‘World is his oyster’: Meet Jack Walton — Dundee United’s new No.1 who was lauded by current Hibs boss

Dundee United have their new No.1.

Jack Walton has arrived on loan from Luton Town and, following a miserable campaign of goalkeeping errors, the Tangerines will hope their travails between the sticks are a thing of the past.

The 25-year-old may be an unknown quantity to many Arabs but, as confirmed by Rob Edwards, their chase has been a lengthy one. The Hatters boss noted: “Dundee United have been in contact for a while and it’s going to be a good project.”

And United finally got their man on Monday morning.

Here, Courier Sport profiles the Terrors’ new custodian.

Three Lions recognition

Hailing from Bury, Walton emerged through the youth ranks at Bolton Wanderers before joining Barnsley at the age of 15.

He would quickly cement his status as a stopper of some promise.

Walton was on the bench for Barnsley aged just 16 years of age for a League One fixture against Bristol City in March 2015 — capping a campaign that would see him named academy player of the year at Oakwell.

The 6ft2ins keeper was invited to train with England’s under-18 squad as his burgeoning reputation grew.

Johnson praise

Upon signing his first professional contract — a three-year deal in August of 2015 — then-Barnsley manager Lee Johnson was effusive in his praise for the teenager.

Johnson, now in charge of Hibs, lauded: “He’s a good size, technically good and we feel there is a chance for him to be our number one at some point.

“If he continues to show a good attitude, then the world is his oyster.

“He’s a fantastic boy with a really good character and he’s had a good upbringing from a nice family. He’s very eager and never stops asking questions.”

Second promotion

Several formative stints on loan at Stalybridge Celtic followed, paving the way for Walton to fulfil Johnson’s prophecy and wear the gloves at Oakwell.

He lifted the League One title with the Tykes in 2018/19, making six appearances during that campaign. Nine outings in the Championship following in the subsequent season.

Walton was a regular between the sticks in 2020/21, playing 25 times as Barnsley secured an impressive fifth-place finish in the second tier.

As with any young goalkeeper, it wasn’t all plain-sailing.

Walton found himself going viral courtesy of Soccer AM when his failure to release the ball before running out of his penalty box resulted in a free-kick for Blackpool — which was duly converted (below).

Barnsley's goalkeeper Jack Walton needs to remember it's football, not rugby 🙃🙃 #Punished pic.twitter.com/CL6rhyKsgY — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) August 20, 2018

Nevertheless, Edwards — who has also worked with United’s other Monday arrival Ollie Denham, within the Wales youth set-up — was sufficiently impressed by Walton to take him to Kenilworth Road.

And despite failing to make an appearance for the Hatters, he served as an able understudy to James Shea and Ethan Horvath as Luton claimed a stunning promotion to the English Premier League through the playoffs.

Luton future

Speaking following Walton’s move north this week, Edwards said: “Jack was involved in a promotion, which is great experience for him, but he’s at an age where he needs to play.

“With us getting promoted, it becomes more difficult for him to do that here.

“But it’s by no means the end for Jack at this football club.

“We just feel that this season, this is the right thing for him and we’ll be keeping in close contact in the hope it works out really well for us, Dundee United and most importantly, Jack.”