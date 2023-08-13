Prosecutors may appeal sentence of Perthshire rapist given just one year in jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Prosecutors may appeal sentence of Perthshire rapist given just one year in jail

Carrie Davidson, victim of Perthshire triple rapist Ruaraidh McCartney, said she 'wanted to scream' when the judge passed the sentence.

By By Marion Scott, Sunday Post chief reporter
Carrie Davidson was raped and beaten by monster Ruaraidh McCartney.
Carrie Davidson was raped and beaten by monster Ruaraidh McCartney.

Scotland’s top prosecutor is considering appealing the sentence of a Perthshire triple rapist handed just twelve months in prison for one of his sickening crimes

The Lord Advocate may demand a review in the case of Ruaraidh McCartney, now 29, who was given the lenient sentence because of his age when the crime was committed.

Meanwhile, the Scottish organisation ­responsible for preparing sentencing advice for the courts will review controversial guidelines that led to rapists being spared jail because they were under 25.

The Scottish Sentencing Council will “examine the impact on sentencing practice” as outrage continues over offenders such as Sean Hogg, 22, avoiding prison after repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

We can reveal the significant moves just a week after Perthshire woman, Carrie Davidson, McCartney’s first ­victim, bravely chose to show the horrific injuries the triple rapist inflicted upon her during the three-hour ordeal that left her fearing she would die.

Victim ‘wanted to scream’ after Ruaraidh McCartney sentencing

Hairdresser Carrie, 29, from Comrie, took the decision to show just what McCartney was capable of in protest over the sentencing guidelines for under-25s which have seen child rapists like Hogg getting community service and serial offenders like McCartney receiving ­sentences described by victims as “pathetic”.

Carrie told our sister paper The Sunday Post: “I wanted to scream when the judge sentenced McCartney to just one year in jail for raping me.

“Today there are tears of relief knowing the Lord Advocate is considering appealing McCartney’s lenient sentence, and the guidelines on youth sentencing will be reviewed.

“Teenage rapists and violent ­offenders should never be sentenced according to their age. Guidelines that led to these scandalously lenient sentences must be scrapped immediately as they are not for purpose.

“The need to protect society and ­placing victims first should be foremost in our criminal justice system. That clearly has not been happening in these controversial cases.”

Perthshire triple rapist victim Carrie Davidson
Carrie Davidson was badly beaten.

Carrie said she and other victims are “depending” on politicians and the Lord Advocate taking a stance against age-related sentencing.

She said: “Unless urgent steps are taken to correct these appalling injustices, why would victims even think about coming forward in future?

“What would be the point of putting themselves through the trauma of a trial only to see their attackers receive joke sentences?

“The chance of getting justice was shamefully slim before youth sentencing guidelines were introduced.

“These ill-conceived guidelines have proved to be making a bad situation even worse, dragging the justice system back into the dark ages. Age-related sentencing is completely inappropriate for crimes of rape and serious violence.”

‘Nobody can turn the clock back’

McCartney’s second rape victim, ensnared by the baby-faced farm hand while he was “out on a tag” for battering Carrie, is relieved he now potentially faces a longer sentence on appeal.

The teacher, who has moved to another part of the country to rebuild her life after the trauma, said: “Nobody can turn the clock back on what McCartney did to us. We are having to live with that. But I am thoroughly relieved the Lord Advocate is considering an appeal.

“A tougher sentence is the only thing that can deter him from continuing to rape and abuse in future. McCartney has consistently refused to accept he has done anything wrong, so the only way to protect future victims is to see him kept behind bars.”

Perthshire triple racist Ruaraidh McCartney.
Ruaraidh McCartney.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has confirmed it is “giving careful consideration to the question of marking an appeal in this case”.

It is also set to appeal the sentence given to Hogg, who received 270 hours’ community service for repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl at Dalkeith Country Park five years ago.

Hogg, whose lawyers are attempting to appeal his conviction, was 17 when the rapes took place.

The Scottish Government said: “The independent Scottish Sentencing Council is undertaking a review of the young people guideline to assess how it is operating, as required by law. The Scottish Government supports that review.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Perthshire Pride will take place later this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire Pride: New headline act announced as more details revealed
Max Simonetti looking delighted on a motorbike.
Bikers' surprise gives Perthshire birthday boy a day to remember
Ray and Lorna Armstrong
'Never go to sleep on an argument': Perthshire lovebirds share secrets of 70-year marriage
It was thought Greta Gerwig had mentioned Aberfeldy in an interview. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson/Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP.
Barbie screenings sell out in Aberfeldy after director Greta Gerwig's interview
Friarton Bridge.
Busy Perth bridge to close for emergency repairs after crash
John Michie is starring at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Fraser Band
Interview: Taggart star John Michie leads in new Pitlochry theatre play
Rory Stewart visits Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2002. mage: Shutterstock
Rory Stewart: 'I often think our refusal to engage with the Taliban is sour…
Dishes on display at Bombay Club in Auchterarder
Restaurant review: A taste of India at Bombay Club in Auchterarder's Glendevon Hotel
Sanjeev Kohli / Navid from Still Game.
'No matter what I do, I'll always be Navid from Still Game': Sanjeev Kohli…
Glendarcey House in Gleneagles village.
Gleneagles mansion with jacuzzi and sauna could be yours for £2m