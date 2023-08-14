Glenrothes children ‘let down’ as wait for new high school drags on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes children ‘let down’ as wait for new high school drags on

A Scottish Government decision on funding to replace two 1960s-built Glenrothes high schools has been delayed several times.

By Claire Warrender
Glenrothes High School with school sign in foreground.
Glenrothes High School was built in 1966.

Glenrothes children are being badly let down as the Scottish Government “dithers” over new secondary school funding, it has been claimed.

Fife Council said in 2016 a replacement for the ageing Glenrothes and Glenwood high schools was a priority.

Both schools were built in the 1960s and are said to be in dire need of an upgrade.

Glenwood High School opened in 1962.
Glenwood High School opened in 1962.

And the plan is to merge the two into a single new building with around 1,600 pupils.

However, a Scottish Government funding announcement has been delayed several times.

And councillors say it means families, as well as the council, are in limbo.

Conservative group leader Kathleen Leslie, who chairs Fife’s education scrutiny committee, said: “It’s just one delay after another.

“I feel our young people are being badly let down by having to access their education in old buildings whilst their peers have access to state-of-the-art facilities at other schools.”

Other new schools opening across Fife

Glenrothes has three secondary schools and a replacement Auchmuty High opened in 2013.

Other new schools have also opened across the region.

And plans are progressing for replacement schools in Inverkeithing and Dunfermline.

That leaves just the two in Glenrothes, and Balwearie High in Kirkcaldy, in need of upgrade.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie
Councillor Kathleen Leslie. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Ms Leslie is frustrated and said: “Given the oft repeated line by the SNP Government about education being the number one priority, why then are they not making the upgrading of our learning estate in Fife a priority?

“What is causing the hold up with this?”

‘Too much dithering’ about Glenrothes schools funding

The delayed announcement relates to the third phase of the Scottish Government’s £2 billion Learning Estate Investment Programme.

Ministers said in December 2021 that successful projects would be revealed within 12 months.

However, it has since been put back twice and says it will make an announcement as soon as possible.

Glenrothes Labour councillor Altany Craik shares Ms Leslie’s concerns.

Councillor Altany Craik.
Councillor Altany Craik.

He said: “It’s seems to be dragging on forever. It’s like snail racing.

“The Glenrothes schools need improved but there’s too much dithering.

“Kids do better in a new school and it’s my desire to see a new school built in Glenrothes.

“We just need a decision because if we’re not getting funding, we need to redo the capital plan to get the existing two up to a standard we’re happy with.”

Announcement to be made ‘as soon as possible’

The Scottish Government said it needed further time to decide on new funding.

This is due to market volatility pushing up the price of projects that are already under way.

And time is needed to ascertain the impact of that.

A spokesperson said: “Scottish Government officials wrote to all local authorities in March to explain that consideration of the projects that would form part of phase three was still ongoing.

“We are currently giving careful consideration to local authorities’ bids for phase three of the Learning Estate Investment Programme and intend to announce the successful bids as soon as possible.”

The spokesperson said the number of Scottish schools in good or satisfactory condition had increased from 61% to 90.4% since 2007.

And this means 77% fewer pupils being educated in substandard conditions.

