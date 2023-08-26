Police search field along busy St Andrews to Dundee road

Police have been seen searching a field along a busy St Andrews to Dundee road.

A significant police presence was spotted along the A914 between Forgan and Dundee on Saturday.

Up to 10 officers were reported searching a field adjacent to the road and pictures posted on social media appear to show police vehicles blocking the northbound lane.

Reports online also suggested traffic was at a “standstill” whilst officers carried out their work.

The police activity is understood to be linked to a previous incident but police have so far refused to give any details.