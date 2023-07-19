Perthshire Pride line-up announced as event moves to new location

Perthshire Pride has announced the line-up ahead of its 2023 festival later this summer.

Canadian drag queen Lemon is expected to make the trip across the Atlantic to headline the August 26 event – where around 10,000 people are expected to attend.

UK drag queen Anubis will also headline alongside Brazilian-born rapper Aggro Santos.

Dundee will be represented by singer Demi McMahon and drag queen Demi Pointe.

The celebrations will start at the Thimblerow Car Park at 11am with a pride parade led by Traitors stars Theo Maybe and Amanda Lovett.

Perthshire Pride’s new location, at North Inch, will open its doors from 12pm-5pm and entrance is free.

It was previously held at Mill Street.

There will be more than 50 stalls as well as cocktail bars, hair braiding and a food village.

Last year’s event attracted thousands of revellers and was headlined by actor and comedian Alan Cumming.

Event growing ‘bigger and bigger’

Organiser Jack Simpson hopes it will be the biggest pride event in Scotland.

The co-chair of Perthshire Pride told The Courier: “Our headline act, Lemon, is half Canadian and half Scottish, and she’s very excited to come here.

“We are expecting 10,000 people to attend this year and it will be a nice big day for everyone – not just for LGBTQ+ people.

“Our new location at North Inch will bring a more chill event where people can bring picnics and mats.

“At Mill Street we were more restricted in what we could do and people would have to go elsewhere for refreshments – here it’ll all be in one place.

“We have grown bigger and bigger every year so we need to accommodate that – we are all excited.”

Further details of the event will be revealed on Perthshire Pride’s social media.

