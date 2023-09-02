BOOKS: Ron Butlin on the sequel that started writing itself, So Many Lives and All of Them Are Yours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BOOKS: Ron Butlin on the sequel that started writing itself, So Many Lives and All of Them Are Yours

It wasn't until Ron Butlin's wife and fellow writer Regi Claire read the first pages of So Many Lives and All of Them Are Yours that he realised he was revisiting his debut novel.

Image shows author Ron Butlin. It is a head and shoulders shot of Ron who is smiling and wearing a blue shirt.
Ron Butlin author of So Many Lives and All of Them Are Yours. Image: Birlinn Ltd.
By Nora McElhone

When Ron Butlin crossed the final T and dotted the last I of his critically acclaimed The Sound of My Voice, he was convinced that he had finished with the story of Morris Magellan. Now, more than 30 years later, and much to his creator’s surprise, Morris has reappeared for a new series of misadventures in So Many Lives and All of Them Are Yours.

Ron Butlin is an award-winning poet, novelist, librettist and children’s author. He was Edinburgh Makar from 2008 to 2014. Set in the days leading up to the first Covid lockdown, his latest novel took him on a journey back to his childhood home in the Scottish Borders for the first time in many years.

Image shows the cover of Ron Butlin's new novel So Many Lives and All of Them Are Yours. The words of the title are set in from of an illustration of a violin with broken strings.
Ron Butlin’s new novel So Many Lives and All of Them Are Yours. Image: Birlinn Ltd.

“I was brought up in a small village outside Lockerbie,” explains the affable author. “So small that even people in Lockerbie haven’t heard of it. When I started writing the novel, I found myself back in that village, which I haven’t really been in for any length of time after I was about 12, so it was quite surprising finding myself there.”

Ron moved to Dumfries and then, having left school at 16, “I think it was probably a mutual decision. I think the teachers were quite glad to see the of me back too,” he hitchhiked to London where he worked in various jobs including a life-drawing model and writing lyrics for a pop band. “It was the late 1960s,” he laughs, “And I stayed there for over two or three years. In fact, I’m not very sure how I lived, but it was very easy to get jobs then and so I just took a job when I needed the money.”

Writing partnership

The song-writing career didn’t work out but Ron did discover a passion for poetry and writing during those years. That led him to university and then a period living and working all over the world. Now he lives in Edinburgh with his wife and fellow writer Regi Claire who is an important sounding board for his own work.

In fact, it was Regi rather than Ron who realised early on that the new novel he was working on was a return to the story of Morris Magellan. “It didn’t occur to me that I was returning to it at all when I began this book,” he explains, “but my wife Regi was reading the first few chapters. We usually crit each other’s work – we trust each other. Ron believed that he was writing an entirely fresh story but Regi said: “that’s Morris!”

“I didn’t believe her but the next morning I sat down and thought, ‘blow me, she’s right!’ and it gave me a way in which was great.

“I needed to be shown what I was doing, it was a bit like humming the music and finding out what it was. Except for once someone else was able to point. what I was doing rather than me having to blunder about myself!”

All My Lives and All of Them Are Yours

Anyone familiar with the hapless Morris will know most of his years have been lived under the spectre of alcoholism. The biscuit executive is now 70 and has made the decision to leave his old life behind to embark on an exciting new commission to write a string quartet.

He heads to his childhood home determined to ditch the drink and start afresh but his every move seems thwarted. Ron tells his story in a series of darkly humorous incidents and also switches between third person and second person narratives as he flits between the past and present day. “I trust the words and I trust my imagination,” says the writer, “I began to write it in the third person and suddenly these bits from the past came up and they were all in the second.

“I just let them carry on, as is if they are memories, but they’re not conscious memories. The way I see it, there is something inside each one of us, the main thing in the universe that’s totally on our side. God or conscience or whatever it is but it’s trying its best to help us and by and large, we don’t really listen very often.”

So Many Lives and All of Them Are Yours is available now, Birlinn, £12.

