45 Best pictures as Perthshire Pride takes place at North Inch for first time

Thousands of people turned out for Perthshire Pride on Saturday.

The annual LGBT+ celebration began with a parade from Thimblerow Car Park that was led by Traitors stars Theo Mayne and Amanda Lovett.

It finished at North Inch, where the event was held for the first time.

There were performances by RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Krystal Versace and Jonbers Blonde.

UK drag queen Anubis also headlined, alongside Brazilian-born rapper Aggro Santos.

Dundee was represented by singer Demi McMahon and drag queen Demi Pointe.

In addition, there were more than 50 stalls as well as cocktail bars, hair braiding and a food village.

Here are the best pictures of the event by our photographer Steve Brown.