Emergency services attend multi-vehicle crash on busy Kirkcaldy road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Emergency services attend multi-vehicle crash on busy Kirkcaldy road

Police and fire service staff are currently in attendance after an incident on Oriel Road.

By Ben MacDonald
Breaking news graphic.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a busy Kirkcaldy road after a multi-vehicle crash

Both police and fire service staff have arrived at Oriel Road after the incident, which took place just before 11am.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that at least two vehicles were affected by the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a number of vehicles at Oriel Road in Kirkcaldy around 10.55am.

“Recovery has been arranged for the vehicles.”

More to follow

More from Fife

Yasir Butt.
Fife delivery driver sentenced for Alton Towers domestic abuse
Some of the Scotties by the Sea artists together with project manager Jane Kennedy (far right top row) and artist coordinator Rio Moore (far right bottom row).
Scotties by the Sea: What inspired the artists on the St Andrews coastal trail?
Historian Leonard Low with the document from Sir James Kinloch to his son on Tayside. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife author investigates how Perthshire Jacobite rebel outwitted government
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. SEVEN preview Picture shows; Inez and Annie with Carol and Hedda. Riksteatern. Supplied by Annie McCormack Date; 2011
'Meryl Streep played my mum': Kinross charity boss recalls growing up with 'firebrand' activist…
Steps in Kirkcaldy were vandalised in first Rangers and then Celtic colours. Image: Supplied.
Fife steps at centre of 'disgusting' Old Firm paint war
Tayport Primary pupils Sebastian, Penelope, Sadie and Freya give the Larick Centre's Scottish their seal of approval.
Excitement as North East Fife communities welcome the pawesome Scotties By The Sea trail
Outwith Festival returns to Dunfermline next week.
Free bus travel offer for Dunfermline's Outwith Festival audiences
Dare was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston.
Rapist jailed for attack in Dunfermline after woman 'explicitly' said no
Appeal for information after emaciated dog found abandoned outside pet hotel in Fife.
Dog in 'extremely poor condition' found abandoned in Fife
Professor Tom Duncan taught at St Andrews University for half a century and was heavily involved in the musical life of the town.
Tom Duncan: Retired St Andrews University lecturer and church organist dies

Conversation