45 Best pictures as Perthshire Pride takes place at North Inch for first time

The annual LGBT+ celebration began with a parade from Thimblerow Car Park.

Perth Pride hits North Inch Park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Perth Pride hits North Inch Park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Stephen Eighteen

Thousands of people turned out for Perthshire Pride on Saturday.

The annual LGBT+ celebration began with a parade from Thimblerow Car Park that was led by Traitors stars Theo Mayne and Amanda Lovett.

It finished at North Inch, where the event was held for the first time.

There were performances by RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Krystal Versace and Jonbers Blonde.

UK drag queen Anubis also headlined, alongside Brazilian-born rapper Aggro Santos.

Dundee was represented by singer Demi McMahon and drag queen Demi Pointe.

In addition, there were more than 50 stalls as well as cocktail bars, hair braiding and a food village.

Here are the best pictures of the event by our photographer Steve Brown.

Perth Pride at North Inch Park, everyone enjoying the performances and the sunshine.
Lots of happy smiles.
Perth Parrots on stage .
Drag Queens introduce the first act coming up.
Performers ‘The Playhouse take to the stage consisting of members Slutdrop Sally, Skinnie Minnie, Rome Mosaic, Tianah Tucker and Kneecaps .
Drag Queens performance in North Inch Park.
Performers ‘The Playhouse take to the stage.
The Playhouse wowed the crowds with their performance.
Ghillie the Black Lab enjoying the sun.
More performances on stage.
These Drag Queen’s put on a fantastic show!
Alistair Smith, Grant MacDonald and Nathaniel Goddard all from Perth.
Aviva Pride, ‘our LGBT Employee Network’ with their flag.
Nicole Hoskin and Caitlin McKay from Dundee.
Big crowds gathered at the stage to watch the Drag Queen’s perform.
Ellie Matsons, Jennifer Steele, Sandy Steele and Holly Martin from Falkirk and London.
Lisa with Dog Ruby from Pitlochry.
Christina Gibson, John Gibson and Rachael Gorman from Dundee.
Alistair Smith from Perth with their rainbow umbrella!
Dundee Singer Demi McMahon (30) entertains the crowds.
Luca Wiseman-Cairns and Cillian Russell with their signs.
Tracy, Mary and Claire from Northern Ireland, Dunkeld and Arbroath.
Perth Pride hits North Inch Park.
Ms Heather, Ms Marlin, Sam and Jenny from Kirriemuir enjoying the celebrations.
Jenny from Kirriemuir wearing a tie that matches the horns!
Aislinn and friend at pride today.
The Drag Queen’s were a massive hit at the park.
Reflections from Holly Martin’s glasses.
Perth girls Rhianne Colville, Laura Lamond and Eilidh Gray.
Lots of rainbow flags and peace signs.
Scott Milling (38) from Montrose and Helen Chessor (42) from Edinburgh .
Dundee Singer Demi McMahon (30) entertains the crowds.
Performers 'The Playhouse take to the stage consisting of members Slutdrop Sally, Skinnie Minnie, Rome Mosaic, Tianah Tucker and Kneecaps .
Hot Dog tasting session- that’s one happy dog!
Rosie Adamson (34) from Perth.
Friends gathered to celebrate pride.
A vibrant atmosphere today in the park.
these lovely ladies are dancing the day away.
Performance from Perth Amateur Operatic Society.
Lots of people dancing the day away.
More performance from Perth Amateur Operatic Society.
The society were sporting painted rainbows on their faces.
The crowds gathered round for more entertainment.
Everyone enjoying the performances and the sunshine at Perth Pride.
Perth Pride was a day to remember!

Conversation