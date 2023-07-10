Montrose star Kerr Waddell ruled out for 10 weeks as boss Stewart Petrie feared it could have been ‘a lot worse’

Kerr Waddell has been ruled out for the start of the season after picking up a knee injury in pre-season.

The Montrose defender was taken off during his side’s 3-1 loss to Angus neighbours Forfar at the end of last month.

Links Park bosses initially feared he had damaged his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

But scans have shown he has suffered a medial injury instead.

That will keep Waddell out for 10 weeks and mean he misses Montrose’s Viaplay Cup group matches and the opening weeks of the league season.

“We feared the worst at one point,” Montrose boss Stewart Petrie told the club’s website after the weekend win over Civil Service Strollers.

“We thought it may be his ACL but it’s only his medial ligament.

“Kerr will be out for around 10 weeks which is still a massive blow.

“There’s not doubt we’ll miss his presence on the pitch.”

Liam Callaghan and Blair Lyons are also out for Montrose, with Callaghan due to see a chiropractor over a back injury.

Lyons could make his return in time for Saturday’s Viaplay Cup opener with St Mirren.

Kane Hester will ‘soon be among goals’ for Montrose

Meanwhile, Petrie has backed Kane Hester to soon get in among the goals for Montrose.

Hester has impressed during pre-season with his clever running and link-up play.

He became Montrose’s club record signing in the summer after his 29 goals last term convinced them to splash the cash to net his signature.

And Petrie added: “The goals will come for Kane if he keeps getting into positions.

“I’ll show him how to put the ball in the net during the week!

“Seriously though, there’s no doubt about it that if you keep putting yourself into a position then you’ll start scoring goals.

“Kane gives us that threat in behind defences. He’s electric when he gets in behind.

“Once he gets one it will start falling into place.”