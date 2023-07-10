Angus & The Mearns PICTURES: Thousands enjoy trip down motoring memory lane at Glamis Extravaganza Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club laid on an array of 1,700 vehicles of every kind for the 47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle. Crowds flocked to Glamis Castle for the 47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Graham Brown Share PICTURES: Thousands enjoy trip down motoring memory lane at Glamis Extravaganza Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/angus-mearns/4543807/glamis-extravaganza-success/ Copy Link All roads led to Glamis Castle at the weekend as crowds flocked to Scotland’s biggest classic vehicle gathering. Thousands poured down the drive of the 650-year-old landmark for Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club’s 47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza. They enjoyed a record-breaking entry of around 1,700 vehicles of every age – from children’s cycles to military trucks and steam engines. And for many it was a trip down memory lane as they admired the family cars of yesteryear. None-year-old Mia McKenzie (9) from Dundee on her grandad’s 1912 Model T Ford. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson There was plenty sunshine over the two-day event to show off pristine paintwork and gleaming chrome. Among the attractions was an array of MGs to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the famous marque. Admiring glances were also directed towards pretty examples of the Ford Fiesta after the final example of the popular hatchback rolled off the production line. Courier photographer Steve Brown enjoyed the Glamis sunshine and motoring memories. Patrick Gallagher, 12, from Aboyne tried a road legal F1 replica for size. Two-wheeled treats. Tom Taylor from Blairgowrie polishes up his S3 E-type Jaguar. A 1911 Model T Ford Touring on show. Up close with a Ford GT. Owen Price, 4, gives the funfair a whirl. Sandy McCaulay mans the 50 calibre guns on the Scots Military Vehicle Club display. Ding ding! Harrison Thompson, 3, from Forfar takes the bus at Glamis. Fast Ford. The age of steam. Forty winks. The perfect backdrop for nine-year-old Mia McKenzie from Dundee on her grandad’s 1912 Model T Ford. Finding the right mix. Entering the arena. Matt Christie, Hannah Morrison and four-year-old daughter Lacey Christie from Carnoustie enjoy an ice cream cone. Up for grabs. Military manoeuvres. Alan Thomson with his road legal Furore F1 replica car. Car clubs galore. Under the bonnet. A piece of Ferry history. Lined up for the judges. Beaming Beemers. The perfect setting.