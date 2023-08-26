Jim Goodwin in Kevin Holt penalty quip as Dundee United boss hails Tangerines star who ‘covered every blade of grass’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin in Kevin Holt penalty quip as Dundee United boss hails Tangerines star who ‘covered every blade of grass’

Holt was on a hat-trick for the second time this season.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin hails the travelling Dundee United fans
Goodwin hails the travelling Dundee United fans.

Jim Goodwin has joked that Kevin Holt was praying for a last-gasp penalty as the Dundee United defender chased a maiden career hat-trick.

Holt is United’s unlikely top goalscorer following a clinical brace against Ayr United on Saturday.

His deadly double — converting corner-kicks from Declan Glass and Kai Fotheringham, respectively — added to a Louis Moult lob as the visitors emerged from Somerset Park with a fine 3-0 triumph. 

Dundee United players celebrate against Ayr United
United players celebrate at Somerset Park. Image: SNS

“We spend a lot of time on set-plays and we have good quality going into the box,” said Goodwin. “Boys like (Glenn) Middleton and (Declan) Glass can put a ball into a good area.

“What we have been lacking is that desire and aggression. I said that to the guys at half-time — I’d rather they gave away a foul trying to get on the end of something rather than being too nice.

“Kev gets his rewards for that with the opener. He’s top goalscorer now and is very pleased in there. He was desperate for a penalty to get his hat-trick!”

Solid

While delighted with United’s clinical touch at one end, Goodwin was similarly heartened by a fourth clean sheet in five outings.

A club marred by porousness last term, the Tangerines are now doing the basics right.

Kevin Holt and Declan Gallagher of Dundee United
United’s solid centre-back pairing celebrates. Image: SNS

“Our boys at the back are so disciplined and hard to break down,” lauded Goodwin. “I have two really commanding, aggressive centre-halves in Holt and Gallagher.

“The two full-backs do their jobs, do the basics and rarely get beaten one-vs-one. I’m really pleased with the goals scored — but also the clean sheet.”

Docherty praise

Meanwhile, Goodwin revealed that he was “really concerned” about how Ross Docherty would fare in the engine room after taking the “gamble” of selecting his skipper.

Docherty was expected to miss out due to a hamstring strain but passed a fitness test and was pitched into the starting line-up.

And his superb showing belied any fears.

Dudee United captain Ross Docherty wins a 50/50 with Ayr United's Frankie Musonda
Docherty wins a 50/50 with Frankie Musonda. Image: SNS

“That was a 70/30 decision — it was a bit of a gamble,” acknowledged Goodwin. “I was really concerned about him at the beginning of the game, knowing how intense the game would be and how back-to-front Ayr United are.

“I knew there would be a lot of physical battles in the middle of the park for him.

“But he covered nearly every blade of grass! We missed his presence a fortnight ago against Dunfermline — he’s captain for a reason. He’s a leader, an organiser and the boys trust him with the ball.”

