Radio industry will pay tribute to late Steve Wright at Arias awards

By Press Association
Steve Wright died in February (Michael Crabtree/PA)
Steve Wright died in February (Michael Crabtree/PA)

Colleagues of the late Steve Wright are to pay tribute to the DJ at the Radio Academy’s Audio And Radio Industry Awards (Arias).

Veteran BBC radio broadcaster Wright, one of the most familiar voices on the airwaves in the UK, died at the age of 69 in February.

The radio DJ, best known for presenting Steve Wright In The Afternoon, was a fixture on BBC Radio 1 and then Radio 2 where he hosted Pick Of The Pops prior to his death.

Music – George Michael – BBC Radio 1 – London
George Michael pictured with BBC Radio 1 DJ Steve Wright (PA)

The awards will also honour Annie Nightingale, who will posthumously receive the pioneer award for paving the way for women in broadcasting.

The BBC Radio 1 presenter, who died aged 83 in January, was the first female DJ on the station, where she stayed for over 50 years.

During the ceremony, hosted by Romesh Ranganathan and Alice Levine, BBC Radio 6 Music presenter Lauren Laverne and BBC Radio 1’s electronic music show host Martha will take to the stage to present the award.

Nominees at this year’s awards include comedian Kathy Burke, presenters Dan Snow and Jeremy Vine, and DJs Craig Charles and Zoe Ball.

Categories include best new presenter, new radio show, news coverage, sports coverage, music entertainment show and drama.

In April it was announced that Mark Goodier would return to BBC Radio 2 as the new host of Pick Of The Pops, following the death of Wright.

It was also revealed that Michael Ball would present a new version of Wright’s Sunday Love Songs show from June.

Wright presented his final Radio 2 show on February 11. The Metropolitan Police later confirmed the presenter had been found dead at his home, adding that the death was being treated as “unexpected” but not suspicious.

The audio and radio awards will take place on Tuesday May 7 at London’s Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.