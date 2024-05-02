Protesters call for Irish national broadcaster to boycott Eurovision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Protesters call for Irish national broadcaster to boycott Eurovision

By Press Association
Dozens of people protested outside the RTE campus in Dublin (PA)
Dozens of people protested outside the RTE campus in Dublin (PA)

The Irish national broadcaster has stood by a decision to participate in this year’s Eurovision as demonstrators protested outside RTE’s main studios.

On Thursday, dozens of people gathered outside the RTE campus in Dublin protesting against Israel’s participation this year’s song contest.

The event featured human rights activists, artists, musicians and a staged “die-in” where several protesters played dead on the ground to represent health workers who have been killed in Israel’s military operation.

Organised by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC), the protesters said Eurovision was “actively ‘artwashing’ Israel’s war crimes”.

Among the participants were jazz singer Honor Heffernan, and several other musicians, while award-winning actor Stephen Rea read Refaat Alareer’s poem If I Should Die.

MB094P February 16th, 2018 – BerlinActor Stephen Rea read a poem by a Palestinian poet (ALamy/PA)

IPSC’s chair and spokeswoman for the boycott coalition said Ireland should withdraw from the competition.

Zoe Lawlor said: “Israel’s President Yitzhak Herzog has stated ‘it’s important for Israel to appear in Eurovision’.

“We say the opposite. It’s vital to exclude the genocidal apartheid state of Israel from this global cultural platform.”

The IPSC wrote to RTE director-general Kevin Bakhurst and the board of the broadcaster to respect the Palestinian boycott request.

A spokeswoman for the national broadcaster said: “RTE has always approached the Eurovision Song Contest in the spirit in which it was founded – which is a non-political contest designed to unite audiences and bring people together through a shared love of music and entertainment.

“37 nations including Ireland will take part in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. RTE is not aware of any participating Public Service Broadcaster who is planning to boycott the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest.”

Irish entrant Bambie Thug has previously backed “an immediate and lasting ceasefire” but has refused to boycott the event.

Kerrang! Awards 2022
Irish Eurovision entrant Bambie Thug (Suzan Moore/PA)

Alongside UK contender Olly Alexander and Danish hopeful Saba, the artists said in a statement: “In light of the current situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and particularly in Gaza, and in Israel, we do not feel comfortable being silent.

“It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages. We stand united against all forms of hate, including antisemitism and Islamophobia.

“We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections.

“We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy.”