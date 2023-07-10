Montrose star Kerr Waddell ruled out for 10 weeks as boss Stewart Petrie feared it could have been ‘a lot worse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Montrose star Kerr Waddell ruled out for 10 weeks as boss Stewart Petrie feared it could have been ‘a lot worse’

Waddell damaged his medial ligaments in a pre-season clash with Forfar and will miss the first few months of the season.

By Ewan Smith
Kerr Waddell has been ruled out for 10 weeks at Montrose. Image: SNS
Kerr Waddell has been ruled out for the start of the season after picking up a knee injury in pre-season.

The Montrose defender was taken off during his side’s 3-1 loss to Angus neighbours Forfar at the end of last month.

Links Park bosses initially feared he had damaged his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

But scans have shown he has suffered a medial injury instead.

That will keep Waddell out for 10 weeks and mean he misses Montrose’s Viaplay Cup group matches and the opening weeks of the league season.

“We feared the worst at one point,” Montrose boss Stewart Petrie told the club’s website after the weekend win over Civil Service Strollers.

Kerr Waddell in action for Montrose.
Kerr Waddell will miss the Montrose Viaplay Cup group matches. Image: SNS

“We thought it may be his ACL but it’s only his medial ligament.

“Kerr will be out for around 10 weeks which is still a massive blow.

“There’s not doubt we’ll miss his presence on the pitch.”

Liam Callaghan and Blair Lyons are also out for Montrose, with Callaghan due to see a chiropractor over a back injury.

Lyons could make his return in time for Saturday’s Viaplay Cup opener with St Mirren.

Kane Hester will ‘soon be among goals’ for Montrose

Stewart Petrie has backed Kane Hester to get in the goals. Image: Montrose FC

Meanwhile, Petrie has backed Kane Hester to soon get in among the goals for Montrose.

Hester has impressed during pre-season with his clever running and link-up play.

He became Montrose’s club record signing in the summer after his 29 goals last term convinced them to splash the cash to net his signature.

And Petrie added: “The goals will come for Kane if he keeps getting into positions.

“I’ll show him how to put the ball in the net during the week!

“Seriously though, there’s no doubt about it that if you keep putting yourself into a position then you’ll start scoring goals.

“Kane gives us that threat in behind defences. He’s electric when he gets in behind.

“Once he gets one it will start falling into place.”

