Steven MacLean: ‘Protected’ St Johnstone players have let the club down and problems have been TWO YEARS in the making

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean believes there are players who have “let the club down”, following another disappointing early-season performance.

And MacLean, whose team lost 2-0 to Ross County, suggested that Saints have problems two years in the making.

“Do you know what, we’ve been sitting here for two years,” he said.

“Some of those boys have let the club down. Either that, or they’re not good enough. Simple as that.

“They need to start taking some responsibility.

“They’ve been protected long enough. Not good enough.

“They’ll need to look over their shoulders. You’ve got so show a hunger and desire to do your job and do the fundamentals.

“I’d rather play a 16-year-old than have what I saw today.

“There’s only one way out of it. There’s enough experience to know that.

“I know what I want. I’m comfortable with it. I know what I want to do and hopefully I get the time to do it.”

Reinforcements needed

MacLean’s injury list hit double figures in Dingwall, with Tony Gallacher sidelined as a result of a neck injury.

His starting line-up should be much-changed by the time the transfer window closes later this month.

“It was poor – individually, two players get pass marks,” said MacLean, whose team are pointless and bottom of the Premiership.

“We didn’t show enough desire or commitment, didn’t win first contacts or second balls.

“They out battled and out fought us.

“It was poor all round. We didn’t do enough to win the game.

“We need to get players in and we need to get players back from injury.

“We’re in a dogfight already and they know that.

“We need help.

“The players who were out there haven’t done themselves any favours and they need to look over their shoulder.

“I include myself in that. We’re all in this together.

“I don’t want to make excuses with the injuries because that performance still wasn’t acceptable.

“I’d expect it to be a busy couple of weeks because that highlighted we still need players in and back. We’ll work hard on both.”

Substitute Taylor Steven did his chances of further opportunities no harm with an impressive half-hour off the bench, twice coming close to scoring.

“He’s got a wee bit about him,” said MacLean. “He’s got the drive and determination. He did well but the game was gone by then.”