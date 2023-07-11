Readers react to new Overgate Shopping Centre beauty store

Plans for a new beauty store to open in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre have been welcomed by Courier and Evening Telegraph readers.

Rituals will move in to the former Carphone Warehouse unit in the city centre shopping centre.

It was hailed by Malcolm Angus, Overgate centre manager, as a “vote of confidence” for the city.

Posting on the Evening Telegraph Facebook page, Linda McCourt said it was “fantastic news”.

Meanwhile Jenna North wrote: “Nice one, looking forward to it.”

Laura Davie added: “Love Rituals. We need more big stores in Dundee”.

Maureen Rose Urquhart said: “I love their stuff.”

The Dutch brand, which specialises in products for the home, body and mind, will create nine jobs.

This was also welcomed by readers online.

Angela Todd said: “Jobs created, so great news”.

Plans for former Debenhams Overgate store?

However, some readers wanted to find out about the future of the former Debenhams store.

The largest unit in the Overgate, at more than 100,00 sq ft, has been empty since the department store shut in 2021.

Earlier this year Overgate Shopping Centre was acquired by Frasers Group, run by controversial businessman Mike Ashley.

The empty Debenhams space is expected to host some of the Frasers brands. However this has not been confirmed by the centre.

Frasers also owns Sports Direct, Game, Flannels, Jack Wills, USC, Lilywhites and Evans Cycles.

On the Evening Telegraph Facebook page, Marilyn DorwardIts said: “We need stores like John Lewis or what Debenhams was.”

Maureen Campbell added: “When is House of Fraser opening hopefully as a department store?”