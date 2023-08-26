VIDEO: Moment learner driver from Kinross almost collides with lorry at Fife roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Moment learner driver from Kinross almost collides with lorry at Fife roundabout

'If we hadn't seen it coming we could have been underneath that lorry.'

By Andrew Robson
The near miss involving a learner driver at Crossgates Roundabout in Fife.
The near-miss involving a learner at Crossgates Roundabout in Fife. Image: Lynn and Chris Alexander.

Dashcam footage has captured the scary moment a learner driver from Kinross almost collided with a lorry at Fife roundabout.

Finlay McKay, 17 was being taught by Rumbling Bridge resident Lynn Alexander when the incident took place on Thursday morning just after 10.05am.

Video footage posted by Lynn’s driving school – LCA Driving Training – shows a lorry prematurely merging from a junction onto the Crossgates Roundabout before coming to a standstill.

Both Lynn and Finlay are forced to break sharply to avoid a potential collision.

The driver of the lorry then gives the pair an apologetic thumbs-up and drives off.

Watch until the Crossgates roundabout. Pretty scary moment for one of my students today. He reacted like a pro! But was very shaken up afterwards.Should I contact the Purves Group??Thoughts please.

Posted by Lynn & Chris Alexander – ADI on Thursday, 24 August 2023

‘I could have been flattened’

Learner driver Finaly recalls the moment the lorry came speeding onto the roundabout.

He said: “It was an instant reaction to hit the breaks.

“If I had reacted any second later I could have been flattened.

“After the close call, I just wanted to get home to calm down.”

Driving instructor Lynn Alexander added: “We could both see the lorry coming up really fast and then it pulled out right in front of us.

“The two of us hit the brakes at the same time.”

“If we hadn’t seen it coming we could have been underneath that lorry.

“I’ve had plenty of close calls in my time as a driving instructor – but that was the scariest one yet.”

Driving instructor doesn’t want lorry driver to lose their job

Lynn is glad that both she and Finlay are still in one piece, despite the young driver being a little shaken up.

She added: “I’m not looking for the lorry driver to lose his job – just get the right training so it doesn’t happen again.”

A spokesperson for Purvis Group said: “Our company representative spoke to the mother of the driver and apologised and also detailed what steps would be taken regarding the driver.

“This response was emailed to the mother as requested and the response has subsequently been posted to Facebook.

“We have also spoken at length with the mother of the driver.”

Police Scotland confirmed they received no formal complaint regarding the incident.

Conversation