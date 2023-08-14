‘Taymouth Castle plans are costing us business’, say boss of neighbouring Perthshire estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Taymouth Castle plans are costing us business’, say boss of neighbouring Perthshire estate

The owners of Mains of Taymouth have also attempted to distance themselves from the nearby £300 million Taymouth Castle project.

By Gavin Harper
The Mains of Taymouth estate.
The Mains of Taymouth estate.

Controversy over plans for a £300 million refurbishment of a Perthshire estate have meant a neighbouring business has missed out on trade.

American firm Discovery Land Company (DLC) plans to spend the nine-figure sum on transforming Taymouth Castle.

The business was founded by Mike Meldman, a former business partner of George Clooney..

It also wants to build 145 exclusive properties, as well as a members-only clubhouse, sports centre and “wellness facility” in what will be its first UK venture.

Work has begun on Taymouth Castle. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The firm already operates what it calls “worlds” in Dubai, Florida and the Hamptons, New York.

However, a petition against the plans has been signed more than 87,000 times.

Some locals were concerned about a lack of transparency about the project.

Among their concerns were that Taymouth Castle could become a gated community.

The controversial proposals were also the subject of a public meeting recently. Hundreds of people attended to give their views on the development

Impact of controversy over Taymouth Castle plans on neighbouring estate

And the plans are having a detrimental impact on the Mains of Taymouth Estate, just one mile away.

The estate was bought by Pure Leisure last summer after being owned by the Menzies family for more than 100 years.

The 160-acre estate includes holiday homes a nine-hole golf course, deli and shop.

Mains of Taymouth sales manager Colin Topping said it had lost out on business because of the controversy about the Taymouth Castle plans.

He said: “A few people have said they’re a bit wary of coming here and that they’d rather wait a couple of years until the castle opens.

“We don’t foresee any changes here. As we understand it is going to be very private.

“It is a completely separate entity and we definitely do not want to be mixed up with it.”

The Menzies family: Mia and Danni with parents Irena and Robin, sold Mains of Taymouth last year.

Mr Topping said he has received several emails from potential customers outlining their reasons for not booking.

He adds: “We do get quite a lot of people who are getting the two mixed up.

“Just last week I got an email from someone who said she wouldn’t be back because she’d read negative press about the castle plans. I had to let her know it wasn’t anything to do with us.”

He said the mix-up has undoubtedly cost Mains of Taymouth business.

Key questions about the Taymouth Castle project were answered by Tom Collopy, Discovery Land Company’s chief project officer for the development.

He admitted communication about the proposals had been an issue.

He also allayed fears it could become a gated community.

New lodges for Mains of Taymouth

It comes as Mains of Taymouth begins work on construction of an additional 21 lodges on the estate.

Mr Topping said: “Planning permission was already in place when we took over the site. We’ve just put a spade in the ground for the first of those.”

Meanwhile, Pure Leisure is also set to introduce a fractional ownership option on some of its holiday homes.

That will allow people to purchase a specific length of time in their chosen property.

He said: “That is not to be confused with a timeshare.

“Someone might only have a couple of weeks holiday a year and they buy the weeks in a property.

An existing lodge at Mains of Taymouth.

“The difference is you haven’t just bought the time, you’ve bought a fraction of that property.

“You own it in perpetuity. If you decide 20 or 30 years down the line. If you sell it, there’s more chance you’ll make money from it.

“We’re going to be starting that in the next couple of months.”

