takes place at Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club’s base near Glamis.

SVVC organises Scotland’s biggest vintage vehicle event – the Glamis Extravaganza – each July.

Classics and Coffee at SVVC.
The latest event brought a great turnout in the evening sun. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

This year’s event brought out a record-breaking entry of nearly 2,000 vehicles.

So the club decided to offer enthusiasts the chance of a more regular get together on a smaller scale.

Popular event

SVVC director Stephen Dear says Classics and Coffee has been a big hit.

“It started on the back of a few conversations with some other enthusiasts at a few of the rallies about the successful Bacon & Brakes breakfast meets at the Rhynd near Tayport,” said Stephen.

“Folk were enjoying that they could turn up with something and weren’t tied down to being there all day.

“I felt we had the ideal premises to hold a smaller similar informal meet and this is now the fifth event.

Classics and Coffee at SVVC.
Steve Rennie with his 2011 Morgan and pal Jason Black. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It’s grown each month and we get about 60 vehicles.

“It’s an opportunity for folk to show off their pride and joy and have a good old chat about the vehicles.

“So far we’ve had everything from Ford Model Ts to Aston Martins.

“We award a best on show on the evening, chosen by the previous month’s winner.

“I think October will be the last evening one for the winter months but we’ll likely move to a Sunday morning to keep things going.”

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to Bridge View House for Classics and Coffee.
Classics and Coffee at SVVC.
Auston on parade.
Classics and Coffee at SVVC.
Neil Elford, owner of Pie Bobs in Arbroath who sponsored the restoration of this 1929 Pashley delivery bike.
Classics and Coffee at SVVC.
Mk 1 Escort magic.
Classics and Coffee at SVVC.
A feast for the eyes of five-year-old David Brown.
Classics and Coffee at SVVC.
Ewen Mitchell, with his Morgan 4/4 and Jerry McGonigal with his Riley Special.
Classics and Coffee at SVVC.
Integrale in the Angus evening sun.
Classics and Coffee at SVVC.
Ian Souch with his millennium yellow Corvette C5 with Allan Jones.
Classics and Coffee at SVVC.
Dave Campbell with his D-Type Jaguar, number 26 of 26 made.
Classics and Coffee at SVVC.
Allan Jones brought ‘Mary’s Porsche’, his late wife’s car from 2006.
Classics and Coffee at SVVC.
Austin 7 and Austin 10 Sherborne side by side.
Classics and Coffee at SVVC.
Ewen Mitchell and Jerry McGonigal share a laugh.
Classics and Coffee at SVVC.
Chrome and curves.
Classics and Coffee at SVVC.
Ladies in red.

 

 

