Dunfermline 0-1 Raith Rovers: Sam Stanton goal wins Fife derby

Sam Stanton netted his first goal of the season to give Raith Rovers all three points against Dunfermline in the Fife derby.

The midfielder has only recently moved into a more attacking role and repaid his manager with a header on 36 minutes that proved to be the winner.

There was a burst of noise and colour just before the team came out in front of the 7,583 supporters inside East End Park.

The Pars fans unveiled a display acknowledging their recently granted city status and smoke bombs were let off at both ends.

Raith Rovers take the lead despite Dunfermline possession

Dunfermline’s sharp passing allowed them to control large periods of the first half – and created the best chances.

Kevin Dabrowski looked unconvincing when he came for Lewis McCann’s cross but he did brilliantly to tip Aaron Comrie’s follow-up onto the post, with the keeper twisting his body to save after he initially went the wrong way.

Later in the half, he had to get down to turn Joe Chalmers’ low drive.

Just as it seemed the Pars had kicked up a gear, Rovers took the lead 10 minutes before half-time.

The in-form Callum Smith robbed Ewan Otoo on the left wing and found Stanton at the near post to head beyond Harry Sharp.

Comrie went close just before the break but he couldn’t get enough on his stabbed effort after it fell out of the air.

Raith stand strong as Dunfermline continue to press

Dunfermline were the side in control once more after the break and came within inches of an equaliser.

Michael O’Halloran didn’t gamble enough on Craig Wighton’s outside-of-the-boot cross and the ball sailed harmlessly away from a throw.

Between them, Sharp and Breen managed to clear any danger from Josh Mullin’s low cross, but the assistant referee had raised his flag regardless.

That sparked Rovers into life once more: Stanton was denied a second by Sharp’s legs after the midfielder found himself through on goal.

A hectic period followed as Dunfermline once again went in search of a leveller and some fair but meaty challenges were put in.

Their final ball was lacking and it wasn’t long before Ben Summers came off the bench.

With around 15 minutes to go Dunfermline carved their best opportunity and Dabrowski denied McCann superbly with a one-handed save, but again a flag was raised.

Euan Murray blocked from McCann in the closing stages and had to go off injured, meaning Scott Brown finished the game at centre-back.

Line-ups

Dunfermline (3-4-3): Sharp; Fisher, Benedictus, Breen (Sutherland 86′); Comrie, Chalmers, Otoo, Edwards; O’Halloran (Summers 62′), Wighton, McCann.

Subs not used: Little, Hamilton, Allan, Fenton, Tod.

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): Dabrowski; Millen, Murray (Easton 84′), Watson, McGill; Brown, Byrne; Mullin, Stanton (Vaughan 70′); Smith, Hamilton (Gullan 79′),

Subs not used: Thomson, Arnott, Masson, Mitchell.