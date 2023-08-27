4 Dundee United talking points as startling corner kick stat underlines set-piece progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee United talking points as startling corner kick stat underlines set-piece progress

Jim Goodwin's side dominated against Ayr United.

Louis Moult, left, celebrates with fellow Dundee United scorer Kevin Holt
Moult, left, celebrates with fellow scorer Holt. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United cruised to their first win at Somerset Park since 2016 courtesy of a Kevin Holt brace and Louis Moult’s cheeky lob.

The 3-0 victory marks a fifth game unbeaten in all competitions for the Tangerines, keeping four clean sheets in the process.

Now in second spot in the Championship, United are two points behind Queen’s Park with a game in hand.

Courier Sport was in Ayrshire to analyse the big talking points

Monkey off the back

United’s dominance was absolute and it would not have flattered the visitors if they had scored five or six.

But the fact Jim Goodwin’s side made it look easy should not fool anyone.

Jim Goodwin on the touchline during Ayr United vs Dundee United
Jim Goodwin pleads for more tempo in the first period. Image: SNS

This has been a nightmare venue for the Tangerines in recent years.

Since their previous victory at Somerset Park on December 10, 2016 — Temitope Obadeyi scoring the only goal in a 1-0 triumph — United had played the Honest Men away from home six times.

Three draws; three defeats; ONE goal scored.

Ayr also beat United 5-0 at Tannadice in 2018, with a certain Lawrence Shankland helping himself to four.

They are rarely a meek foe, particularly on their own patch, and this was a fine early season statement.

Set play progress

United scored ONE league goal from a corner kick in the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign; Charlie Mulgrew’s diving header against Ross County in December.

Dundee United players celebrate Kevin Holt's goal against Ayr United
United stars celebrate Holt’s opener. Image: SNS

They doubled that tally in the space of 32 minutes at Somerset Park as Kevin Holt converted twice from deliveries by Declan Glass and Glenn Middleton, with United’s training ground focus on set-plays paying early dividends.

The Tangerines’ lack of threat from corners last term was a persistent issue. The Premiership average was seven goals, with their relegation rivals Ross County (seven), St Johnstone (six) and Kilmarnock (nine) all far more potent.

It was far from the most persuasive reason that United slumped to the drop, but an inability to score “cheap” goals certainly did nothing to aid their cause.

That can be partly attributed to a lack of physical threat, with only Mulgrew, Ryan Edwards (those two rare started together) and Steven Fletcher particularly effective in the air. Ross Graham is a danger but scarcely featured.

This season, Declan Gallagher, Kevin Holt and Louis Moult are attacking every delivery with aggression and gusto, while Glass, Fotheringham, Glenn Middleton and Ross Docherty are all able to swing in excellent crosses.

It looks like an area where the Terrors could finally have some joy.

Ross Docherty: A risk worth taking

A “70/30″ call.

A “gamble”.

“I was really concerned about him at the beginning, knowing how intense the game would be”.

Goodwin’s comments on Docherty in the aftermath of United’s victory underlined that the Tannadice captain was anything but 100% fit after spending much of the previous fortnight recovering from a hamstring strain.

Ross DOcherty, front, and Glenn Middleton prepare for Ayr United vs Dundee United
Docherty, front, was superb. Image: SNS

With Craig Sibbald out and Kieran Freeman also injured — thus, requiring Liam Grimshaw to play at right-back when he could have otherwise stepped into midfield to add dig — it was a necessary roll of the dice.

But Docherty’s display belied any concerns.

He snapped into tackles, was positionally outstanding and — often overlooked — his passing was crisp and progressive; getting the ball forward to Glass, Middleton, Cudjoe, Tony Watt and Moult with purpose.

His presence undoubtedly brought the best out in Glass, too, allowing the classy playmaker to express himself and surge forward, safe in the knowledge there was a safety net there.

Glass in action for Dundee United against Peterhead
Docherty also allowed Glass to shine. Image: SNS

For a man who has been at the club for 69 days, Docherty’s importance to United — on and off the pitch — already cannot be overstated

Selfless Louis Moult

Moult took his tally to three goals in five games.

He won’t score a more peculiar one this term, with his looping effort — an admirably audacious lob — carried over his own line by Ayr keeper Charlie Albinson, who had a fine game otherwise.

But Moult’s performance by the seaside was about more than rippling the net; it was a selfless, tireless one.

Louis Moult wheels away in delight after scoring for Dundee United
Moult wheels away in delight. Image: SNS

He spent large swathes of the contest triggering the United press, making darting runs to the channel and seeking to stretch the game as much as possible.

In doing so, Moult created space in which the likes of Glass and Cudjoe could operate. It was no coincidence that both of those players were able to find pockets between the lines to play their passes.

A clinical finisher — but also a very savvy focal point.

