Wilkies: Kirkcaldy store closure a ‘major blow’ to Fife town

The closure of fashion store Wilkies after nearly four decades in Kirkcaldy has been described as a major blow to the town centre.

Wilkies opened in Kirkcaldy High Street in 1986 having bought Bogie’s, which traded from the same site since 1893.

Sales for the family business, which traded for more than a century, did not recover to pre-Covid levels in some locations.

Faced with rising costs, the company incurred significant losses and collapsed into administration.

Its Dundee store closed earlier this year, with eight jobs lost.

Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden, from Interpath Advisory, immediately sold six stores – including its Perth branch – to a new company, Wilkies Trading. That move saved more than 50 jobs.

But its Kirkcaldy branch was one of five not saved as part of the deal. The other four all closed immediately.

The Kirkcaldy shop will close within weeks, but a date has not yet been confirmed.

Wilkies closure a ‘huge blow’ to Kirkcaldy

The closure has been described as “the latest blow” to Kirkcaldy by councillor Judy Hamilton.

She said: “It’s a huge blow to the high street. It’s sad to see an independent business closing.

“It is a difficult time for the staff as well – I’m not sure if the staff are being redeployed.”

However, she said there are positive things happening in the town.

She added: “It is the latest blow to Kirkcaldy, but not the final blow. There are lots of good things happening, especially at that end of the high street.

“I think shopping is changing and so are town centres. I think Kirkcaldy can recover, but in a different way.”

Administrator Blair Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath Advisory, said: “The high street continues to come under significant pressure.

“Another retail casualty caused by a combination of customers moving to supermarket and online retail and cost pressures particularly from labour and energy prices biting.”

Delight as Perth Wilkies store saved

Meanwhile, Alistair McAlinden, head of Interpath Advisory in Scotland, was pleased to see more than 50 jobs saved in the six stores that have transferred to the new owners.

He said: “Wilkies is a familiar name to many, so we are pleased to have been able to conclude this deal which will see the brand continue to be a part of high streets within Scotland.

“We’re also pleased to have been able to safeguard 55 jobs as part of the transaction. We wish the new owners every success.”

Karen Forret, managing director of Wilkies, said: “We are proud to keep the Wilkies brand alive and to have saved as many jobs as possibile.

“Business rates in Scotland are nearly 75% higher than everywhere else in the UK.

“But we believe our high streets still have so much to offer, and are vital to our communities and economy.

“We are passionate to continue to drive this great Scottish brand forward.”