PICTURES: Thousands enjoy trip down motoring memory lane at Glamis Extravaganza

All roads led to Glamis Castle at the weekend as crowds flocked to Scotland’s biggest classic vehicle gathering.

Thousands poured down the drive of the 650-year-old landmark for Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club’s 47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza.

They enjoyed a record-breaking entry of around 1,700 vehicles of every age – from children’s cycles to military trucks and steam engines.

And for many it was a trip down memory lane as they admired the family cars of yesteryear.

There was plenty sunshine over the two-day event to show off pristine paintwork and gleaming chrome.

Among the attractions was an array of MGs to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the famous marque.

Admiring glances were also directed towards pretty examples of the Ford Fiesta after the final example of the popular hatchback rolled off the production line.

Courier photographer Steve Brown enjoyed the Glamis sunshine and motoring memories.