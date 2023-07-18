Alyth newcomers set to open shop that has a new twist on ‘taps aff’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alyth newcomers set to open shop that has a new twist on ‘taps aff’

Burntout's range includes fragrances named after classic Scottish slang phrases. Do you fancy a 'taps aff' candle?

By Kieran Webster
Aileen Liddell hopes to open the Alyth shop Burntout on Saturday.
Aileen Liddell hopes to open the Alyth shop Burntout on Saturday.

A pair of Alyth newcomers are set to open a shop just weeks after making the move to Perthshire.

Partners Aileen Liddell, 57, and John Black, 58, only sealed the move to Alyth at the end of June, but when walking through the village saw the perfect location for their already-established business.

The couple – who are originally from Torphichen in West Lothian – hopes Burntout, which sells items such as candles, incense, arts and crafts, will bring something new to Alyth’s Mill Street.

New shop owner decided to ‘just go for it’

Aileen told The Courier: “John was medically retired in 2017 and we got him a candle kit as he loved them.

“He loved the process of making the candle, so started doing a bit of research and trying different things.

“During Covid, all services stopped for our daughter Kat – who has learning and physical disabilities – so we got her involved in making diffusers and rooms mists to keep her occupied.

“She now makes cards as she loves arts and crafts and I make the diffusers.

The candles are all named after classic Scottish phrases like "Aye right"
Burntout's candles are all named after classic Scottish phrases.

“We came up to Alyth to view a property as we wanted to move up north and fell in love with it.

“When we wondered around Alyth, we saw the ‘to lease’ sign in a window.

“We called to see it and it’s perfect for what we were looking for.

“Getting the shop was a bit of a ‘let’s just go for it’ moment.

“Our new house has a massive garage, but now we have a shop we won’t have to stock everything in it.”

As well as candles, the shop will sell body washes, soaps, and car fresheners.

It will also stock products from other small businesses throughout Scotland.

As well as candles, the shop will sell body washes, soaps, and car fresheners.
Burntout sells a range of home-made goods.

Burntout’s range includes products named after classic Scottish slang phrases.

Aileen added: “Friends would come in to our house and smell them and go ‘that’s banging’ so we decided to make that our USP.

“The scents are tied into the names – we have one called ‘taps aff’, and it smells like sun cream.

“We want to progress a little and get some Dundonian phrases in though.

“Hopefully we’ll be open on Saturday in time for Alyth Show – it’s been really exciting so far.”

