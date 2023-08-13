PICTURES: Cortachy Highland Games crowd honours late Lord Airlie at popular Angus event

The late Lord Airlie was in the hearts and minds of Cortachy Highland Games

The popular 13th Earl, who died in June at the age of 97, was a long-time chieftain of the friendly family event in the grounds of his Cortachy Castle home.

A minute’s silence was held in his honour at the start of Sunday’s event.

Athletes, dancers and musicians then set about marking his love of the games by giving it their all in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Cortachy also offers spectators the opportunity to compete in a host of family races during the afternoon.

Highland games fans have a chance to enjoy another special local event later this week.

The 152nd Glenisla Highland and Friendly Society gathering will be held at Forter Haugh on Friday.

It traditionally attracts a field of local and international competitors and visitors.

The games get underway at 12.30pm.

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured the fun of Cortachy Games.