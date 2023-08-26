VIDEO: Moment learner driver from Kinross almost collides with lorry at Fife roundabout

Dashcam footage has captured the scary moment a learner driver from Kinross almost collided with a lorry at Fife roundabout.

Finlay McKay, 17 was being taught by Rumbling Bridge resident Lynn Alexander when the incident took place on Thursday morning just after 10.05am.

Video footage posted by Lynn’s driving school – LCA Driving Training – shows a lorry prematurely merging from a junction onto the Crossgates Roundabout before coming to a standstill.

Both Lynn and Finlay are forced to break sharply to avoid a potential collision.

The driver of the lorry then gives the pair an apologetic thumbs-up and drives off.

Watch until the Crossgates roundabout. Pretty scary moment for one of my students today. He reacted like a pro! But was very shaken up afterwards.Should I contact the Purves Group??Thoughts please. Posted by Lynn & Chris Alexander – ADI on Thursday, 24 August 2023

‘I could have been flattened’

Learner driver Finaly recalls the moment the lorry came speeding onto the roundabout.

He said: “It was an instant reaction to hit the breaks.

“If I had reacted any second later I could have been flattened.

“After the close call, I just wanted to get home to calm down.”

Driving instructor Lynn Alexander added: “We could both see the lorry coming up really fast and then it pulled out right in front of us.

“The two of us hit the brakes at the same time.”

“If we hadn’t seen it coming we could have been underneath that lorry.

“I’ve had plenty of close calls in my time as a driving instructor – but that was the scariest one yet.”

Driving instructor doesn’t want lorry driver to lose their job

Lynn is glad that both she and Finlay are still in one piece, despite the young driver being a little shaken up.

She added: “I’m not looking for the lorry driver to lose his job – just get the right training so it doesn’t happen again.”

A spokesperson for Purvis Group said: “Our company representative spoke to the mother of the driver and apologised and also detailed what steps would be taken regarding the driver.

“This response was emailed to the mother as requested and the response has subsequently been posted to Facebook.

“We have also spoken at length with the mother of the driver.”

Police Scotland confirmed they received no formal complaint regarding the incident.