Declan Glass grateful for Jim Goodwin redemption after being sent to train with Dundee United kids

Declan Glass is determined to repay Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin for showing faith in him and his abilities.

Glass has endured more than his fair share of ups and downs in recent years, suffering a serious knee injury and being sent on loan an incredible six times.

The midfielder was farmed out once again at the start of this year for what proved to be an ill-fated second spell at Cove Rangers.

He has been really positive and given my confidence a lift. Declan Glass on Jim Goodwin

The 23-year-old spent most of his time on the bench for Paul Hartley’s side and, while back at Tannadice, he was sent to train with the kids.

However, when Goodwin took charge of the Terrors in March, he immediately made Glass feel wanted again — and the player admits he owes his manager a big debt of gratitude.

Glass stated: “The gaffer has been great with me.

“I was training with the kids in January but when the gaffer came in, he brought me back to the first team set-up. He has been really positive and given my confidence a lift.

“Mentally it can be tough when you are not playing but the gaffer has always been brilliant.

“I am just trying to repay him now for the trust and level of belief he has put in me.”

Big year

That desire is reinforced by the fact that Glass is out of contract next summer and he knows just how important this campaign is.

He added: “I feel like I have been saying every year it is a big season!

“But, of course, it is. I need to start playing football and hopefully this is the place where I can do that. I have had a quiet few years but hopefully I can make an impact this season.

“It has been difficult, but I am sure every sportsman endures difficult times during their career. I have had plenty of people speaking about my injury, setbacks, rejection, everything.

“But that’s all behind me now and I can put a positive spin on that and use other people’s opinions to fuel me going forward.”

Learning curve

Glass has also taken positives from every loan move — Airdrieonians, Cove (twice), Partick Thistle, Kilmarnock and Derry City.

He admitted: “I have been in teams challenging for league titles, I have been to Ireland — moving away from home — I have won the FAI Cup and been involved in some good teams.

“I have experienced the bottom end; not playing, seeing your team get relegated and being part of that. I feel like I have learned a lot.”

With United midfielders Craig Sibbald and Ross Docherty currently injured, Glass could be handed a start against Ayr today.

The Tangerines will also be without the injured Kieran Freeman.