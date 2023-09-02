PICTURES: Glamis Classics and Coffee is winning formula for car nuts in late summer sun

Classic car enthusiasts made the most of summer’s late sunshine in their latest Angus meet.

The monthly Classics and Coffee gathering takes place at Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club’s base near Glamis.

SVVC organises Scotland’s biggest vintage vehicle event – the Glamis Extravaganza – each July.

This year’s event brought out a record-breaking entry of nearly 2,000 vehicles.

So the club decided to offer enthusiasts the chance of a more regular get together on a smaller scale.

Popular event

SVVC director Stephen Dear says Classics and Coffee has been a big hit.

“It started on the back of a few conversations with some other enthusiasts at a few of the rallies about the successful Bacon & Brakes breakfast meets at the Rhynd near Tayport,” said Stephen.

“Folk were enjoying that they could turn up with something and weren’t tied down to being there all day.

“I felt we had the ideal premises to hold a smaller similar informal meet and this is now the fifth event.

“It’s grown each month and we get about 60 vehicles.

“It’s an opportunity for folk to show off their pride and joy and have a good old chat about the vehicles.

“So far we’ve had everything from Ford Model Ts to Aston Martins.

“We award a best on show on the evening, chosen by the previous month’s winner.

“I think October will be the last evening one for the winter months but we’ll likely move to a Sunday morning to keep things going.”

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to Bridge View House for Classics and Coffee.