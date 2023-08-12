Dick Campbell offers transfer update as Arbroath suffer second successive Championship loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dick Campbell offers transfer update as Arbroath suffer second successive Championship loss

Campbell is continuing his search for a new defender after the loss to new Championship leaders Queen's Park.

By Ewan Smith
Dick Campbell is keen on more new faces at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell has vowed he will make further moves in the transfer market after seeing Arbroath crash to their second successive defeat.

Lichties suffered a 2-1 loss to Queen’s Park on the back of last week’s 4-0 opening day hammering at the hands of Dundee United.

That came despite a spirited second half fightback at Lesser Hampden.

Leighton McIntosh cancelled out a Barry Hepburn opener before Ruari Paton’s winner for the hosts.

And while Arbroath have brought in nine new faces so far, they are still in the hunt for a new defender.

Courier Sport understands Lichties came close to securing the services of Aberdeen wing-back Kieran Ngwenya last week.

Aberdeen youngster Kieran Ngwenya is on loan at Raith.
A deal was all but done to take him on loan to Gayfield before an 11th hour bid from Partick Thistle saw him make a switch to Glasgow instead.

“We’ve been working hard to get in another new face,” added Campbell.

“We’re on it every day and will be right up until the window – if need be.

“But ideally we’d get one in sooner than that and we have a few irons in the fire.”

Dick Campbell: Second half fightback offers hope

Barry Hepburn gave Queen’s Park the lead against Dick Campbell’s Arbroath. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Campbell admits his side were given a tough lesson in the first 45 minute at Lesser Hampden.

Queen’s Park took a one-goal lead in through Hepburn.

But with Dominic Thomas running amok, they could have been much further ahead.

Arbroath host Queen’s Park at Gayfield next Saturday and Campbell is determined to settle a score.

“We were up against the best player in the league,” said Campbell.

“Thomas is an excellent player and he made a big impact in the first half.

It was a tough afternoon for Arbroath at Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

“It was a tough 45 minutes but we regrouped and fought back in the second.

“We deserved to equalise but lost a goal very quickly after that.

“The pitch suited Queen’s Park and it will be a different game next week.

“It will be a different environment, we’ll be at home and the team will be fired up to make an impact.”

Conversation