Perth Museum is bringing the city’s history back to life

As you step through the doors of Perth Museum, you’re not just entering a building; you’re stepping through history that has survived for centuries and embarking on a journey through time, where the past comes alive.

Experience life as it once was

Perth’s history is one of resilience and adaptation, a tale woven from the threads of triumph and tribulation. The 19th century marked a period of profound transformation for the city, as waves of migrants flooded its streets in search of opportunity.

The Highland Clearances, with their harrowing tales of displacement and loss, left an indelible mark on Perth’s landscape, reshaping its social fabric and cultural identity.

At Perth Museum, these stories are not confined to the pages of history books but are vividly brought to life through immersive exhibits and interactive displays.

Venturing further into the museum, visitors can view relics of Perth’s industrial past, symbols of its economic prowess and ingenuity. From photos of the towering chimneys of Stanley Mills to the bustling whisky distilleries that once lined the city’s streets, each exhibit serves as a testament to Perth’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Bell’s Whisky Bottle, Dewar’s Ancestor and other remnants of Perthshire’s whisky heritage offer a tantalising glimpse into a bygone era when the amber nectar flowed freely, and the city buzzed with excitement.

But Perth’s history is not just a tale of factories and distilleries; it’s a story of people – their struggles, triumphs, and resilience. The museum’s collection is a tribute to these unsung heroes, from the factory workers who toiled tirelessly in the mills to the craftsmen whose skilful hands crafted exquisite works of art. Books, banners and outfits provide a window into a previous world, allowing visitors to walk in their ancestors’ footsteps and experience life as it once was.

Tribute to the Tay

The River Tay, Scotland’s longest river, flows through Perth echoing with adventure and exploration. Once a bustling thoroughfare for trade and transportation, it now serves as a reminder of Perth’s deep-rooted connection to the natural world. Exhibits from the river offer a glimpse into its vibrant ecosystem, inviting visitors to ponder the delicate balance between human endeavour and environmental stewardship.

Celebrating culture and heritage at Perth Museum

Interactive exhibits and multimedia displays engage visitors of all ages, inviting them to become active participants in Perth’s ongoing story. Whether you’re a history buff, a whisky connoisseur or simply curious about the city’s past and present, there’s something for everyone at Perth Museum.

So why not pop into Perth Museum and be part of the experience? Discover the stories that shaped a city, explore its hidden gems, and uncover the secrets of its past.

Plan your visit and feel part of a journey through time and witness how the past is brought back to life, one artefact at a time.