Readers react to Wilkies’ Kirkcaldy closure after nearly 40 years

The impending closure of Wilkies after nearly four decades in Kirkcaldy has been met with disappointment from readers of The Courier.

The fashion store, which opened in Kirkcaldy High Street in 1986, is set to close within weeks.

Wilkies was bought out of administration, but the Fife shop is one of five that were not included in the deal. The other four closed immediately, while the Lang Toun store remains open to sell off stock.

Wilkies Perth store was saved as part of the deal, and remains open.

Wilkies closing ‘another nail in the coffin’

Readers of The Courier have expressed their disappointment at the Kirkcaldy closure on social media.

Sheila McCallum described it as “another nail in the coffin” for the Lang Toun.

Lynne Fraser said: “That’s a shame. I got my wedding dress there 20 years ago.

“Great shop, sad to see all these shops closing down. Who wants to see houses and flats in the High Street?”

Janette Terris said: “It’s not only the people of Kirkcaldy who will miss Wilkies. My friends and I from Dalgety Bay also shopped there and I know there are shoppers from the Leven area as well.

“All that money spent on the Prom to what purpose as it doesn’t bring folk to Kirkcaldy – it’s the shopping.”

Closure of Kirkcaldy Wilkies store ‘very sad’

Lorna Grant also bemoaned the lack of shopping options in Kirkcaldy.

While describing the closure as “very sad”, she added: “It was one of my go to shops when I come over from Canada. No need to come to Kirkcaldy anymore – the last time was in June and the shopping there is pickings.”

Elizabeth Mirams said: “They build these big store outlets and destroy what was once a busy high street. We don’t all have cars – sad to see it like a ghost town.”

Wes Hall said the demise of high streets was “the evolution of shopping”, adding: “High streets in towns with the exception of tourist areas will become things of the past.”

Claire Fraser added: “Is there actually any point in having a high street at all? Nothing there.”

It is not clear when the shop will close its doors for the final time. There are 10 staff currently working in the Kirkcaldy store.