Royal Harpist Alis Huws signs record deal

By Press Association
The Official Royal Harpist has signed a record deal (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Official Royal Harpist, Alis Huws, has signed a record deal with Decca Classics.

The Welsh-born musician performed at the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey last year, playing an arrangement of Sir Karl Jenkins’ Tros Y Garreg (Crossing The Stone) on the gold harp, alongside the specially formed Coronation Orchestra.

Huws studied at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, and it was there in 2019 that Charles appointed her as the Official Harpist to the Prince of Wales.

Charles talks to Alis Huws (Chris Jackson/PA)

When he became King, Huws became the Royal Harpist. She has described the coronation as the “pinnacle” of her five-year career.

On Friday, it was announced that record label Decca Classics had signed Huws, with her debut EP being released later this year. She has also released her own arrangement of her favourite Welsh folk song Tra Bo Dau (As Long As Two Remain) for solo harp.

Huws grew up on a farm in Montgomeryshire in Wales but now lives in London.

“I had a day last year when I was at home in mid-Wales helping with the sheep and lambs from about six in the morning until lunchtime, then I hopped on a train to London and spent the whole evening playing in St James’s Palace,” she said.

Alis Huws has signed a record deal (Kiran Ridley/PA)

Alongside her work performing for the royal family, Huws regularly plays in care homes as well as working with children with additional needs.

“As an artist, I feel that you have a responsibility to reach people who can’t reach you, rather than expect them to come and find you in a concert hall,” she said.

“Often, my most rewarding and uplifting experiences come from bringing music into the community and finding the people who can really benefit from hearing live music.”

Huws was recently selected as one of 30 under-30 year old Classic FM rising stars for 2024.