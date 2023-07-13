Wilkies: Kirkcaldy store closure a ‘major blow’ to Fife town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wilkies: Kirkcaldy store closure a ‘major blow’ to Fife town

Wilkies' Perth store was saved when administrators sold the business, but its Kirkcaldy branch will close in weeks.

By Gavin Harper
Wilkies in Kirkcaldy Image: Google Maps.

The closure of fashion store Wilkies after nearly four decades in Kirkcaldy has been described as a major blow to the town centre.

Wilkies opened in Kirkcaldy High Street in 1986 having bought Bogie’s, which traded from the same site since 1893.

Sales for the family business, which traded for more than a century, did not recover to pre-Covid levels in some locations.

Faced with rising costs, the company incurred significant losses and collapsed into administration.

Its Dundee store closed earlier this year, with eight jobs lost.

Wilkies store in Dundee. closed earlier this year. Image: Wilkies Dundee.

Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden, from Interpath Advisory, immediately sold six stores – including its Perth branch – to a new company, Wilkies Trading. That move saved more than 50 jobs.

But its Kirkcaldy branch was one of five not saved as part of the deal. The other four all closed immediately.

The Kirkcaldy shop will close within weeks, but a date has not yet been confirmed.

Wilkies closure a ‘huge blow’ to Kirkcaldy

The closure has been described as “the latest blow” to Kirkcaldy by councillor Judy Hamilton.

She said: “It’s a huge blow to the high street. It’s sad to see an independent business closing.

“It is a difficult time for the staff as well – I’m not sure if the staff are being redeployed.”

However, she said there are positive things happening in the town.

Councillor Judy Hamilton
Councillor Judy Hamilton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

She added: “It is the latest blow to Kirkcaldy, but not the final blow. There are lots of good things happening, especially at that end of the high street.

“I think shopping is changing and so are town centres. I think Kirkcaldy can recover, but in a different way.”

Administrator Blair Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath Advisory, said: “The high street continues to come under significant pressure.

“Another retail casualty caused by a combination of customers moving to supermarket and online retail and cost pressures particularly from labour and energy prices biting.”

Delight as Perth Wilkies store saved

Meanwhile, Alistair McAlinden, head of Interpath Advisory in Scotland, was pleased to see more than 50 jobs saved in the six stores that have transferred to the new owners.

He said: “Wilkies is a familiar name to many, so we are pleased to have been able to conclude this deal which will see the brand continue to be a part of high streets within Scotland.

“We’re also pleased to have been able to safeguard 55 jobs as part of the transaction. We wish the new owners every success.”

Wilkies’ store in Perth will remain open. Image: Wilkies.

Karen Forret, managing director of Wilkies, said: “We are proud to keep the Wilkies brand alive and to have saved as many jobs as possibile.

“Business rates in Scotland are nearly 75% higher than everywhere else in the UK.

“But we believe our high streets still have so much to offer, and are vital to our communities and economy.

“We are passionate to continue to drive this great Scottish brand forward.”

