Police search field along busy St Andrews to Dundee road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police search field along busy St Andrews to Dundee road

A significant police presence was spotted along the A914 between Forgan and Dundee on Saturday. 

By Laura Devlin
A significant police presence was spotted along the A914 between Forgan and Dundee on Saturday. Image: Fife jammer locations/FJL Services.
A significant police presence was spotted along the A914 between Forgan and Dundee on Saturday. Image: Fife jammer locations/FJL Services.

Police have been seen searching a field along a busy St Andrews to Dundee road.

A significant police presence was spotted along the A914 between Forgan and Dundee on Saturday.

Up to 10 officers were reported searching a field adjacent to the road and pictures posted on social media appear to show police vehicles blocking the northbound lane.

Multiple officers were seen along the road on Saturday. Image: Fife jammer locations/FJL Services.

Reports online also suggested traffic was at a “standstill” whilst officers carried out their work.

The police activity is understood to be linked to a previous incident but police have so far refused to give any details.

More from Dundee

Dundee Craigie Avenue assault
Police probe serious sexual assault in Dundee
New Home Bargains in Dundee will open in December
New Dundee Home Bargains set to open before Christmas
A significant police presence was spotted along the A914 between Forgan and Dundee on Saturday. Image: Fife jammer locations/FJL Services.
JACK MCKEOWN: Celebrating V&A Dundee and why outgoing NHS Tayside chief should say sorry
NHS Tayside breast cancer
NHS Tayside breast cancer service no longer in crisis with women treated locally again
A significant police presence was spotted along the A914 between Forgan and Dundee on Saturday. Image: Fife jammer locations/FJL Services.
Q&A: Quickfire questions with Still Game legend Sanjeev Kohli
Unison flag.
Perth and Kinross has Scotland's highest turnout as school staff vote to strike
Police on Perth Road, Dundee.
Two arrested after 'routine' police patrols on Dundee's Perth Road
The View singer Kyle Falconer gets a selfie with a fan during a Dundee in-store performance
Kyle Falconer says 'it's good we're still relevant' as Dundee band The View secure…
Blend Coffee manager Melanie Ward outside the shop.
Blend is back! Former Reform Street coffee shop makes Dundee return
Railway lines near Barry Station, on the Aberdeen to Dundee line.
Dundee to Aberdeen rail delays after person hit by train