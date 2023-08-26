Dunfermline 0-1 Raith Rovers: Sam Stanton goal wins Fife derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline 0-1 Raith Rovers: Sam Stanton goal wins Fife derby

Ian Murray's side took all three points at East End Park as the Pars strugled to break them down.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton went close to adding a second against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton went close to adding a second against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Sam Stanton netted his first goal of the season to give Raith Rovers all three points against Dunfermline in the Fife derby.

The midfielder has only recently moved into a more attacking role and repaid his manager with a header on 36 minutes that proved to be the winner.

There was a burst of noise and colour just before the team came out in front of the 7,583 supporters inside East End Park.

The Pars fans unveiled a display acknowledging their recently granted city status and smoke bombs were let off at both ends.

Raith Rovers take the lead despite Dunfermline possession

Dunfermline’s sharp passing allowed them to control large periods of the first half – and created the best chances.

Kevin Dabrowski looked unconvincing when he came for Lewis McCann’s cross but he did brilliantly to tip Aaron Comrie’s follow-up onto the post, with the keeper twisting his body to save after he initially went the wrong way.

Raith Rovers' Kevin Dabrowski kept Dunfermline out. Image: SNS.

Later in the half, he had to get down to turn Joe Chalmers’ low drive.

Just as it seemed the Pars had kicked up a gear, Rovers took the lead 10 minutes before half-time.

The in-form Callum Smith robbed Ewan Otoo on the left wing and found Stanton at the near post to head beyond Harry Sharp.

Comrie went close just before the break but he couldn’t get enough on his stabbed effort after it fell out of the air.

Raith stand strong as Dunfermline continue to press

Dunfermline were the side in control once more after the break and came within inches of an equaliser.

Michael O’Halloran didn’t gamble enough on Craig Wighton’s outside-of-the-boot cross and the ball sailed harmlessly away from a throw.

Between them, Sharp and Breen managed to clear any danger from Josh Mullin’s low cross, but the assistant referee had raised his flag regardless.

That sparked Rovers into life once more: Stanton was denied a second by Sharp’s legs after the midfielder found himself through on goal.

Raith Rovers’ Sam Stanton went close to adding a second against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

A hectic period followed as Dunfermline once again went in search of a leveller and some fair but meaty challenges were put in.

Their final ball was lacking and it wasn’t long before Ben Summers came off the bench.

With around 15 minutes to go Dunfermline carved their best opportunity and Dabrowski denied McCann superbly with a one-handed save, but again a flag was raised.

Euan Murray blocked from McCann in the closing stages and had to go off injured, meaning Scott Brown finished the game at centre-back.

Line-ups

Dunfermline (3-4-3): Sharp; Fisher, Benedictus, Breen (Sutherland 86′); Comrie, Chalmers, Otoo, Edwards; O’Halloran (Summers 62′), Wighton, McCann.

Subs not used: Little, Hamilton, Allan, Fenton, Tod.

How Dunfermline and Raith Rovers lined up for the Fife derby. Image: LineupXI.

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): Dabrowski; Millen, Murray (Easton 84′), Watson, McGill; Brown, Byrne; Mullin, Stanton (Vaughan 70′); Smith, Hamilton (Gullan 79′),

Subs not used: Thomson, Arnott, Masson, Mitchell.

