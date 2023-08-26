Ayr United 0-3 Dundee United: Kevin Holt at the double as Terrors dominate

Kevin Holt bagged a brace as Dundee United cruised to a 3-0 Championship victory over Ayr United.

The Terrors impressed at Somerset Park as they enjoyed complete dominance over their hosts.

However, it took until the second half for Jim Goodwin’s men to break the Honest Men resistance, with Holt powering home a superb header.

Louis Moult doubled the visitors’ lead, before Holt converted his second of the game — rippling the net for a fourth time in seven appearances.

Ross returns

Ross Docherty, initially deemed unlikely to feature by boss Goodwin due to a hamstring strain, was a shock selection in the heart of midfield, underlining the captain’s importance to the Tangerines.

Our starting XI to take on Ayr United at Somerset Park! 2 Changes from Dunfermline

The Skipper returns

🦁 Eight @DUFCAcademy graduates involved 🗞️ | #AYRUTD | #DUFC pic.twitter.com/FqdRnyFYQQ — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) August 26, 2023

Docherty and Declan Glass — the latter starting a United league game for the first time since December 18, 2021 — replaced Craig Sibbald and Kieran Freeman from the side that drew 1-1 with Dunfermline a fortnight prior.

Owen Stirton, aged 16 years and 208 days, was named on the bench after being part of the first-team squad that faced Burnley in a friendly last week. The powerful striker is considered a fine prospect.

Glass shines

Glass was a star turn in the opening 45 minutes, showcasing fine technique and vision on a number of occasions.

The 23-year-old playmaker fizzed an early sighter narrowly over the bar, before flashing a cross tantalisingly close to the outstretched toe of Tony Watt following a delightful pirouette inside the box.

Holt warmed the palms of Charlie Albinson with a low drive, while Moult was thwarted by a super sliding challenge by Sean McGinty as he sought to break the deadlock.

Albinson made two excellent stops in the space of two minutes — denying former Ayr skipper Docherty and Moult — as the hosts made it to half-time unscathed.

Indeed, Aiden McGeady briefly threatened prior to the interval, with his curling effort blocked by Holt, albeit Jack Walton appeared to have it covered.

Resistance is breached

United’s pressure finally paid off as the hour-mark approached.

Glass’ in-swinging delivery from United’s eighth corner of the afternoon found the head of Holt and his unerring header found the net.

The Tangerines swiftly doubled their advantage in bizarre fashion. Moult hared onto a Mathew Cudjoe through-ball and attempted a high, lofted finish over an onrushing Albinson.

The Ayr stopper raced back and caught the ball — only to carry the ball over his own goal-line, in the view of assistant referee Barry Reid.

And deserved gloss was applied in the dying embers when Holt swept home a Kai Fotheringham corner.

Star man: Declan Glass (Dundee United)

Excellent passing, clever movement and a couple of silky moments; Glass undoubtedly benefitted from the presence of Docherty — also superb — alongside him, but showcased his own quality.

Glass’ assist for the opening goal was richly merited and, with a little better fortune, he could have teed up another couple. Indeed, he threatened to ripple the net himself.

A performance that somewhat eases the pain of Craig Sibbald’s absence.

Holt, naturally, can consider himself incredibly unlucky following another excellent disply and a couple of goals.

Player ratings

Ayr United (4-4-1-1): Albinson 5; McAllister 6, Stanger 6, McGinty 6, Reading 6; McKenzie 4 (Brydon 65), Smith 5 (Young 59), Musonda 5, Amartey 5 (Tomlinson 59); McGeady 5 (Ecrepont 79); Rose 6.

Subs not used: Mutch, Ahui, Pendlebury.

Dundee United (4-2-3-1): Walton 6; Grimshaw 7, Gallagher 7, Holt 8, McMann 6; Docherty 7, Glass 8 (Mochrie 89); Cudjoe 7, Watt 6 (Meekison 72), Middleton 6 (Fotheringham 81); Moult 7 (MacLeod 81).

Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Graham, Duffy, Stirton.

Referee: Nick Walsh