Dick Campbell offers transfer update as Arbroath suffer second successive Championship loss

Dick Campbell has vowed he will make further moves in the transfer market after seeing Arbroath crash to their second successive defeat.

Lichties suffered a 2-1 loss to Queen’s Park on the back of last week’s 4-0 opening day hammering at the hands of Dundee United.

That came despite a spirited second half fightback at Lesser Hampden.

Leighton McIntosh cancelled out a Barry Hepburn opener before Ruari Paton’s winner for the hosts.

And while Arbroath have brought in nine new faces so far, they are still in the hunt for a new defender.

Courier Sport understands Lichties came close to securing the services of Aberdeen wing-back Kieran Ngwenya last week.

A deal was all but done to take him on loan to Gayfield before an 11th hour bid from Partick Thistle saw him make a switch to Glasgow instead.

“We’ve been working hard to get in another new face,” added Campbell.

“We’re on it every day and will be right up until the window – if need be.

“But ideally we’d get one in sooner than that and we have a few irons in the fire.”

Dick Campbell: Second half fightback offers hope

Meanwhile, Campbell admits his side were given a tough lesson in the first 45 minute at Lesser Hampden.

Queen’s Park took a one-goal lead in through Hepburn.

But with Dominic Thomas running amok, they could have been much further ahead.

Arbroath host Queen’s Park at Gayfield next Saturday and Campbell is determined to settle a score.

“We were up against the best player in the league,” said Campbell.

“Thomas is an excellent player and he made a big impact in the first half.

“It was a tough 45 minutes but we regrouped and fought back in the second.

“We deserved to equalise but lost a goal very quickly after that.

“The pitch suited Queen’s Park and it will be a different game next week.

“It will be a different environment, we’ll be at home and the team will be fired up to make an impact.”