Craig Slater welcomes ‘refreshing’ launch of new Arbroath FC Women team as Lichties star highlights ‘massive growth’ in sport

Arbroath star Slater is the head of Motherwell FC's newly-created girls academy and is delighted to see the Gayfield side embrace the women's game.

By Ewan Smith
Craig Slater is delighted at the launch of Arbroath FC Women. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Craig Slater is delighted at the launch of Arbroath FC Women. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

Craig Slater is a long-time champion for women’s football – and is delighted to see his new club Arbroath embracing the sport.

Arbroath announced last week that they are launching a new women’s team to sit alongside their men’s first team, run via the Arbroath FC Community Trust.

They are currently on the hunt for a new manager to build their first-ever squad.

And they already have a number of sponsors – Murray Taylor, Leisure Connect, Indigo and Inverbrothock Playgroup – and a newly-designed kit.

Home games will be at the new PKS Arena 4G surface at Arbroath High School and the formation of a new club in Arbroath is a further boost to Angus football.

Forfar Farmington led the way for several years, while Montrose FC Women will compete in the SWPL next season following promotion to the top flight.

And Lichties summer signing Slater, who is head of the girls’ academy at Motherwell FC, is delighted to see Arbroath opening up the game to women.

“This is a really refreshing move by the club,” said Slater.

“There are a lot of talented players in the girls’ and women’s game in the area and this gives them another pathway.

“There’s a real appetite for the game in Angus.

“Forfar Farmington led the way for years and now look at what Montrose Women have done.

“It’s fantastic that they’ve made it to the top flight. The Arbroath team is just at the start.

Montrose FC Women celebrate their SWPL2 success at Links Park.
Montrose FC Women are setting the template with a top flight club. Image: SNS

“First and foremost it should all be about enjoyment. There will be a lot to do to get it going and to compete but it’s a brilliant start.

“The club is also doing things very professionally.

“By creating a kit for the women with their own sponsorship deals, it shows how seriously they are taking it.

“It’s forward-thinking and shows a real investment in the team.

“That’s typical of what I’ve seen from Arbroath as a club since I joined them.”

Arbroath FC Women can have a bright future

Slater is at the coalface of the women’s game and has been thrilled at the meteoric growth of the sport.

He initially worked as first team coach for Motherwell FC Women – who reached the Scottish Cup semi-final last year.

Latterly, Slater took on an expanded remit of overseeing the club’s girls’ academy.

And he believes revamped facilities and the emergence of star names such as Caroline Weir at Real Madrid, Sam Kerr at Bayern Munich and Erin Cuthbert at Chelsea is inspiring.

“There has been a massive shift in infrastructure in the women’s game,” added Slater.

Arbroath star Craig Slater. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

“The facilities we are offering the girls at Motherwell are excellent. Crowds at games are also up.

“And there are some players playing at a really high level that the girls can look up to.

“It’s all about creating a pathway for girls in Arbroath and elsewhere to get into the sport and thrive.”

Arbroath FC Community Trust’s football development coordinator Rich Swan is overseeing the initial launch of the new team.

But with a structure committee behind the scenes, the backing of key sponsors and a strategic plan to help the team thrive, Swan will soon take less of a hands-on approach.

Arbroath FC Community Trust’s Rich Swan is excited by the launch of the new Arbroath FC Women team. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

He added: “This is all happening at the right time.

“There’s a real buzz about the town and a real feeling of togetherness around our club.

“They’ve backed this and we, as a community trust, see enormous value in it.

“There has been a lot of partnership working to get us to this point and the backing of key sponsors has been vital.

“The girls game is really taking off and this offers a clear pathway for progression for talented girls in the town to step up.”

