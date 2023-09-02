Emergency services attend multi-vehicle crash on busy Kirkcaldy road

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a busy Kirkcaldy road after a multi-vehicle crash

Both police and fire service staff have arrived at Oriel Road after the incident, which took place just before 11am.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that at least two vehicles were affected by the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a number of vehicles at Oriel Road in Kirkcaldy around 10.55am.

“Recovery has been arranged for the vehicles.”

More to follow