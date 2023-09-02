Missing Dunfermline boy, 15, last seen in the Glenrothes area

A teenager that has been reported missing from Dunfermline was last seen in Glenrothes.

Police officers are searching for 15-year-old Ryan Dollan, who has been missing since Wednesday.

Ryan was last seen by his family around 4.30pm on Wednesday, however since then he has been seen in the Glenrothes area on Friday afternoon.

Although Ryan has been in contact with his family by phone, police still hope to trace him to ensure that he is safe and well.

He is described as around 6ft 1ins in height and of medium build with short, dark-blond hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing dark-coloured trousers, a black hooded top and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen Ryan or who has any information on his whereabouts should contact officers through 101 quoting reference 0469 of Thursday August 31.