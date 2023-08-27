4 Dundee United talking points as startling corner kick stat underlines set-piece progress

Dundee United cruised to their first win at Somerset Park since 2016 courtesy of a Kevin Holt brace and Louis Moult’s cheeky lob.

The 3-0 victory marks a fifth game unbeaten in all competitions for the Tangerines, keeping four clean sheets in the process.

Now in second spot in the Championship, United are two points behind Queen’s Park with a game in hand.

Courier Sport was in Ayrshire to analyse the big talking points

Monkey off the back

United’s dominance was absolute and it would not have flattered the visitors if they had scored five or six.

But the fact Jim Goodwin’s side made it look easy should not fool anyone.

This has been a nightmare venue for the Tangerines in recent years.

Since their previous victory at Somerset Park on December 10, 2016 — Temitope Obadeyi scoring the only goal in a 1-0 triumph — United had played the Honest Men away from home six times.

Three draws; three defeats; ONE goal scored.

Ayr also beat United 5-0 at Tannadice in 2018, with a certain Lawrence Shankland helping himself to four.

They are rarely a meek foe, particularly on their own patch, and this was a fine early season statement.

Set play progress

United scored ONE league goal from a corner kick in the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign; Charlie Mulgrew’s diving header against Ross County in December.

They doubled that tally in the space of 32 minutes at Somerset Park as Kevin Holt converted twice from deliveries by Declan Glass and Glenn Middleton, with United’s training ground focus on set-plays paying early dividends.

The Tangerines’ lack of threat from corners last term was a persistent issue. The Premiership average was seven goals, with their relegation rivals Ross County (seven), St Johnstone (six) and Kilmarnock (nine) all far more potent.

It was far from the most persuasive reason that United slumped to the drop, but an inability to score “cheap” goals certainly did nothing to aid their cause.

That can be partly attributed to a lack of physical threat, with only Mulgrew, Ryan Edwards (those two rare started together) and Steven Fletcher particularly effective in the air. Ross Graham is a danger but scarcely featured.

This season, Declan Gallagher, Kevin Holt and Louis Moult are attacking every delivery with aggression and gusto, while Glass, Fotheringham, Glenn Middleton and Ross Docherty are all able to swing in excellent crosses.

It looks like an area where the Terrors could finally have some joy.

Ross Docherty: A risk worth taking

A “70/30″ call.

A “gamble”.

“I was really concerned about him at the beginning, knowing how intense the game would be”.

Goodwin’s comments on Docherty in the aftermath of United’s victory underlined that the Tannadice captain was anything but 100% fit after spending much of the previous fortnight recovering from a hamstring strain.

With Craig Sibbald out and Kieran Freeman also injured — thus, requiring Liam Grimshaw to play at right-back when he could have otherwise stepped into midfield to add dig — it was a necessary roll of the dice.

But Docherty’s display belied any concerns.

He snapped into tackles, was positionally outstanding and — often overlooked — his passing was crisp and progressive; getting the ball forward to Glass, Middleton, Cudjoe, Tony Watt and Moult with purpose.

His presence undoubtedly brought the best out in Glass, too, allowing the classy playmaker to express himself and surge forward, safe in the knowledge there was a safety net there.

For a man who has been at the club for 69 days, Docherty’s importance to United — on and off the pitch — already cannot be overstated

Selfless Louis Moult

Moult took his tally to three goals in five games.

He won’t score a more peculiar one this term, with his looping effort — an admirably audacious lob — carried over his own line by Ayr keeper Charlie Albinson, who had a fine game otherwise.

But Moult’s performance by the seaside was about more than rippling the net; it was a selfless, tireless one.

He spent large swathes of the contest triggering the United press, making darting runs to the channel and seeking to stretch the game as much as possible.

In doing so, Moult created space in which the likes of Glass and Cudjoe could operate. It was no coincidence that both of those players were able to find pockets between the lines to play their passes.

A clinical finisher — but also a very savvy focal point.