Perthshire Pride: New headline act announced as more details revealed

Perthshire Pride has announced a new headline act, Krystal Versace, ahead of its 2023 festival later this month.

Miss Versace, who is the season three winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, will now headline the Saturday August 26 event.

It comes after Canadian drag queen Lemon, who was originally expected to headline the festival, was forced to pull out.

It has also been announced that Jonbers Blonde, who competed in season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will perform.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the two-day event.

UK drag queen Anubis will also headline alongside Brazilian-born rapper Aggro Santos.

Meanwhile, Dundee will be represented by singer Demi McMahon and drag queen Demi Pointe.

The celebrations will start at the Thimblerow Car Park at 11am on Saturday with a pride parade led by Traitors stars Theo Mayne and Amanda Lovett.

Perthshire Pride’s new location, at North Inch, will open its doors from 12pm-5pm and entrance is free.

It was previously held at Mill Street.

There will be more than 50 stalls as well as cocktail bars, hair braiding and a food village.

What new details have been revealed?

As well as new headline acts Krystal and Jonbers – plans for a Pride Brunch and Market at the Radisson Blu Hotel on Sunday August 26 have been revealed.

The Leonard Street venue will host more than 40 small businesses, as well as live music, from 11am to 3pm.

A spokesperson said: “Perthshire Pride are super excited to welcome Krystal to our Perthshire Pride Festival!

“Krystal is an absolute powerhouse, from the look to the performances! Krystal is an all round superstar! Not to be missed!

“Up next, we are delighted to announce that we will also be joined by Jonbers Blonde.

“Jonbers placed in the top 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4! Jonbers is very excited to come perform in Perth and we are excited to have her!

“Jonbers won the hearts of viewers with her fashion and comedy! Perthshire Pride can’t wait for this see what she does! Not to be missed!”

“We have The Yard hosting a Pride Brunch and Market at Radisson Blu Hotel from 11-3pm.

“They will be hosting 45 small local businesses, two live music performances, a garden bar, face-painting etc!”

Last year’s event attracted thousands of revellers and was headlined by actor and comedian Alan Cumming.

Organiser Jack Simpson previously told The Courier of his hope that it will be the biggest pride event in Scotland.

Further details about the event will be released on Perthshire Pride’s Facebook page.