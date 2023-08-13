Stevie May: Free weekend has come at the right time for struggling St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stevie May: Free weekend has come at the right time for struggling St Johnstone

Saints are out of form, losing games and their injury list is getting bigger.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Stevie May.
St Johnstone's Stevie May. Image: SNS.

Stevie May has admitted that a free weekend for St Johnstone is a blessing.

And the Perth forward knows there’s a lot to put right over the next fortnight.

Having been dumped out of the League Cup in the group stage, Saints won’t be in last-16 action on Saturday.

They might not be playing competitive football but Steven MacLean is sure to be working his players hard on the training ground after watching a meek display in their 2-0 defeat to Ross County.

“It was tough,” said May. “We need to do better. First ball and seconds, especially – for us all.

“The manager said after the game it wasn’t good enough. We know ourselves it wasn’t good enough.

“A couple of lads came on and gave us a boost but we didn’t manage to get that goal to give us a chance – a little bit of luck at the end of something.

“When you’re not on top for long, it’s important to take your chances.

“Our chances weren’t clear cut, by any means, but with just a bit of luck, it falls for you and something changes.

“Then the tide changes a bit.

“We have lots to work on this week.

“There’s obviously no game next weekend and I think it has come at the right time.

“We’ll be back on the training field and will hopefully get a few boys back next week.”

Injuries not the only factor

May, like MacLean, didn’t want to hide behind a double digit injury list.

“We’ve just got to keep on working,” he said.

“We’re down to the bare bones at the moment.

“Today we lost the battle. If you don’t win that or compete well enough then you’re not going to give yourself a chance.”

Ross County's Kyle Turner and St Johnstone's Sam McClelland in action.
Ross County’s Kyle Turner and St Johnstone’s Sam McClelland in action. Image: SNS.

Saints are sure to be busy in the transfer market over the next fortnight, with pace a missing, and much needed, ingredient in this team.

“Losing Drey (Wright) wasn’t great,” said May. “He is one of the ball-carriers who can go by someone out wide.

“It is just about working what we’ve got and we can’t predict what’s going to come.

“We’ve got to do better ourselves.”

May has seen enough slow starts at McDiarmid to know that things can – and will – improve.

“We’re two games into the season,” he said. “So there’s no panic.

“The manager said last week (after defeat to Hearts) there were positives to take. This week, not as many.

“It’s about getting back to doing things right.

“Competing is the first thing – the be-all and end-all.

“When you lose the battle, you don’t have a chance.

“No-one thinks: ‘I’m going to go out and lose the battle’.

“But it happened today.

“We’ve now got the week to hopefully get a few bodies back in after 10 injuries and get back out and work on things that have to be better.”

Shining second half light

May was impressed with Taylor Steven’s contribution as a second half substitute.

“He came on and went forward, was positive,” said the three-time cup winner.

“When that happens it gives everyone a boost.

“Fair play to him as it wasn’t an easy game to come on in.

“Maybe if we nicked one, we would have got something.”

