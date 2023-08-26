Ian Murray praises Raith Rovers’ defensive ‘warriors’ after Fife derby win at Dunfermline

Raith Rovers drew praise from manager Ian Murray for their defensive heroics in their 1-0 win over Dunfermline.

Sam Stanton’s first goal of the season gave Rovers all three points at East End Park, ending a run of 26 league matches unbeaten for the Pars.

The second half saw Murray’s charges put there bodies on the line time and again to see out the narrow win, their first clean sheet in six matches.

It leaves Rovers in on seven points from their opening three Championship fixtures.

✅ FULL TIME A 𝐰𝐞𝐞 1-0 win against our neighbours to keep us unbeaten and 3rd place in the cinch Championship.#COYR pic.twitter.com/67KA1o0Gh5 — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) August 26, 2023

“It was a really tough game, that,” said Murray. “Derby games are always hard and Dunfermline put us under a lot of pressure in the second half but I thought we stood up to it really well.

“We defended our box incredibly well. To get a clean sheet anywhere away from home in the Championship is difficult but to do it in the derby even more so.

“There was not a lot of quality but you don’t expect too much in a derby, it’s about grinding out results and if you come here and get a clean sheet you give yourself a chance.

“I thought they were excellent on that side of it, they defended their box like warriors, chucking themselves in front of the ball and protecting that goal.”

Murray didn’t go as far as to accept that this was a “statement win” at this early stage of the season and would prefer to reassess their league chances after the end of the year.

That’s despite the victory being their first in a Fife league derby at East End Park since 2009.

Building momentum at Raith

“It’s about building momentum and breaking hoodoos, it’s another step in the right direction,” said the Rovers boss.

“It’s another three points but it can mean more than that with the mentality we’re building.

“I think people might look at it that way (statement win) but I would not say it was a statement from us, I think other teams might look at it as a statement.

“We know we can win games and have a decent squad and good players but we also know this league is really difficult.

“Many teams will fancy their chances of the play-offs and we’re no different and we’ll see where we are around Christmas time, February time.

“But to come here against a team that had not lost for 26 league games, we’re delighted to get out of here.”