Dundee Police search field along busy St Andrews to Dundee road A significant police presence was spotted along the A914 between Forgan and Dundee on Saturday. By Laura Devlin August 26 2023, 6.00pm Police search field along busy St Andrews to Dundee road A significant police presence was spotted along the A914 between Forgan and Dundee on Saturday. Image: Fife jammer locations/FJL Services. Police have been seen searching a field along a busy St Andrews to Dundee road. A significant police presence was spotted along the A914 between Forgan and Dundee on Saturday. Up to 10 officers were reported searching a field adjacent to the road and pictures posted on social media appear to show police vehicles blocking the northbound lane. Multiple officers were seen along the road on Saturday. Image: Fife jammer locations/FJL Services. Reports online also suggested traffic was at a "standstill" whilst officers carried out their work. The police activity is understood to be linked to a previous incident but police have so far refused to give any details.