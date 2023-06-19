Mitchell maintains Snetterton run of success with faultless British GT win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Angus & The Mearns

Mitchell maintains Snetterton run of success with faultless British GT win

Forfar's Sandy Mitchell and teammate Shaun Balfe dominated in their Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 in the opening round of a double header at the Norfolk circuit.

By Graham Brown
That winning feeling. Mitchell dominated the opening race of the Snetterton double-header. Image: McMedia
That winning feeling. Mitchell dominated the opening race of the Snetterton double-header. Image: McMedia

Lamborghini star Sandy Mitchell delivered a textbook drive to keep a proud Snetterton record intact in the British GT Championship.

The Forfar 23-year-old and teammate Shaun Balfe were imperious in a lights-to-flag victory in the opening one-hour race of a weekend double header at the Norfolk circuit.

It means Mitchell maintains his record of having finished on the podium every year since 2020 at the fast 2.96-mile track.

And a first win of the season was a big boost for the Barwell Motorsport duo ahead of the series’ only European round next month.

The championship reached its mid-point at the weekend and Balfe started their Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 from pole position in the opener.

He fended off an early challenge from chasing rivals before setting about extending his advantage at the front of the field.

By the time he pitted to hand the Lamborghini over to 2020 British GT champ Mitchell, the advantage had opened to 5.4secs.

Fastest lap

Mitchell said: “Shaun drove a brilliant stint to open up a solid gap.

“His excellent performance in qualifying which put us on pole position really laid the foundation for our push to the win.

“Once I took over the car it was a case of quickly imposing myself on the rest of the Pro field, extending the lead and then maintaining it over the final few laps.”

He did just that, finishing 11 seconds clear of the field.

“We decided early in the weekend to maximise our tyre strategy for the opening race, which was definitely the right call.

“And in the end we executed a perfect race.”

Mitchell’s pace was so strong he posted back-to-back fastest laps of the race.

Sandy Mitchell wins in British GT at Snetterton in Norfolk.
Mitchell takes the chequered flag in the No. 78 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2.

And he was quick to pay tribute to his Barwell crew which had to change the gearbox in the Lamborghini in the 60 minutes before qualifying.

“It was crucial they managed it otherwise we would have missed qualifying and obviously wouldn’t have the race win.”

“We achieved our primary goal in the second race, which was to score more championship points,” said Mitchell, backed by Huntly-based Black Bull Scotch Whisky, Tunnocks, Lamborghini Edinburgh, Upper Dysart and Alan Davie Transport.

“We knew the combination of our starting position and the race win success penalty was going to make it tough.

“Without those extra ten seconds at the driver changeover we’d have been mixing it with the top four cars at the end.

“Getting our first win of the season is a terrific boost for everyone in the Barwell team.”

It was also Lamborghini’s first British GT victory with the Evo2 version of the GT3 Huracan.

Mitchell added: “Importantly, we also now head to the next round, the three-hour race at Portimao in Portugal, without any additional time penalties, which is a big bonus.”

