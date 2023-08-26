James McPake says Dunfermline ‘nowhere near it’ in first half after defeat to Raith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake says Dunfermline ‘nowhere near it’ in first half after defeat to Raith

Rovers left East End Park with a 1-0 victory after Sam Stanton's goal.

By Craig Cairns
James McPake's Dunfermline lost at home to Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
James McPake's Dunfermline lost at home to Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline manager James McPake gave Raith Rovers the credit they deserved after their narrow victory in the Fife derby.

Sam Stanton’s only goal of the game sent the three points back to Stark’s Park and saw Dunfermline lose their first home league match in 27 attempts.

The Pars created the better chances in the first half but found themselves behind at the break.

They had much of the second half but found Rovers’ rearguard in defiant form.

James McPake, the Dunfermline manager
Dunfermline manager James McPake was disappointed with the defeat to Raith. Image: SNS

“We’re disappointed to lose the game,” said McPake. “First half, we weren’t at the levels we’re used to seeing from that team.

James McPake: Raith ‘better’ than Dunfermline in the first half

“Raith in the first half, without really creating too much were the better side. They got after the ball a lot better than us.

“First half, we were nowhere near it – whether that’s down to them or us, I don’t know.

“Second half we were a lot better, a lot more like ourselves. We tried everything to get the goal but we couldn’t.

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

“Goals were lacking. First half, I don’t know, I need to watch it back.

“They’re a decent team, we know that. They got after us and we weren’t as courageous enough on the ball to go and try and play the way we normally do.

“We could have had a few goals in the first half as well, but the team just wasn’t the way ot normally is.

“The gaps in the team were too big in the first half, from defenders all the way through.”

Dunfermline’s ‘fantastic run’ under McPake comes to an end

McPake took little comfort from the fact that this was Dunfermline’s first home league defeat since April last year – and McPake’s first as Pars manager.

“When you’re still raw, it hurts,” he said. “It’s natural, we work all week to come in and try and win a game of football.

“It was a great crowd in here again, they backed us right to the end to try and salvage something.

“A goal in the second half, with this crowd behind us, we could have went on and got all three points.

“It has been a fantastic run, but we’ve got to take the defeat on the chin.

“We need to see where we went wrong, work hard and we have another tough game last week.”

More from Football

Ricki Lamie has joined Dundee. Image: SNS
Dundee confirm capture of Motherwell's Ricki Lamie - defender in contention to face Hearts…
Jim Goodwin hails the travelling Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin in Kevin Holt penalty quip as Dundee United boss hails Tangerines star…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was speaking after the win at Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray praises Raith Rovers' defensive 'warriors' after Fife derby win at Dunfermline
Ian Campbell believed Arbroath would turn the corner. Image: SNS
Ian Campbell 'always knew' Arbroath had a big win in them - as he…
Dundee United players celebrate Kevin Holt's goal against Ayr United
Ayr United 0-3 Dundee United: Kevin Holt at the double as Terrors dominate
St Johnstone's Jay Turner-Cooke and Celtic's Callum McGregor in action.
Super St Johnstone claim precious point after 0-0 draw with Celtic
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton went close to adding a second against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline 0-1 Raith Rovers: Sam Stanton goal wins Fife derby
Arbroath took on Morton in Greenock. Image: SNS
Morton 0 Arbroath 3: Lichties get their first win of the season as they…
Cameron Ferguson has joined Forfar on loan from Newcastle. Image: Shutterstock.
Duncan Ferguson's son Cameron joins Forfar on loan from Newcastle United
Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie could make a loan move to Dundee.
Dundee set to snap up Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie on loan