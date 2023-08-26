Ayr United 0-3 Dundee United: Kevin Holt at the double as Terrors dominate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ayr United 0-3 Dundee United: Kevin Holt at the double as Terrors dominate

Holt and Louis Moult struck for the Tangerines.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United players celebrate Kevin Holt's goal against Ayr United
United stars celebrate Holt's opener. Image: SNS

Kevin Holt bagged a brace as Dundee United cruised to a 3-0 Championship victory over Ayr United.

The Terrors impressed at Somerset Park as they enjoyed complete dominance over their hosts.

However, it took until the second half for Jim Goodwin’s men to break the Honest Men resistance, with Holt powering home a superb header.

Louis Moult doubled the visitors’ lead, before Holt converted his second of the game — rippling the net for a fourth time in seven appearances.

Ross returns

Ross Docherty, initially deemed unlikely to feature by boss Goodwin due to a hamstring strain, was a shock selection in the heart of midfield, underlining the captain’s importance to the Tangerines.

Docherty and Declan Glass — the latter starting a United league game for the first time since December 18, 2021 — replaced Craig Sibbald and Kieran Freeman from the side that drew 1-1 with Dunfermline a fortnight prior.

Owen Stirton, aged 16 years and 208 days, was named on the bench after being part of the first-team squad that faced Burnley in a friendly last week. The powerful striker is considered a fine prospect.

Glass shines

Glass was a star turn in the opening 45 minutes, showcasing fine technique and vision on a number of occasions.

The 23-year-old playmaker fizzed an early sighter narrowly over the bar, before flashing a cross tantalisingly close to the outstretched toe of Tony Watt following a delightful pirouette inside the box.

Holt warmed the palms of Charlie Albinson with a low drive, while Moult was thwarted by a super sliding challenge by Sean McGinty as he sought to break the deadlock.

Louis Moult strikes on target as Dundee United face Ayr United
Moult is thwarted as he attempts to open the scoring. Image: SNS

Albinson made two excellent stops in the space of two minutes — denying former Ayr skipper Docherty and Moult — as the hosts made it to half-time unscathed.

Indeed, Aiden McGeady briefly threatened prior to the interval, with his curling effort blocked by Holt, albeit Jack Walton appeared to have it covered.

Resistance is breached

United’s pressure finally paid off as the hour-mark approached.

Glass’ in-swinging delivery from United’s eighth corner of the afternoon found the head of Holt and his unerring header found the net.

Louis Moult wheels away in delight after scoring for Dundee United
Moult wheels away in delight. Image: SNS

The Tangerines swiftly doubled their advantage in bizarre fashion. Moult hared onto a Mathew Cudjoe through-ball and attempted a high, lofted finish over an onrushing Albinson.

The Ayr stopper raced back and caught the ball — only to carry the ball over his own goal-line, in the view of assistant referee Barry Reid.

And deserved gloss was applied in the dying embers when Holt swept home a Kai Fotheringham corner.

Star man: Declan Glass (Dundee United)

Excellent passing, clever movement and a couple of silky moments; Glass undoubtedly benefitted from the presence of Docherty — also superb — alongside him, but showcased his own quality.

Glass’ assist for the opening goal was richly merited and, with a little better fortune, he could have teed up another couple. Indeed, he threatened to ripple the net himself.

A performance that somewhat eases the pain of Craig Sibbald’s absence. 

Holt, naturally, can consider himself incredibly unlucky following another excellent disply and a couple of goals.

Player ratings

Ayr United (4-4-1-1): Albinson 5; McAllister 6, Stanger 6, McGinty 6, Reading 6; McKenzie 4 (Brydon 65), Smith 5 (Young 59), Musonda 5, Amartey 5 (Tomlinson 59); McGeady 5 (Ecrepont 79); Rose 6.

Subs not used: Mutch, Ahui, Pendlebury.

Tony Watt pushes forward for Dundee United
Tony Watt pushes forward. Image: SNS

Dundee United (4-2-3-1): Walton 6; Grimshaw 7, Gallagher 7, Holt 8, McMann 6; Docherty 7, Glass 8 (Mochrie 89); Cudjoe 7, Watt 6 (Meekison 72), Middleton 6 (Fotheringham 81); Moult 7 (MacLeod 81).

Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Graham, Duffy, Stirton.

Referee: Nick Walsh

Conversation