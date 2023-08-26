Ian Campbell ‘always knew’ Arbroath had a big win in them – as he offers Jay Bird and David Gold injury updates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Campbell ‘always knew’ Arbroath had a big win in them – as he offers Jay Bird and David Gold injury updates

Campbell watched on as Lichties extended their unbeaten run over Morton to 13 games.

By Ewan Smith
Ian Campbell believed Arbroath would turn the corner. Image: SNS
Ian Campbell believed Arbroath would turn the corner. Image: SNS

Ian Campbell insists he never doubted Arbroath would produce a big result as they got off the mark with a 3-0 win over Morton.

Lichties moved off the foot of the Championship with a Michael McKenna penalty, an Iain Wilson own goal and a late Joao Balde effort.

That extended their unbeaten run against Morton to a remarkable 13 games – a record that stretches back to January 2020.

Arbroath have been written off by many as relegation certs after losing the first three games of the season.

But Campbell insists the belief has always been in the dressing room.

Ian Campbell was delighted as Joao Balde scored the clinching third goal for Arbroath. Image: SNS.

“If you were scoring the players you’d say they won all their individual battles,” said Campbell.

“It’s been a poor start to the season and you tend to look at what we’ve done wrong.

“But make no mistake, we’ve got good players. We see it all the time in training and it came to the fore in the game today.

“We were excellent – well organised and we had a lot of good territorial possession.

“They threw the kitchen sink at us but we coped with it all.

“That gives us a bit of confidence against a Morton side who never make it easy.

“It’s an incredible record we have against them but winning against them is far from easy.

“You have to work bloody hard to win these games and hopefully that can help us kick on.

“It’s a major challenge for us every year to stay in the league and improve.

“We get great backing from the board and the fans but we know what we’re doing.”

Ian Campbell offers Arbroath injury update

Jay Bird was forced off injured for Arbroath at Morton. Image: SNS.

Meanwhile, Campbell is hopeful that injuries to Jay Bird and David Gold aren’t serious.

The pair both came off after heavy challenges with Bird limping over to the fans at full-time as he celebrated.

But Campbell added: “Gold has a dead leg and while Bird as a small injury we don’t think it is serious.”

