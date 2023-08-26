Super St Johnstone claim precious point after 0-0 draw with Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Super St Johnstone claim precious point after 0-0 draw with Celtic

A new-look Perth side produced by far their best performance of the sason.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Jay Turner-Cooke and Celtic's Callum McGregor in action.
St Johnstone's Jay Turner-Cooke and Celtic's Callum McGregor in action. Image: PA.

St Johnstone are off the mark in the Premiership.

A magnificent team performance resulted in the first Perth point of the season for Steven MacLean’s men.

Celtic huffed and puffed but Saints stood firm and even had a couple of second half chances to claim all three points.

But one is a huge step in the right direction.

The McDiarmid Park side now have a platform to build on.

St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith in action against Celtic.
St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Saints, with eight summer recruits and three debutants in their starting line-up, produced a disciplined first half performance to go into the break on level terms.

Celtic had plenty of the ball and a few close things, of course – a couple of them early in the game.

Kyogo made a near post dash that got him to Alistair Johnston’s cross before Andy Considine and was close to making it 1-0 on 11 minutes.

Then five minutes later Dimitar Mitov had to be at his agile best to get a strong hand to a Matt O’Riley volley and spring back to his feet to help it over the bar.

Saints had earned themselves a foothold in the game and midway through the half they had a chance of their own.

A Graham Carey free-kick from the left was met by Luke Jephcott but the Welshman couldn’t keep his shot on target.

Saints had Mitov to thank for keeping the scoreline blank shortly after.

A superb save with his legs to deny O’Riley for a second time showed exactly why he’s been called up to the Bulgaria squad this week.

Mitov hat-trick

It was a Mitov thwarting O’Riley hat-trick five minutes after the restart – this time a point blank, near post block.

Andy Considine had played very well at the heart of the Perth defence but he had to be replaced by club captain, Liam Gordon, on 65 minutes after picking up what looked to be a hamstring injury.

On a rare Saints’ counter-attack, Dara Costelloe out-muscled Liam Scales on the right side of the pitch and then tested Joe Hart with a shot from an acute angle.

With 83 minutes on the clock Carey did brilliantly to turn defence into attack and play a ball over the top for substitute Stevie May to chase.

May got his shot left-foot on target but it was a comfortable save for Hart.

The referee added on eight minutes of stoppage time and Saints saw them out to claim a precious point.

St Johnstone – Mitov 8, Considine 8 (Gordon 6), Carey 7, Jephcott 6 (May 6), Olufunwa 6 (Brown 6), McClelland 7, Robinson 7, Smith 7, Turner-Cooke 7 (MacPherson 5), Phillips 7, Costelloe 7. Subs not used – Richards, Gallacher, Kane, Kucheriavyi, Ballantyne.

Saints’ star man – Dimitar Mitov

There were plenty of outfield candidates – skipper for the day, Dan Phillips at the top of the list – but the man between the posts was at his brilliant best yet again.

Conversation