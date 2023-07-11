Readers react to new Overgate Shopping Centre beauty store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Readers react to new Overgate Shopping Centre beauty store

The new shop has been hailed as a "vote of confidence" for Dundee.

By Gavin Harper
The Overgate Shopping Centre.
The Overgate Shopping Centre.

Plans for a new beauty store to open in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre have been welcomed by Courier and Evening Telegraph readers.

Rituals will move in to the former Carphone Warehouse unit in the city centre shopping centre.

It was hailed by Malcolm Angus, Overgate centre manager, as a “vote of confidence” for the city.

Posting on the Evening Telegraph Facebook page, Linda McCourt said it was “fantastic news”.

Meanwhile Jenna North wrote: “Nice one, looking forward to it.”

Laura Davie added: “Love Rituals. We need more big stores in Dundee”.

Maureen Rose Urquhart said: “I love their stuff.”

Shoppers in the Overgate. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dutch brand, which specialises in products for the home, body and mind, will create nine jobs.

This was also welcomed by readers online.

Angela Todd said: “Jobs created, so great news”.

Plans for former Debenhams Overgate store?

However, some readers wanted to find out about the future of the former Debenhams store.

The largest unit in the Overgate, at more than 100,00 sq ft, has been empty since the department store shut in 2021.

Earlier this year Overgate Shopping Centre was acquired by Frasers Group, run by controversial businessman Mike Ashley.

The empty Debenhams space is expected to host some of the Frasers brands. However this has not been confirmed by the centre.

New Overgate owner Mike Ashley. Image: Nick Ansell/PA Wire.
New Overgate owner Mike Ashley. Image: Nick Ansell/PA Wire.

Frasers also owns Sports Direct, Game, Flannels, Jack Wills, USC, Lilywhites and Evans Cycles.

On the Evening Telegraph Facebook page, Marilyn DorwardIts said: “We need stores like John Lewis or what Debenhams was.”

Maureen Campbell added: “When is House of Fraser opening hopefully as a department store?”

More from Business

Average two-year fixed mortgage rates jumped to a 15-year high on Tuesday (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Average two-year mortgage rates at 15-year high as lenders are quizzed by MPs
Banks are using AI to guard against fraud, but innocent people are being caught in the net, a lawyer has warned. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Innocent people losing bank accounts thanks to AI, lawyer warns
The boss of Instagram Adam Mosseri has said new features for app Threads are on his list, less than a week after launch (Yui Mok/PA)
Threads plans new features to make app ‘better and fast’ after user feedback
The base rate is currently sitting at 5%, following 13 rises in a row (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Average two-year fixed mortgage rate surges to highest level in 15 years
Unemployment rose to 4% in the three months to May, official figures show (Philip Toscano/PA)
Wages rise at record rate as unemployment jumps unexpectedly
Lisa Paxman, specialist occupational therapist inside the practice. Image: The Invertay Practice.
New mental health clinic opens in Angus after being inundated with referrals
The effect of Labour’s plan to add VAT to private school fees is being debated (David Jones/PA)
Axing tax breaks would have small effect on private school pupil numbers – IFS
The poll found that 29% of consumers were buying their favourite product less often (Julien Behal/PA)
More than 80% of shoppers concerned about supermarket ‘shrinkflation’ – survey
The number of people off work due to long-term illness remains around record high levels (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sick pay reforms could boost UK economy by £4.1bn – research
UberEats already delivers for a number of supermarkets (Waitrose/PA)
Waitrose partners with Uber Eats for ’20-minute’ rapid delivery