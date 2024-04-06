11 museums in Tayside and Fife to visit

What better way to fill your weekend than by exploring a museum?

Tayside and Fife is bursting with options, giving locals the chance to find out about the history on their doorstep and view artistic masterpieces.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favourites, from well-known attractions to lesser known spots.

Tayside Police Museum

The Tayside Police Museum in Kirriemuir showcases policing in Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Angus from the 19th century to now.

Housed in the same building as the police station on Reform Street, the museum is made up of six rooms containing displays of uniform, batons, handcuffs, awards, medals, cameras, weaponry and other law enforcement themed exhibits.

Entry is free.

Carnegie Library and Galleries

Scotland’s newest city is home to the Carnegie Library and Galleries.

The museum showcases the history of Dunfermline through six themes: industry, leisure and recreation, transport, conflict, homes and royal Dunfermline.

The exhibits delve into the city’s weaving, mining and engineering past, as well as the bridges leading to and from Dunfermline and kitchens from different eras.

Entry is free.

Blackwatch Castle and Museum

Learn all about the military history of The Black Watch at its ancestral home of Balhousie Castle.

The museum is home to uniforms, fine paintings, medals, photographs, diaries, weapons and military equipment.

View significant items gathered by the regiment throughout its near 300 year history and in modern conflicts.

Tickets for the museum are available here.

The McManus

Dundee is home to a wealth of museums and The McManus is at the top of that list.

Contained within the Gothic Victorian building is a collection spanning 400 million year of art, history and the environment.

Currently, the museum has exhibitions about Dundee preserves, recent additions to the city’s fine art collection and 20th century artist prints.

Admission is free.

Meffan Museum and Art Gallery

Local, national and internationally-renowned artist’s work are on display in Forfar’s Meffan Museum.

As well as captivating art pieces, locals can dive through the story of the Angus town, from Peter Reid’s sweet shop to the Forfar witches.

Entry is free.

Atholl Country Life Museum

The Atholl Country Life Museum opened its doors in 1982 and was the idea of farmer John Cameron.

Having built up a collection of local artefacts and photographs, John turned his interest in local heritage to a visitor attraction.

Over the years, the museum has welcomed donations to boost John’s efforts and now has exhibitions about agriculture and the railway, as well as housing Trinafour Post Office.

Entry for adults is £4, £3 for seniors and children go free with a paying adult.

Fife Folk Museum

The Fife Folk Museum is housed in Ceres and celebrates the social, domestic and working lives of the people of Fife.

Its collections include horse-drawn carts, blacksmith displays, old clothing, kitchenware and dozens more to give visitors a glimpse into life as a Fifer in years gone by.

Admission is free.

V&A

The V&A opened at Dundee’s waterfront five years ago and has brought in visitors from far and wide.

Scotland’s first design museum was designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma and was inspired by cliff edges.

As well as art and fashion displays, its 2024 exhibitions include the Dundee Tapestry, Photo City: How Images Shape the Urban World and Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk, which opens in May.

Admission is free but a paid ticket is required for some events.

Scottish Fisheries Museum

The Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther shows how the fisheries became such an important part of the lives of so many Scots.

Exhibits include boats, boat models, photographs, paintings, fishing tools and manikin scenes.

Tickets are available here.

Perth Museum

The new Perth Museum opened at the end of March, featuring artefacts and stories from across the region.

It is home to the Stone of Destiny, which was historically used in the inauguration of Scottish monarchs at Scone, and has returned to Perthshire after 700 years.

Entry to the permanent galleries is free. Admission to the Stone of Destiny experience is free but requires a timed ticket.

Broughty Castle Museum

Broughty Castle has stood for 500 years through invasions and wars.

Today, you can discover exhibitions about life in the Ferry, as well as its history, people, environment and wildlife.

As it overlooks the Tay, you might be lucky enough to spot a dolphin.

Admission is free.