‘Taymouth Castle plans are costing us business’, say boss of neighbouring Perthshire estate

Controversy over plans for a £300 million refurbishment of a Perthshire estate have meant a neighbouring business has missed out on trade.

American firm Discovery Land Company (DLC) plans to spend the nine-figure sum on transforming Taymouth Castle.

The business was founded by Mike Meldman, a former business partner of George Clooney..

It also wants to build 145 exclusive properties, as well as a members-only clubhouse, sports centre and “wellness facility” in what will be its first UK venture.

The firm already operates what it calls “worlds” in Dubai, Florida and the Hamptons, New York.

However, a petition against the plans has been signed more than 87,000 times.

Some locals were concerned about a lack of transparency about the project.

Among their concerns were that Taymouth Castle could become a gated community.

The controversial proposals were also the subject of a public meeting recently. Hundreds of people attended to give their views on the development

Impact of controversy over Taymouth Castle plans on neighbouring estate

And the plans are having a detrimental impact on the Mains of Taymouth Estate, just one mile away.

The estate was bought by Pure Leisure last summer after being owned by the Menzies family for more than 100 years.

The 160-acre estate includes holiday homes a nine-hole golf course, deli and shop.

Mains of Taymouth sales manager Colin Topping said it had lost out on business because of the controversy about the Taymouth Castle plans.

He said: “A few people have said they’re a bit wary of coming here and that they’d rather wait a couple of years until the castle opens.

“We don’t foresee any changes here. As we understand it is going to be very private.

“It is a completely separate entity and we definitely do not want to be mixed up with it.”

Mr Topping said he has received several emails from potential customers outlining their reasons for not booking.

He adds: “We do get quite a lot of people who are getting the two mixed up.

“Just last week I got an email from someone who said she wouldn’t be back because she’d read negative press about the castle plans. I had to let her know it wasn’t anything to do with us.”

He said the mix-up has undoubtedly cost Mains of Taymouth business.

Key questions about the Taymouth Castle project were answered by Tom Collopy, Discovery Land Company’s chief project officer for the development.

He admitted communication about the proposals had been an issue.

He also allayed fears it could become a gated community.

New lodges for Mains of Taymouth

It comes as Mains of Taymouth begins work on construction of an additional 21 lodges on the estate.

Mr Topping said: “Planning permission was already in place when we took over the site. We’ve just put a spade in the ground for the first of those.”

Meanwhile, Pure Leisure is also set to introduce a fractional ownership option on some of its holiday homes.

That will allow people to purchase a specific length of time in their chosen property.

He said: “That is not to be confused with a timeshare.

“Someone might only have a couple of weeks holiday a year and they buy the weeks in a property.

“The difference is you haven’t just bought the time, you’ve bought a fraction of that property.

“You own it in perpetuity. If you decide 20 or 30 years down the line. If you sell it, there’s more chance you’ll make money from it.

“We’re going to be starting that in the next couple of months.”