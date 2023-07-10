PICTURES: Thousands enjoy trip down motoring memory lane at Glamis Extravaganza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

PICTURES: Thousands enjoy trip down motoring memory lane at Glamis Extravaganza

Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club laid on an array of 1,700 vehicles of every kind for the 47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.

Crowds flocked to Glamis Castle for the 47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crowds flocked to Glamis Castle for the 47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

All roads led to Glamis Castle at the weekend as crowds flocked to Scotland’s biggest classic vehicle gathering.

Thousands poured down the drive of the 650-year-old landmark for Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club’s 47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza.

They enjoyed a record-breaking entry of around 1,700 vehicles of every age – from children’s cycles to military trucks and steam engines.

And for many it was a trip down memory lane as they admired the family cars of yesteryear.

Model T Ford at Glamis Extravaganza.
None-year-old Mia McKenzie (9) from Dundee on her grandad’s 1912 Model T Ford. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

There was plenty sunshine over the two-day event to show off pristine paintwork and gleaming chrome.

Among the attractions was an array of MGs to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the famous marque.

Admiring glances were also directed towards pretty examples of the Ford Fiesta after the final example of the popular hatchback rolled off the production line.

Courier photographer Steve Brown enjoyed the Glamis sunshine and motoring memories.

Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
Patrick Gallagher, 12, from Aboyne tried a road legal F1 replica for size.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
Two-wheeled treats.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
Tom Taylor from Blairgowrie polishes up his S3 E-type Jaguar.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
A 1911 Model T Ford Touring on show.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
Up close with a Ford GT.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
Owen Price, 4, gives the funfair a whirl.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
Sandy McCaulay mans the 50 calibre guns on the Scots Military Vehicle Club display.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
Ding ding! Harrison Thompson, 3, from Forfar takes the bus at Glamis.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
Fast Ford.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
The age of steam.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
Forty winks.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
The perfect backdrop for nine-year-old Mia McKenzie from Dundee on her grandad’s 1912 Model T Ford.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
Finding the right mix.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
Entering the arena.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
Matt Christie, Hannah Morrison and four-year-old daughter Lacey Christie from Carnoustie enjoy an ice cream cone.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
Up for grabs.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
Military manoeuvres.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
Alan Thomson with his road legal Furore F1 replica car.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
Car clubs galore.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
Under the bonnet.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
A piece of Ferry history.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
Lined up for the judges.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
Beaming Beemers.
47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle.
The perfect setting.

