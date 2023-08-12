Steven MacLean: ‘Protected’ St Johnstone players have let the club down and problems have been TWO YEARS in the making

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven MacLean: ‘Protected’ St Johnstone players have let the club down and problems have been TWO YEARS in the making

The Perth side are already in a 'dogfight'.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean believes there are players who have “let the club down”, following another disappointing early-season performance.

And MacLean, whose team lost 2-0 to Ross County, suggested that Saints have problems two years in the making.

“Do you know what, we’ve been sitting here for two years,” he said.

“Some of those boys have let the club down. Either that, or they’re not good enough. Simple as that.

“They need to start taking some responsibility.

“They’ve been protected long enough. Not good enough.

“They’ll need to look over their shoulders. You’ve got so show a hunger and desire to do your job and do the fundamentals.

“I’d rather play a 16-year-old than have what I saw today.

“There’s only one way out of it. There’s enough experience to know that.

“I know what I want. I’m comfortable with it. I know what I want to do and hopefully I get the time to do it.”

Reinforcements needed

MacLean’s injury list hit double figures in Dingwall, with Tony Gallacher sidelined as a result of a neck injury.

His starting line-up should be much-changed by the time the transfer window closes later this month.

Tony Gallacher.
Tony Gallacher. Image: SNS.

“It was poor – individually, two players get pass marks,” said MacLean, whose team are pointless and bottom of the Premiership.

“We didn’t show enough desire or commitment, didn’t win first contacts or second balls.

“They out battled and out fought us.

“It was poor all round. We didn’t do enough to win the game.

“We need to get players in and we need to get players back from injury.

“We’re in a dogfight already and they know that.

“We need help.

“The players who were out there haven’t done themselves any favours and they need to look over their shoulder.

“I include myself in that. We’re all in this together.

“I don’t want to make excuses with the injuries because that performance still wasn’t acceptable.

“I’d expect it to be a busy couple of weeks because that highlighted we still need players in and back. We’ll work hard on both.”

Substitute Taylor Steven did his chances of further opportunities no harm with an impressive half-hour off the bench, twice coming close to scoring.

“He’s got a wee bit about him,” said MacLean. “He’s got the drive and determination. He did well but the game was gone by then.”

