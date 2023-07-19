Perthshire Pride line-up announced as event moves to new location

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire Pride line-up announced as event moves to new location

Canadian drag queen Lemon will headline the event.

By Kieran Webster
Scenes at Perthshire Pride 2022. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Scenes at Perthshire Pride 2022. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Perthshire Pride has announced the line-up ahead of its 2023 festival later this summer.

Canadian drag queen Lemon is expected to make the trip across the Atlantic to headline the August 26 event – where around 10,000 people are expected to attend.

UK drag queen Anubis will also headline alongside Brazilian-born rapper Aggro Santos.

Alan Cumming, centre, was at Perthshire Pride 2022. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Dundee will be represented by singer Demi McMahon and drag queen Demi Pointe.

The celebrations will start at the Thimblerow Car Park at 11am with a pride parade led by Traitors stars Theo Maybe and Amanda Lovett.

Perthshire Pride’s new location, at North Inch, will open its doors from 12pm-5pm and entrance is free.

It was previously held at Mill Street.

There will be more than 50 stalls as well as cocktail bars, hair braiding and a food village.

Perthshire Pride is back for another year.
Perthshire Pride march in 2022. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Last year’s event attracted thousands of revellers and was headlined by actor and comedian Alan Cumming.

Event growing ‘bigger and bigger’

Organiser Jack Simpson hopes it will be the biggest pride event in Scotland.

The co-chair of Perthshire Pride told The Courier: “Our headline act, Lemon, is half Canadian and half Scottish, and she’s very excited to come here.

“We are expecting 10,000 people to attend this year and it will be a nice big day for everyone – not just for LGBTQ+ people.

Jack Simpson with Demi McMahon at the 2022 Perthshire Pride. Image: Jack Simpson.

“Our new location at North Inch will bring a more chill event where people can bring picnics and mats.

“At Mill Street we were more restricted in what we could do and people would have to go elsewhere for refreshments – here it’ll all be in one place.

“We have grown bigger and bigger every year so we need to accommodate that – we are all excited.”

Further details of the event will be revealed on Perthshire Pride’s social media.

