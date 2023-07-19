Mitchell plans to sizzle in Portugese sun as British GT heads to continent

British GT has packed its sun cream for a history-making debut on the rollercoaster circuit of Portimao in Portugal this weekend.

And Angus ace Sandy Mitchell wants to be the driver who will sear his name into the record books under the blue skies of the Algarve.

Fresh from his first race win of the season, the 23-year-old Lamborghini factory driver says it a great track at which to try and deliver the perfect result again.

“The Autodromo do Algarve has hosted Formula One races in the past,” said the 2020 British GT champion.

“It’s a stunning circuit and location.

“I’ve tested here on previous occasions, but never raced on the track so it’s going to be brilliant to see the full grid of British GT3 and GT4 cars battling it out.”

Lights-to-flag win in Norfolk

Mitchell and team-mate Shaun Balfe dominated the opening one-hour race of a Snetterton double-header last month in their No. 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2, prepared by Barwell Motorsport.

British GT’s traditional summer date is at Spa in Belgium, but the series has skipped the Ardennes.

So Mitchell is relishing the championship’s debut at the 15-turn, 2.9-mile circuit, 65km west of Faro.

“It’s a wide, sweeping circuit with a number of dramatic changes in height as the track rises and falls,” he said.

“There are some really challenging corners, plus a long, very fast start/finish straight.

“I’ve driven Lamborghinis at the circuit before, so I know the car suits the track.”

It’s the second of the championship’s three-hour races this season.

Mitchell, backed by Huntly-based Black Bull Scotch Whisky, Tunnock’s, Lamborghini Edinburgh, Upper Dysart and Alan Davie Transport, believes it offers the team a strong chance of another win.

Strategy calls

“The whole Barwell team has an impressive reputation for delivering results at longer races,” he continued.

“We won the three-hour race at Silverstone last year, and only missed out on the win this year by just over a second.

“Strategy plays a big part in the outcome of these longer races.

“It’s all about anticipating and then reacting to incidents, and the Barwell team has many years of experience in managing longer races.

“We know conditions will be very hot this weekend.

“But if we get the calls right and we manage to stay out of trouble, we have the pace to be fighting right at the sharp end of the race.

“Do that, and we’ll be in the mix for another win.”