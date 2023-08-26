Jim Goodwin in Kevin Holt penalty quip as Dundee United boss hails Tangerines star who ‘covered every blade of grass’

Jim Goodwin has joked that Kevin Holt was praying for a last-gasp penalty as the Dundee United defender chased a maiden career hat-trick.

Holt is United’s unlikely top goalscorer following a clinical brace against Ayr United on Saturday.

His deadly double — converting corner-kicks from Declan Glass and Kai Fotheringham, respectively — added to a Louis Moult lob as the visitors emerged from Somerset Park with a fine 3-0 triumph.

“We spend a lot of time on set-plays and we have good quality going into the box,” said Goodwin. “Boys like (Glenn) Middleton and (Declan) Glass can put a ball into a good area.

“What we have been lacking is that desire and aggression. I said that to the guys at half-time — I’d rather they gave away a foul trying to get on the end of something rather than being too nice.

“Kev gets his rewards for that with the opener. He’s top goalscorer now and is very pleased in there. He was desperate for a penalty to get his hat-trick!”

Solid

While delighted with United’s clinical touch at one end, Goodwin was similarly heartened by a fourth clean sheet in five outings.

A club marred by porousness last term, the Tangerines are now doing the basics right.

“Our boys at the back are so disciplined and hard to break down,” lauded Goodwin. “I have two really commanding, aggressive centre-halves in Holt and Gallagher.

“The two full-backs do their jobs, do the basics and rarely get beaten one-vs-one. I’m really pleased with the goals scored — but also the clean sheet.”

Docherty praise

Meanwhile, Goodwin revealed that he was “really concerned” about how Ross Docherty would fare in the engine room after taking the “gamble” of selecting his skipper.

Docherty was expected to miss out due to a hamstring strain but passed a fitness test and was pitched into the starting line-up.

And his superb showing belied any fears.

“That was a 70/30 decision — it was a bit of a gamble,” acknowledged Goodwin. “I was really concerned about him at the beginning of the game, knowing how intense the game would be and how back-to-front Ayr United are.

“I knew there would be a lot of physical battles in the middle of the park for him.

“But he covered nearly every blade of grass! We missed his presence a fortnight ago against Dunfermline — he’s captain for a reason. He’s a leader, an organiser and the boys trust him with the ball.”