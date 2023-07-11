‘World is his oyster’: Meet Jack Walton — Dundee United’s new No.1 who was lauded by current Hibs boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

‘World is his oyster’: Meet Jack Walton — Dundee United’s new No.1 who was lauded by current Hibs boss

Walton has been part of promotion winning squads at Barnsley and Luton Town

Jack Walton celebrates while between the sticks for Barnsley
Jack Walton celebrates while between the sticks for Barnsley. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Dundee United have their new No.1.

Jack Walton has arrived on loan from Luton Town and, following a miserable campaign of goalkeeping errors, the Tangerines will hope their travails between the sticks are a thing of the past.

The 25-year-old may be an unknown quantity to many Arabs but, as confirmed by Rob Edwards, their chase has been a lengthy one. The Hatters boss noted: “Dundee United have been in contact for a while and it’s going to be a good project.”

And United finally got their man on Monday morning.

Here, Courier Sport profiles the Terrors’ new custodian.

Three Lions recognition

Hailing from Bury, Walton emerged through the youth ranks at Bolton Wanderers before joining Barnsley at the age of 15.

Jack Walton bumps fists with current Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell, then of Norwich
Walton, left, bumps fists with current Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell, then of Norwich. Image: Shutterstock.

He would quickly cement his status as a stopper of some promise.

Walton was on the bench for Barnsley aged just 16 years of age for a League One fixture against Bristol City in March 2015 — capping a campaign that would see him named academy player of the year at Oakwell.

The 6ft2ins keeper was invited to train with England’s under-18 squad as his burgeoning reputation grew.

Johnson praise

Upon signing his first professional contract — a three-year deal in August of 2015 — then-Barnsley manager Lee Johnson was effusive in his praise for the teenager.

Jack Walton, pictured in action for Barnsley
Walton at the heart of the action between the sticks for Barnsley. Image: Shutterstock.

Johnson, now in charge of Hibs, lauded: “He’s a good size, technically good and we feel there is a chance for him to be our number one at some point.

“If he continues to show a good attitude, then the world is his oyster.

“He’s a fantastic boy with a really good character and he’s had a good upbringing from a nice family. He’s very eager and never stops asking questions.”

Second promotion

Several formative stints on loan at Stalybridge Celtic followed, paving the way for Walton to fulfil Johnson’s prophecy and wear the gloves at Oakwell.

Jack Walton, left, celebrates promotion to the Championship alongside current Scotland international Jacob Brown
Walton, left, celebrates promotion to the Championship alongside current Scotland international Jacob Brown, centre. Image: Shutterstock

He lifted the League One title with the Tykes in 2018/19, making six appearances during that campaign. Nine outings in the Championship following in the subsequent season.

Walton was a regular between the sticks in 2020/21, playing 25 times as Barnsley secured an impressive fifth-place finish in the second tier.

As with any young goalkeeper, it wasn’t all plain-sailing.

Walton found himself going viral courtesy of Soccer AM when his failure to release the ball before running out of his penalty box resulted in a free-kick for Blackpool — which was duly converted (below).

Nevertheless, Edwards — who has also worked with United’s other Monday arrival Ollie Denham, within the Wales youth set-up — was sufficiently impressed by Walton to take him to Kenilworth Road.

And despite failing to make an appearance for the Hatters, he served as an able understudy to James Shea and Ethan Horvath as Luton claimed a stunning promotion to the English Premier League through the playoffs.

Luton future

Speaking following Walton’s move north this week, Edwards said: “Jack was involved in a promotion, which is great experience for him, but he’s at an age where he needs to play.

“With us getting promoted, it becomes more difficult for him to do that here.

Jack Walton celebrates Luton Town's promotion to the Premier League at Wembley Stadium, London
Walton, centre, celebrates an unforgettable afternoon at Wembley as Luton Town reach the promised land. Image: Shutterstock

“But it’s by no means the end for Jack at this football club.

“We just feel that this season, this is the right thing for him and we’ll be keeping in close contact in the hope it works out really well for us, Dundee United and most importantly, Jack.”

More from Dundee United

‘World is his oyster’: Meet Jack Walton — Dundee United’s new No.1 who was lauded by current Hibs boss
LEE WILKIE: This season could be REAL breakthrough for young Dundee United attackers
Ross Docherty during a press call at Dundee United's St Andrews training ground
Ross Docherty reveals cause of pre-season black eye as Dundee United enforcer welcomes title…
Ollie Denham in action for Cardiff
Dundee United snap up former Manchester United kid Ollie Denham
Jack Walton in action for Barnsley
Dundee United sign goalkeeper Jack Walton on loan from Luton Town
Duncan Ferguson hit the headlines on and off the field during his playing days.
Duncan Ferguson’s Dundee United goodbye: From bar brawls to British record transfer
Aziz Behich poses during a Dundee United press call at Tannadice
Aziz Behich Dundee United future addressed as pre-season absence is explained
Declan Glass.
Declan Glass stunner secures pre-season victory for Dundee United
Tony Watt in action for Dundee United
Tony Watt challenged to emulate Lawrence Shankland's Dundee United impact after apology for 'naive'…
‘World is his oyster’: Meet Jack Walton — Dundee United’s new No.1 who was lauded by current Hibs boss
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United right to take studied approach in transfer market while Dundee…
Jim Goodwin speaks to the media at Dundee United's St Andrews base
Jim Goodwin in Dundee United transfer update as Tannadice boss discusses Levitt and Fletcher…