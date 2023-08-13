‘Miracle’ as chihuahua Lady, 12, found seven days after escaping from Monifieth home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Miracle’ as chihuahua Lady, 12, found seven days after escaping from Monifieth home

The happy ending followed a major search involving spotters, feeding stations, CCTV and even drones.

By Stephen Eighteen
The special moment when Jonathan Lucas was reunited with Chihuahua Lady.
The special moment when Jonathan Lucas was reunited with his Chihuahua Lady. Image: Jonathan Lucas.

A Dundee man is celebrating after his Chihuahua was found seven days after she went missing in Monifieth.

Emmock Woods resident Jonathan Lucas was on holiday in Turkey when his dog Lady took off from the Monifieth home of his pet-sitter.

The 12-year-old chihuahua somehow escaped through a tiny gap in the fenced-off garden in Angus Court last Sunday August 6.

Lady was being looked after by friend Ashley McLeod, who was not to blame for the dog’s disappearance.

But she was still devastated when the dog could not be located despite a huge search effort spearheaded by the Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus Facebook group.

Ethiebeaton Quarry.

However, Lady was found early on Sunday morning – exactly seven days after the disappearance – after renowned search dog Raven tracked her down to Ethiebeaton Quarry.

“I would love to thank every person on the page,” said Jonathan, 35.

“It feels as though Dundee and Monifieth came together for Lady.

“It makes me proud to call myself a Dundonian.”

Lady was weak and exhausted – but alive

Ashley’s cousin Nico Donague, also a friend of Jonathan, finally spotted Lady on rocks in the quarry just before 7am.

She was weak and exhausted but the only damage was a minor scuff on her head.

Chihuahua Lady.
Lady was in remarkably good condition. Image: Jonathan Lucas.

“I went to the highest point and looked for her,” Nico said.

“The quarry was quite deep and how she got in that particular spot I don’t know

“Today was probably the last day she could have been found – she was exhausted and there was no way she would have been able to get out where she was.

“It’s just a miracle.”

Big search for chihuahua missing from Monifieth

The happy ending followed a major search involving spotters, feeding stations, CCTV and even drones.

Instrumental in the operation were Linda Quinn, team manager of the Facebook page, and Nicky Beaton, who manages its team of volunteers.

Volunteer Amanda Fleming was particularly crucial in the effort.

Teams were set up around Dobbies, Premier Inn, Quarry Road, Grange Road and the South Grange Care Home, where Lady had been spotted at the beginning of the week.

But the real breakthrough came on Saturday when Raven, a six-year-old German Shepherd, pinpointed Lady’s scent at the quarry.

James Watt with his German Shepherd Raven.
James Watt with his German Shepherd Raven. Image: James Watt.

Raven is owned by James Watt, who is part of Search Dogs for Lost Dogs.

Members of the group are professionally trained by former military handlers at the National Association of Security Dog Users (Nasdu).

James says he has lost count of the number of times Raven has located lost dogs.

In the past two years, he has helped reunite a Boston terrier with his Kirriemuir owner, and a Brussels Griffon with his worried Dundee family.

But James says that a small chihuahua being discovered alive after seven days was unusual.

It is thought Lady may have been spending evenings resting at Ethiebeaton Farm.

Pet owner ‘felt helpless’ in Turkey

Jonathan flew to Antalya with his husband Darren and adopted daughter Melanie, 6, on June 29.

The make-up artist, who has his own business, was told of Lady’s disappearance midway through the two-week break.

To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee man Jonathan Lucas is celebrating the return of his dog seven days after she went missing. Picture shows; Melanie with Chihuahua Lady.. Dundee. Supplied by Jonathan Lucas Date; 13/08/2023
Melanie is delighted to see Lady again. Image: Jonathan Lucas.

“I never wanted to upset our daughter so tried to keep it to myself,” Jonathan said.

“But I got upset and couldn’t stop crying.

“So I had to tell her in the end.”

His instinct was to return home early.

But the cheapest flights he could find were £1,500 for a pair of tickets two days before he was due to return on Sunday.

So he had little choice but to sit it out.

“It was really, really hard,” Jonathan said.

“I felt helpless and couldn’t do anything.”

Off to Aldi for some steak and chicken

After a bout of late-holiday food poisoning and inevitable flight delays, Jonathan finally touched down in Scotland at 5am on Sunday.

Two hours later he received the voice note from Ashley that he was so desperate to hear.

“Ashley is amazing and has looked after Lady many times before,” he said.

“It is not her fault at all – it’s just one of those things that happen.”

Chihuahua Lady before she disappeared from Monifieth home.
Lady before the disappearing act. Image: Jonathan Lucas.

Jonathan collected Lady from Tay Vets. He was told she was very weak but had suffered no lasting harm.

“The second she saw me her tail started wagging,” he said.

“We went straight to Aldi and I got her some steak, chicken, beef burgers, hot dogs – everything she wants.

“I’m booking her in for the best shampoo at a salon this week.

“I also have AirTags and a dog AirTag collar on its way so it doesn’t happen again.”

Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus needs funds to continue its work.
You can donate by emailing loveisallaround73@googlemail.com or at the Pet Food Store in Kilspindie Road, Dundee.

Conversation