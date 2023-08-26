Ian Murray praises Raith Rovers’ defensive ‘warriors’ after Fife derby win at Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray praises Raith Rovers’ defensive ‘warriors’ after Fife derby win at Dunfermline

The Stark's Park boss was delighted with how his side defended their box at East End Park.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was speaking after the win at Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was speaking after the win at Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers drew praise from manager Ian Murray for their defensive heroics in their 1-0 win over Dunfermline.

Sam Stanton’s first goal of the season gave Rovers all three points at East End Park, ending a run of 26 league matches unbeaten for the Pars.

The second half saw Murray’s charges put there bodies on the line time and again to see out the narrow win, their first clean sheet in six matches.

It leaves Rovers in on seven points from their opening three Championship fixtures.

“It was a really tough game, that,” said Murray. “Derby games are always hard and Dunfermline put us under a lot of pressure in the second half but I thought we stood up to it really well.

Ian Murray: Raith defended bos like warriors against Dunfermline

“We defended our box incredibly well. To get a clean sheet anywhere away from home in the Championship is difficult but to do it in the derby even more so.

“There was not a lot of quality but you don’t expect too much in a derby, it’s about grinding out results and if you come here and get a clean sheet you give yourself a chance.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was speaking after his side’s win over Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

“I thought they were excellent on that side of it, they defended their box like warriors, chucking themselves in front of the ball and protecting that goal.”

Murray didn’t go as far as to accept that this was a “statement win” at this early stage of the season and would prefer to reassess their league chances after the end of the year.

That’s despite the victory being their first in a Fife league derby at East End Park since 2009.

Building momentum at Raith

“It’s about building momentum and breaking hoodoos, it’s another step in the right direction,” said the Rovers boss.

“It’s another three points but it can mean more than that with the mentality we’re building.

“I think people might look at it that way (statement win) but I would not say it was a statement from us, I think other teams might look at it as a statement.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“We know we can win games and have a decent squad and good players but we also know this league is really difficult.

“Many teams will fancy their chances of the play-offs and we’re no different and we’ll see where we are around Christmas time, February time.

“But to come here against a team that had not lost for 26 league games, we’re delighted to get out of here.”

