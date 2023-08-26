Declan Glass grateful for Jim Goodwin redemption after being sent to train with Dundee United kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Declan Glass grateful for Jim Goodwin redemption after being sent to train with Dundee United kids

Glass was out of the picture at Tannadice in January but is rated by Goodwin.

By Neil Robertson
Declan Glass in full flow for Dundee United
Glass in full flow. Image: SNS

Declan Glass is determined to repay Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin for showing faith in him and his abilities.

Glass has endured more than his fair share of ups and downs in recent years, suffering a serious knee injury and being sent on loan an incredible six times.

The midfielder was farmed out once again at the start of this year for what proved to be an ill-fated second spell at Cove Rangers.

He has been really positive and given my confidence a lift.

Declan Glass on Jim Goodwin

The 23-year-old spent most of his time on the bench for Paul Hartley’s side and, while back at Tannadice, he was sent to train with the kids.

However, when Goodwin took charge of the Terrors in March, he immediately made Glass feel wanted again — and the player admits he owes his manager a big debt of gratitude.

Declan Glass reports for Arbroath vs Dundee United
All smiles: Declan Glass is back in the first-team fold. Image: SNS

Glass stated: “The gaffer has been great with me.

“I was training with the kids in January but when the gaffer came in, he brought me back to the first team set-up. He has been really positive and given my confidence a lift.

“Mentally it can be tough when you are not playing but the gaffer has always been brilliant.

“I am just trying to repay him now for the trust and level of belief he has put in me.”

Big year

That desire is reinforced by the fact that Glass is out of contract next summer and he knows just how important this campaign is.

Glass in action for Dundee United against Peterhead
Glass in action against Peterhead. Image: SNS

He added: “I feel like I have been saying every year it is a big season!

“But, of course, it is. I need to start playing football and hopefully this is the place where I can do that. I have had a quiet few years but hopefully I can make an impact this season.

“It has been difficult, but I am sure every sportsman endures difficult times during their career. I have had plenty of people speaking about my injury, setbacks, rejection, everything.

“But that’s all behind me now and I can put a positive spin on that and use other people’s opinions to fuel me going forward.”

Learning curve

Glass has also taken positives from every loan move — Airdrieonians, Cove (twice), Partick Thistle, Kilmarnock and Derry City.

Declan Glass celebrating the FAI Cup win at Derry City FC.
Declan Glass celebrates Derry City winning the FAI Cup. Image: Shutterstock

He admitted: “I have been in teams challenging for league titles, I have been to Ireland — moving away from home — I have won the FAI Cup and been involved in some good teams.

“I have experienced the bottom end; not playing, seeing your team get relegated and being part of that. I feel like I have learned a lot.”

With United midfielders Craig Sibbald and Ross Docherty currently injured, Glass could be handed a start against Ayr today.

The Tangerines will also be without the injured Kieran Freeman.

