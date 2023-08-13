PICTURES: Cortachy Highland Games crowd honours late Lord Airlie at popular Angus event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PICTURES: Cortachy Highland Games crowd honours late Lord Airlie at popular Angus event

The Earl of Airlie, who died in June, was long-time chieftain of the annual gathering in the grounds of his Cortachy Castle home.

The heavies were a big attraction at the friendly games. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The heavies were a big attraction at the friendly games. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

The late Lord Airlie was in the hearts and minds of Cortachy Highland Games

The popular 13th Earl, who died in June at the age of 97, was a long-time chieftain of the friendly family event in the grounds of his Cortachy Castle home.

A minute’s silence was held in his honour at the start of Sunday’s event.

Cortachy Highland Games 2023
David Laird opens the games with a tribute to Lord Airlie.

Athletes, dancers and musicians then set about marking his love of the games by giving it their all in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Cortachy also offers spectators the opportunity to compete in a host of family races during the afternoon.

Highland games fans have a chance to enjoy another special local event later this week.

The 152nd Glenisla Highland and Friendly Society gathering will be held at Forter Haugh on Friday.

It traditionally attracts a field of local and international competitors and visitors.

The games get underway at 12.30pm.

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured the fun of Cortachy Games.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
The pipes and drums open proceedings.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Sheltering from a shower.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Kids are go!
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Man’s got rhythm.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Rain, rain go away.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
The heavies get started.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Bloomin’ marvellous inside the flower show tent.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Taking a breather beside the main ring.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
The crowds begin to arrive.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Cortachy Castle backdrop.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Dancers delight.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
The duck race.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Murdo the Black Labrador cools down with an ice cream from Jenny Varney of Montreathmont.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Giving it all in the hammer event.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Laser focus from Liam Gill, 11, of Scone in the clay pigeon shooting.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Harris Milne, 5, and four-year-old sister Isobel have fun on the slide.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Give it your best shot.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Always time for a chat.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Hammer time.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
It’s a fling thing.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Piping in the front of the castle.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Rounding up the ducks.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Going for the line.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Maximum effort.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Plenty action for the crowd.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Take a bow.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Gun totin’ at the laser clay pigeon shooting.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Onwards and upwards.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
The pipe band plays to open the day.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
A healthy crowd for the friendly games.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Synchronicity.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
The kids’ races are always closely fought.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023
Willing your down down the river.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023.
Time for release.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023.
Liam Gill, 11, from Scone takes guidance from dad while trying their hand at laser clay shooting.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023.
Isobel, 4, and Abigail Milne, 2, loving the inflatable slide.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023.
On the boards.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023.
Action in the heavy events.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023.
A sombre opening in honour of the late and loved former chieftain, the Earl of Airlie.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023.
Family fun.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023.
Focus.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023.
Piping in the main ring.
Cortachy Highland Games 2023.
In the swing of the games.

 

