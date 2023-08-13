Perthshire Pride: New headline act announced as more details revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire Pride: New headline act announced as more details revealed

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the two-day event.

By Poppy Watson
Perthshire Pride will take place later this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire Pride has announced a new headline act, Krystal Versace, ahead of its 2023 festival later this month.

Miss Versace, who is the season three winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, will now headline the Saturday August 26 event.

It comes after Canadian drag queen Lemon, who was originally expected to headline the festival, was forced to pull out.

It has also been announced that Jonbers Blonde, who competed in season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will perform.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the two-day event.

Perth Operatic Society members celebrating pride in Perth last year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

UK drag queen Anubis will also headline alongside Brazilian-born rapper Aggro Santos.

Meanwhile, Dundee will be represented by singer Demi McMahon and drag queen Demi Pointe.

The celebrations will start at the Thimblerow Car Park at 11am on Saturday with a pride parade led by Traitors stars Theo Mayne and Amanda Lovett.

Perthshire Pride’s new location, at North Inch, will open its doors from 12pm-5pm and entrance is free.

It was previously held at Mill Street.

There will be more than 50 stalls as well as cocktail bars, hair braiding and a food village.

What new details have been revealed?

As well as new headline acts Krystal and Jonbers – plans for a Pride Brunch and Market at the Radisson Blu Hotel on Sunday August 26 have been revealed.

The Leonard Street venue will host more than 40 small businesses, as well as live music, from 11am to 3pm.

A spokesperson said: “Perthshire Pride are super excited to welcome Krystal to our Perthshire Pride Festival!

“Krystal is an absolute powerhouse, from the look to the performances! Krystal is an all round superstar! Not to be missed!

“Up next, we are delighted to announce that we will also be joined by Jonbers Blonde.

“Jonbers placed in the top 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race  Season 4! Jonbers is very excited to come perform in Perth and we are excited to have her!

“Jonbers won the hearts of viewers with her fashion and comedy! Perthshire Pride  can’t wait for this see what she does! Not to be missed!”

Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming delivered a speech at last year’s event. Image: Steven MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We have The Yard hosting a Pride Brunch and Market at Radisson Blu Hotel from 11-3pm.

“They will be hosting 45 small local businesses, two live music performances, a garden bar, face-painting etc!”

Last year’s event attracted thousands of revellers and was headlined by actor and comedian Alan Cumming.

Organiser Jack Simpson previously told The Courier of his hope that it will be the biggest pride event in Scotland.

Further details about the event will be released on Perthshire Pride’s Facebook page.

